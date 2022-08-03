Read on www.fox43.com
Official: 4th child dead after July 29 tractor crash
Lower Chanceford, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a fourth child has died of injuries in a tractor and utility trailer crash in southern Pennsylvania last week that also killed a woman. Dauphin County spokesman Brett Hambright told reporters that a 4-year-old Lancaster County boy involved in the July 29 crash in York County died Tuesday. His name was not released. LancasterOnline posted an obituary identifying the boy as the younger brother of one of the other victims. ...
Appalachian Trail killer who targeted couple in Perry County dies in prison
Paul David Crews died in a Pennsylvania prison last month at age 70 of natural causes without ever revealing why he killed a young couple on the Appalachian Trail nearly 32 years ago in a notorious crime that rippled fear across the country. The former drifter died July 6 at...
Harrisburg Most Wanted suspect captured; Pennsylvania State Police
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A suspect on Pennsylvania State Police’s Five Most Wanted in the Harrisburg area has been captured. According to Pennsylvania State Police PIO Trooper Megan Frazer, a warrant was served for Tia Lashay Williams, who was wanted for a 2020 escape in Harrisburg. Court records...
Man Found In Central Pennsylvania Home Under 'Suspicious' Circumstances
A man found dead in his home is being investigated as a "suspicious death," police say. Harrisburg Police were call to a report of a man found dead at home in the 100 block of Evergreen Street around 11:45 p.m. on Thursday, August 4, according to a release by the department.
Gas stolen from vehicle in Lebanon County
JONESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are looking for a suspect they say stole gas directly from a vehicle in Jonestown, Lebanon County. According to a public release, on Wednesday, Aug. 3, troopers were dispatched to the 200 block of West Market Street in Jonestown for a report of a theft.
Juniata County man arrested for attempted homicide
MCALISTERVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from McAlisterville, Juniata County was arrested for attempted homicide. According to a release from the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) on Friday, Aug. 5 at around 6 p.m., 43-year-old Jeremy Lee Zeigler, and 40-year-old Douglas Mark Woleslagle were involved in a verbal argument. At...
Woman found dead in Florida had been linked to fire, homicide in central Pa.
A missing Shippensburg woman at the center of a double homicide and arson earlier this year has been found dead in Florida, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Investigators said 31-year-old Jasmine L. Forbes traveled to Florida after her Southampton Township home was set on fire and two of her acquaintances gunned down Feb. 23, 2022.
Pennsylvania State Police led on lengthy chase in Cumberland County
A man from Joliet, Illinois, led police on a pursuit on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Cumberland County on Aug. 3, according to a report from Pennsylvania State Police.
Hagerstown police investigate murder at apartment complex
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said someone shot a person a number of times, killing that person in the parking lot of an apartment community Friday night. The Hagerstown Police Department said it happened shortly after 11 p.m. at Stone Ridge Apartments and Townhomes, located at 1400 Haven Road. Officers believe the shooting […]
Men accused of robbing McDonald's drive-thru arrested after police spot them at different McDonald's drive-thru
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Police have arrested two men they say are possibly connected to a string of robberies at McDonald's restaurants across D.C., Maryland and Virginia. According to a release from the Montgomery County Department of Police, officers were called to a McDonald's in the 2700 block of University Boulevard W. in Kensington just after 2 a.m. Wednesday.
Motorcyclists wanted after Cumberland County chase
SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Silver Spring Township Police are looking for two motorcyclists after a chase on Wednesday evening. Police say around 8:10 p.m. officers attempted to stop twoo motorcycles for reckless driving in the area of Conodoguinet Parkway and Bent Creek Boulevard. Officers say both motorcycles...
Homicide Under Investigation In Hagerstown
The victim had been shot multiple times. Hagerstown, Md (KM) Hagerstown Police are investigating a homicide. Just after 11:00 PM on Friday, authorities were dispatched to the Stone Ridge Apartments and Town Houses in the 1400 block of Haven Road. They found a deceased individual who had been shot multiple times.
Manhunt At Carlisle Hotel: State Police (DEVELOPING)
A manhunt is underway at a central Pennsylvania hotel on Thursday, August 4, authorities say. Pennsylvania state police are on the scene of a foot pursuit at the EconoLodge located at 1252 Harrisburg Pike in Carlisle. The wanted man is described as Black, approximately 22-years-old, 5’7″, 130-140lbs, and was last...
Car strikes, kills woman on I-70 in Frederick
A woman was killed after getting out of her disabled car, which was damaged by falling debris from a bridge over Interstate 70 in Frederick, Maryland, early Saturday morning. The 25-year-old woman from Martinsburg, West Virginia, exited her car after it was one of several vehicles that were disabled in the roadway.
Top Prospects to watch for at the Chambersburg Peach Bowl Showcase
The Chambersburg Peach Bowl Football Showcase will take place during the weekend of Aug. 26-27. There will be a total of six football games and 11 out of the 12 teams will be from the state of Pennsylvania. There are some heavyweight matchups at different classifications that will take place that weekend. It'll be the first year that Chambersburg is holding the Peach Bowl Showcase.
Pennsylvania teen uses trampoline to help residents escape fire
Fallon O'Regan was headed for bed in his apartment when he saw the flames.
