ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Watch: Royal on Ohio State verbal 'They treat their players like family'

By Steve Helwagen
247Sports
247Sports
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on 247sports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lima News

Ohio State duo compete for snaps behind Henderson

COLUMBUS — Ohio State football running backs coach Tony Alford wants to make a hard decision sometime during the season opener against Notre Dame on Sept. 3. The starting assignment is easy. TreVeyon Henderson locked up that job for three years by his third game as a Buckeye. Who...
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Ohio State men’s basketball player preview: Bowen Hardman

As August gets going and football season goes from a dream to a reality, we here at Land-Grant Holy Land are committed to giving the best possible football coverage. But also, the best possible basketball coverage as well. Similar to last season, we will be doing player previews and team...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Basketball
Local
Ohio College Sports
Columbus, OH
College Basketball
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
State
Alabama State
Columbus, OH
Basketball
City
Centerville, OH
Eleven Warriors

Watch Tony Alford, Ohio State’s Four Scholarship Running Backs Discuss Start of Camp, How They Can Complement Each Other This Season

There was plenty of love to go around Ohio State's running back room Friday after the Buckeyes completed their second preseason practice. As Miyan Williams sat down to meet with reporters, running backs coach Tony Alford walked by where Williams was stationed. He hugged Williams mid-answer to a question, then walked away.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaleb Wesson
Person
Chris Holtmann
Person
Paul Biancardi
Person
George Washington
ccsoh.us

Fourteen New Principalships Announced for the 2022-2023 School Year

August 5, 2022 -- Throughout the summer, Columbus City Schools has announced several new principalships. Now, CCS is pleased to announce 14 more new principalships ahead of the 2022-2023 school year. Briggs High School. Pamela Smith will serve as the new principal of Briggs High School. She joined CCS in...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

For sale: Historic home near Intel’s Ohio site for $850,000

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Colonnades lead from a four-car garage to this eleven bedroom mansion built by the storied Weiant family — complete with pocket doors, mahogany floors and a private tunnel to escape into the gardens. There are only two stoplights between the house on Marne Road before the streets turn into a freeway […]
NEWARK, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#Basketball Player#Home Games#Espn#The Ohio State University#Osu
NBC4 Columbus

Central Ohio school districts combat teacher shortage

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The first day of school is just three weeks away and school districts nationwide are still working to combat a teacher shortage. Here in central Ohio, the school districts we spoke to say they are nearly 100% staffed. Columbus City School leaders say they are feeling confident, having 97% of their […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking – Strange Odor Coming from Lions Den in Chillicothe

Chillicothe – Emergency crews are heading to the scene of the lion’s den, an adult shopping center for a strange odor. According to early reports around 6:30 pm on Saturday, a worker called 911 and reported a “strange odor, possibly gas leak” inside the building. Emergency squads were called, and after they got the call they called for backup to check out the place.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
columbusnavigator.com

Where To Find The Most Fantastic Fried Chicken In Columbus

When you hear the words “comfort food” what comes to mind?. The answer will vary from person to person, but for a lot of us out there, comfort food is synonymous with fried chicken. All four of my grandparents moved to Columbus from Appalachia, and fried chicken and fish were a frequent main dish at family gatherings.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
Sports
Seton Hall University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Royals
whatshouldwedotodaycolumbus.com

Garrette Park in West Jefferson is a New Favorite

Garrette Park in West Jefferson, Ohio is an accessible playground with a unique gravity rail that kids will go crazy for!. There have been a couple of times when we just happen to stumble upon a brand new, hidden gem! That happened at the Ninja Course at Glacier Ridge Metro Park, and it happened a few weeks ago when I took the boys to West Jefferson to try out a coffee shop downtown called The Daily Buzz.
WEST JEFFERSON, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Infant among 2 people injured in southeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police said an infant is among two people who were injured in a shooting Wednesday evening near Canal Winchester. Police were called to the area of 3757 Center Ridge Way at the Moors apartment complex around 7:15 p.m. on a report of a shooting.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

1 man injured in Gahanna stabbing

GAHANNA, Ohio — A 37-year-old man is recovering after being stabbed early Saturday morning, according to a spokesman for the Gahanna Division of Police. Police responded to the 1300 block of Haybrook Drive just before 1 a.m. following reports of a stabbing. At the scene, officers found a man...
GAHANNA, OH
cwcolumbus.com

No injuries after large fire at northwest Columbus home construction

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Fire crews remained at the smoldering remnants of a large fire for several hours Saturday morning. The fire was already through the roof by the time crews arrived at the under-construction home in the 5600 block of Riverside Drive around 4 a.m. The Perry Township...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

247Sports

43K+
Followers
357K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy