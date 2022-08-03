Community gives back to honor Waukon man killed in motorcycle accident

Read on www.kcrg.com
Crop-dusting helicopter crashes in Fayette County
FAYETTE, Iowa (KCRG) - A helicopter crashed in northeast Iowa on Friday morning, according to law enforcement officials. At around 11:10 a.m., the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of the crash near the intersection of M Avenue and 130th Street, located southwest of Fayette. Deputies believe that the helicopter clipped a power line, leading to the pilot to make a landing in the nearby corn field.
Friend launches fundraiser to help family who’s lost both parents
Sasha Giesler finds it unbelievable that tragedy could strike a family again in such a short period of time. Giesler became best friends with Kayla Wimer-Wood about 10 years ago and even closer six years ago when she lost her husband, Dennis Wimer Jr., who suffered a brain injury after being critically hurt in a motorcycle crash. He survived the crash, but died several months later after falling and getting another brain injury.
Manure tanker rolls near Riceville
HOWARD COUNTY - On Aug. 3, 2022 at approximately 10:55 p.m., the Howard County Sheriff’s Office received a call that a semi with a manure tanker went in the ditch on 130th St., west of Bell Ave. (south and east of Riceville). The caller advised that approximately 5,000 gallons...
Driver suffering from serious injuries after Buchanan County crash
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At around 6:05 a.m. Sunday morning Buchanan County Deputies went to the scene of an accident near Quasqueton Diagonal Boulevard and Nelson Avenue. During their investigation, deputies learned that Renne Recker from Independence had been traveling south Quasqueton Diagonal Boulevard when she lost control of...
Motorcycle crash in Winona County injures Albert Lea man
WINONA COUNTY, Minn. – An Albert Lea man is hurt after crashing his motorcycle in Winona County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 9 am Thursday on Interstate 90 in St. Charles Township. Terry Duane Sigurdson, 72, was riding east when left the road near mile marker 233 and crashed in the right ditch.
What a deal: George Wilson went shopping at Goodwill and found clothes, a job and a lifetime friend
LA CROSSE, Wis. — If you ask George for his last name, without hesitation he said, “Wilson! I’m Dennis the Menace’s neighbor!”. But it’s been life, not anyone named Dennis, that has been a menace to George Wilson. His parents divorced when he was 3-years-old....
St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception School closing after lack of teachers
GUTTENBERG, Iowa (KCRG) - After only having one licensed teacher contracted to serve the school heading into the new year, St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception School has made the tough decision to close its doors. On August 4th, the school board met to finalize plans for the upcoming school year,...
World’s Largest Six-Pack in La Crosse getting facelift
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — If you’ve driven past City Brewery in La Crosse lately, you may have noticed that the famous six-pack is getting some work done. Crews started on what the brewery is calling “stage one” of giving the World’s Largest Six-Pack a makeover.
Onalaska Community Days returns for 17th year
ONALASKA (WKBT) – Onalaska Community Days is back at the Onalaska American Legion grounds. There’s live music, a wood bat tournament, poker and bingo, and plenty of food trucks. This annual tradition helps support area non-profits. There will be a collection on the grounds for non-perishable food and hygiene products. Festivities kick off again on Saturday at 9 a.m. COPYRIGHT...
Pedestrian killed on State Hwy 71
On August 1, 2022 at approximately 7:43pm, the Monroe County 911 Communications Center received a report of a. pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle on State Highway 71 near Dakota Ave, in the Township of Little Falls. The. Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Sparta Ambulance, Sparta Area Fire District, Cataract...
Reports from the Decorah Police and Winneshiek County Sheriff
A 9-1-1 call came in to the local law enforcement center shortly after noon on Wednesday, July 13, reporting a woman was screaming for help as she was clinging to a branch of a downed tree in the Upper Iowa River near the 5th Ave Bridge. Decorah Police, Decorah Fire and Rescue, as well as First Responders and Winneshiek Medical Ambulance services were dispatched to the area. When officers arrived on scene, they learned that people passing by the area, who heard the screaming assisted the woman from the river. They were unable to locate a 10-year-old child and a second adult who had been tubing with the woman. It was believed that they continued down the river within their inner tubes. Officers and fire personnel quickly located the child and second adult and assisted them from the river a short distance away. They were still in their inner tubes.
Two Seriously Injured in Winona Rollover Crash
Winona, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two Winona residents suffered serious injuries after their vehicle was in a rollover crash Thursday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says 71-year-old Jacqueline Klees was traveling south on Hwy. 61 in Winona when her vehicle entered the right-hand ditch and rolled over in the area of Clarks Ln around 3:30 p.m. Klees and her passenger, 38-year-old Amanda Fast, suffered life-threatening injuries.
Father of slain Onalaska toddler now behind bars for domestic violence
On Wednesday, Carlton Harris, the father of slain 3-year-old toddler Major Harris, appeared in La Crosse County Court via a remote connection.
Florida-based developer plans to bring retail back to Onalaska Shopko building
ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) — The vacant former Shopko building could get another life soon. A spokesman for Florida based Corta Development confirmed Thursday that the company is under contract with the intent to buy the property for development. The building has been empty since 2019, when Shopko filed for...
Three suspects face armed robbery charges for holdup committed inside a car
A holdup reportedly committed inside a car led to three arrests in La Crosse County. The La Crosse County District Attorney’s office told WIZM two men from Louisiana and a third suspect from Wisconsin Dells face armed robbery charges, for allegedly taking money from a fourth person, who was with them in the car.
A Quick Look at 2022 RAGBRAI
RAGBRAI, the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa, is a multi-day bike ride through the Iowa countryside. This year, the route started at Sergeant Bluff, Iowa eventually ending at Lansing, Iowa 454.1 miles later. Free to partake in, RAGBRAI provides good food, good times and sore legs for those who take on the task.
Man charged with child endangerment after Howard County pursuit
HOWARD COUNTY, Iowa – A man has been arrested after a high-speed chase in Howard County left a sheriff’s deputy stuck in the mud. A 911 call came in around 6:40 pm Wednesday about a stolen vehicle in the 19000 block of Robin Avenue. The caller said a black truck with a trailer full of scrap had been stolen. The caller was following the truck and helped a Howard County sheriff’s deputy locate it.
1 airlifted after single-vehicle rollover in NE Iowa
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - A Cresco man was ejected from a vehicle and airlifted from the scene following a crash this weekend. The sheriff’s office said Leighton Gaul, 27, of Cresco, was driving a 1995 Chevy 2500 in the area of County Rd. A18 and W20 when it went off the road and rolled.
First Alert Forecast
He now faces charges of reckless use of a firearm and being a felon possessing a gun. now families are likely scrambling to find out where their children will start school in less than three weeks.
For the Record: City Manager discusses proposed Kwik Star on College Drive, Decorah
(For the Record is the second of a series of informational articles aimed at helping clarify some of the hot-topic issues facing the City of Decorah currently.) In this edition, Decorah City Manager Travis Goedken helps clarify and define the stance of the City of Decorah and the role of its associated boards, councils and commissions on the proposed private sale of commercial property on College Drive to Kwik Star for the construction of a third store within the city limits.
