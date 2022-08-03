Roanoke woman collecting feminine hygiene products for Kentucky flooding victims

Read on www.wfxrtv.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dr. Pepper Park at the Bridges announces August scheduleCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Wrestling Legend Arn Anderson was at Big Lick Comic-ConCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Actress Jen Lilley assists local organizations to obtain 200 backpacks for Roanoke foster childrenCheryl E PrestonRoanoke County, VA
AEP warns of a possible rise in the Roanoke River and New RiverCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Brews and Bubbles event will benefit The Roanoke Higher Education Center FoundationCheryl E PrestonVinton, VA
Related
wfxrtv.com
Employees left jobless after sudden closure of Joe Goodpies in Vinton
Popular pizza place, Joe Goodpies in Vinyard Station was always full on a Friday night. Employees left jobless after sudden closure of Joe …. Friday Night Blitz Previews: Franklin County Eagles. Questions at quarterback as Liberty Flames begin …. Tax-free weekend helps to ‘load the bus’ with school …...
wfxrtv.com
Campbell Co. LEADS program recognized by Virginia Association of Counties
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Campbell County was announced as a 2022 Achievement Award recipient for government excellence by the Virginia Association of Counties (VACo) on Friday. The Achievement Awards is a competitive VACo program created to recognize excellence in local government, that is open to government members of...
wfxrtv.com
Tax-free weekend savings help ‘load the bus’ with school supplies in Roanoke
(WFXR) — Friday, Aug. 5 marks the start of the Commonwealth’s tax-free weekend and with back to school right around the corner, people are taking advantage of the deals where they can. Each year during this weekend, Roanoke Public School hosts its annual “Load the Bus” event where...
wfxrtv.com
Virginia Sales Tax Holiday to begin Friday
Grab your shopping lists because the annual tax-free weekend is back beginning this Friday!. Roanoke Valley parents considering alternative learning …. Safety, health concerns lead to increase in Virginia …. Drag show changes venues after backlash from Bedford …. Mother Nature’s classroom: ONE Forest School offers …. Pulaski Co....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke shelters are full, adoption event Saturday to avoid heartbreaking decisions
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Angels of Assisi and the Regional Center for Animals Care and Protection (RCACP) are holding adoption events Saturday to avoid facing heart-wrenching decisions. On Saturday, Aug. 6 Angels of Assisi and the RCACP will be holding a dual adoption event from 1 p.m. to 5...
wfxrtv.com
What’s the latest on West Virginia’s top highway project?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — There’s been a big development in the completion of Corridor H, West Virginia’s top highway project. Gov. Jim Justice says the Department of Transportation in West Virginia and Virginia are now in talks about the completion of Corridor H, which runs from I-79 in Weston, West Virginia, to eventually connect with I-81 in Virginia.
wfxrtv.com
Pulaski Co. family of five on verge of homelessness due to housing crisis
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A family of five in Pulaski County is asking for the community’s help to find a place to live as they face homelessness. A few weeks ago, Jasmine and Samantha Prim, as well as their three children — ages seven, 11, and 13 — found out they needed to be out of their Section 8 housing by Friday, Aug. 5 because their landlord had new plans for the property.
wfxrtv.com
Giggles the Bus serves up vegan/paleo options across the Commonwealth
Giggles the bus made a stop at the WFXR News station to share its farm-to-bus creations. Giggles the Bus serves up vegan/paleo options across the …. Friday Night Blitz Previews: Franklin County Eagles. Questions at quarterback as Liberty Flames begin …. Employees left jobless after sudden closure of Joe …
IN THIS ARTICLE
wfxrtv.com
Safety, health concerns lead to increase in Virginia homeschooling students
Fall is quickly approaching, which means students are preparing to trade pool days for pencils. However, for the millions of homeschooled students across the U.S., going back to school looks a little different.
wfxrtv.com
350 southeastern Kentuckians still without power since July 28
KENTUCKY (WOWK) — Kentucky Power gave final numbers on how many of its customers were impacted by catastrophic flooding in the southeastern part of the state on July 28. A total of 23,000 customers lost power at the peak of the natural disaster. Now, about 350 customers in heavily damaged areas are still without power.
wfxrtv.com
Rescue Mission of Roanoke hosting ‘Back 2 School Blast’ for teachers
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Rescue Mission of Roanoke is holding an event on Saturday where teachers can pick up free school supplies for their students in need. According to organizers, ‘Back 2 School Blast: Teachers Edition‘ will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 6 at Parkway Church on the Mountain along Orange Avenue NE, allowing local teachers to pick up pencils, crayons, paper, binders, backpacks, and more for certain students.
wfxrtv.com
Annual Touch-A-Truck event drives into Christiansburg
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Get ready to honk horns and blare sirens because the 7th annual Touch-A-Truck NRV event is returning to Christiansburg on Saturday!. The New River Valley Home Builders Association (NRVHBA) is presenting the event on Saturday, Aug. 13 at Uptown Christiansburg located at 782 New River Road, in the back parking lot.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke Valley parents considering alternative learning options
(WFXR) — Alternative learning options have become significantly more popular over the last several years, continuing to grow even as many schools return to pre-pandemic routines. Some Roanoke Valley parents say it’s due to the quality of education. Jannice Walker, a Salem mom who has been homeschooling her...
wfxrtv.com
Washington town evacuated, some homes burned in wildfire
LIND, Wash. (AP) — A small town in Washington state was evacuated due to a fast-moving fire that burned a half-dozen homes, as crews in California made progress against the state’s deadliest and largest wildfire of the year. In Washington, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook...
wfxrtv.com
Mother Nature’s classroom: ONE Forest School offers alternative learning option in Huddleston
HUDDLESTON, Va. (WFXR) — Ever since the coronavirus pandemic began more than two years ago, plenty of parents and students have considered alternative learning options. One school near Smith Mountain Lake is offering students an educational experience with no walls or desks, just the great outdoors. At ONE Forest...
wfxrtv.com
Drag show changes venues after backlash from Bedford Co. parents
(WFXR) — A self-proclaimed “drag extravaganza” caused controversy in Bedford County before finding a new home in Lynchburg at the Academy Center of the Arts. “A Knight with Kendall,” hosted by Kendall Mullins of Forest, was originally set to take place at Jefferson Forest High School as a fundraiser.
wfxrtv.com
Salvation Army to host Hero 5k Fun Run in Christiansburg
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Salvation Army of the New River Valley (NRV) is hosting a Hero Fun Run to help end hunger in the community. The 5k will begin at the Christiansburg Recreation Center on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 1 p.m. The event is $15 per participant and will feature games, snacks, and a variety of awards, event officials say.
wfxrtv.com
‘CODE RED’: Bedford Co. Animal Shelter holding adoption events to free up space
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — An ‘SOS’ has been issued on behalf of the Bedford County Animal Shelter, which is overflowing with so many furry friends — especially after taking in dozens of felines whose owner was evicted — that it needs the community’s help to avoid heart-wrenching decisions.
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke City Schools’ curriculum aimed at getting students back on track
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Summer break is typically a time for kids to kick back and take in some sun, as well as extra screen time. However, all that free time can lead to a “summer slide,” hurting students’ progress. A recent student of children in...
wfxrtv.com
Tractor-trailer fire cleared on I-81N near exit 140 in Roanoke Co.
UPDATE 4:53 a.m. (8/5/22): VDOT says a tractor-trailer fire has been cleared in Roanoke County, allowing crews to reopen all northbound lanes on I-81. — ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Drivers can expect several miles of delays due to a tractor-trailer fire on I-81 North in Roanoke County. The...
Comments / 0