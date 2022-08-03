Watch: Royal on Ohio State verbal 'They treat their players like family'

Garrette Park in West Jefferson, Ohio is an accessible playground with a unique gravity rail that kids will go crazy for!. There have been a couple of times when we just happen to stumble upon a brand new, hidden gem! That happened at the Ninja Course at Glacier Ridge Metro Park, and it happened a few weeks ago when I took the boys to West Jefferson to try out a coffee shop downtown called The Daily Buzz.

WEST JEFFERSON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO