EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The switch in schemes by the Minnesota Vikings and their edge rushing potential has dominated the narrative around their defense this season. With new addition Za’Darius Smith and healthy returner Danielle Hunter, the Vikings are well-stacked at the outside linebacker spots as long as the duo can stay out of injury trouble. The rebound they’re seeking in 2022 likely won’t amount to much, though, without a consistent effectiveness by Dalvin Tomlinson and Harrison Phillips at the interior positions. “If you don’t get the run stops, it’s not going to be a lot of fun. They’re going to dictate everything they want,” defensive coordinator Ed Donatell said.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 23 MINUTES AGO