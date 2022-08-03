Sony's Madame Web Movie Adds Girls Star Zosia Mamet

Read on comicbook.com
Woody Harrelson Writes A Poem For a Baby That Looks Like Him
Actor and marijuana activist isn't enough: now Woody Harrelson has dipped his toe into poetry. Earlier this week, Twitter user Dani Grier Mulvenna shared a photo of her child, Cora, jokingly asking "Ok but how does our daughter look like Woody Harrelson?" The tweet went viral, and the actor took to Instagram to write an "Ode to Cora," celebrating the baby and saying that he was "flattered to be compared" to the child. (Then he found a pitch-perfect rhyme, with the bald actor joking that he wished he had her hair.)
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Cast Tease Seasson 2 as "Season 1 on Steroids"
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds debuted with a critically-acclaimed first season that left Star Trek fans eager for more. They're going to get it as Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 has already wrapped filming. As for what Season 2 will entail, the stars suggest it'll be like Season 1, but more so. Speaking to Collider about the new season, star Ethan Peck, who plays Spock, said that co-showrunner Henry Alonso Myers "describes Season 2 as Season 1 on steroids. I think that's probably the most accurate way to put it." Christina Chong, who plays La'an Noonien-Singh, added, "Yeah, I agree. It takes everything to another level. For example, the fantasy episode, episode eight, which came out of nowhere, that will be topped in Season 2."
Bullet Train's Andrew Koji Wants to Star in Ghost of Tsushima Movie
Andrew Koji, the star of Snake Eyes and the newly-released movie Bullet Train, has made it known that he wants to star in PlayStation's forthcoming film adaptation of Ghost of Tsushima. Following the success of the 2020 open-world game, PlayStation revealed that it would be creating a movie that is being helmed by John Wick director Chad Stahelski. And while there's still not much that we know about the project, Koji has now made it clear that he wants to be involved.
Deadpool Producer Confirms Man of Steel's Michael Shannon Was Almost Cable
It's been six years since Ryan Reynolds last played Deadpool in Deadpool 2, and Marvel fans are eager to see the star step back into the role After the Disney/Fox merger, it was reported that Disney would be moving ahead with a Deadpool 3, and it looks like Reynolds is currently training for his return. We still don't know when the third movie is happening, but there's lots of speculation that it's not too far off. In the meantime, folks involved with the first two movies are sharing some fun behind-the-scenes details. Recently, IndieWire spoke to producer Kelly McCormick who confirmed Michael Shannon almost played Cable in Deadpool 2, a role that eventually went to Josh Brolin.
Evil Dead Rise Director Weighs In on HBO Max Shakeups and Release Date Worries
Over the last week, there have been major shakeups at HBO Max, with highly anticipated projects like Batgirl and Scoob!: Holiday Haunt getting scrapped completely, even after production had wrapped. This has left fans wondering about the status of other planned HBO Max releases, resulting in Evil Dead Rise director Lee Cronin taking to Twitter to share a statement about "keeping the faith." With other HBO Max releases having much higher price tags, it's unclear if it would be less of a gamble for the streamer to move forward with such a release, or if it would likely come with fewer possible gains, seeing that project also getting the ax. Stay tuned for details on Evil Dead Rise.
Anne Heche’s Family Responds After Actress’ Fiery Crash
Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.Witnesses cited by TMZ late Friday said the Wag the Dog and Donnie Brasco star was seen crashing into the garage of an apartment building in her Mini Cooper, only to drive away as bystanders tried to come to her aid. She then reportedly plowed into a nearby home in Mar Vista a short time later, sparking a blaze that engulfed the vehicle and spread throughout the house.A representative for the actress confirmed that she was in stable condition but asked for privacy,...
The Suicide Squad's Flula Borg Celebrates Movie's Anniversary With Hilarious "Supervillain Body" Video
Last year, James Gunn's The Suicide Squad hit theatres on August 6th, so folks involved with the DC film have been celebrating its anniversary. The movie did well among critics and audiences alike, earning a Rotten Tomatoes score of 90% from critics and an 82% from audiences. ComicBook.com's own Jenna Anderson gave the movie a 5 out of 5 and called it "exhilarating and emotional." The cast of the film was quite stacked and featured many exciting names on the line-up. One such actor was comedian Flula Borg as Javelin. Borg previously revealed that he gained 25 pounds of muscle for the role, and recently shared a fun "How To Get Supervillain Body" video.
Does Bullet Train Have A Post-Credit Scene?
This weekend sees the release of Sony Picture's Bullet Train and you better believe that some spoilers follow! With a cast as big as it has (Brad Pitt stars, leading an ensemble cast that also includes Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Michael Shannon, and more) and a prime summer movie slot, one would assume that Sony is banking on this being one of their next franchises. To quickly answer your question, does Bullet train have a post-credit scene? The answer is no; however, there is a mid-credit scene that plays just a few seconds after the credits have begun to role.
Peacock Announces Thriller Series Hysteria! Inspired by Satanic Panic
Back in the '70s and '80s, there were genuine concerns in some communities that Satanic cults were springing up and carrying out all sorts of heinous acts, with Peacock announcing today that Hysteria! has gotten a straight-to-series order, a project that aims to explore the real-world paranoia. From executive producers and directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, the series will chronicle a group of friends who are outcasts and first exploit the Satanic panic before becoming the target of the accusations themselves. Stay tuned for details on Hysteria! before it heads to Peacock at a later point in time.
Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Gives The King of Curses a Femme Makeover
Jujutsu Kaisen has plenty of heroes that make up the student body of Jujutsu Tech, with the Shonen franchise having plenty of villains to put them to task. One of the biggest antagonists of the series is Sukuna, the king of the curses that is currently residing within the body of the protagonist, Yuji Itadori. Following the popularity of the series, one cosplayer has given Sukuna a major makeover to help in celebrating the series that was created by Gege Akutami.
Doctor Strange 2 Deleted Scene Reveals Gruesome Scarlet Witch and Baron Mordo Moment
Marvel Studios has officially unleashed The Multiverse Saga on the world with projects like Loki, Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The latter of the bunch pushed the studio beyond what we've been used to with the multiverse and introduced us to the idea of incursions. An incursion is when two universes are on the verge of destruction and Strange causes one during his battle with the Scarlet Witch. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness featured a lot of things including the return of Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier, but the film also removed a lot of cool moments. One of the deleted scenes from the film featured Scarlet Witch murdering Baron Mordo from the main Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline.
Thor: Love and Thunder's Taika Waititi Admits He Didn't Know Hercules Was a Marvel Character
Thor: Love and Thunder was released in theatres last month, and it saw many returning cast members as well as Thor: Ragnarok director, Taika Waititi. There were also some franchise newcomers in the film, including Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher and Russell Crowe as Zeus. At one point in the movie, it seems as though Thor (Chris Hemsworth) got the best of Zeus and killed him, but the character survived and popped up again in the first post-credits scene. The moment also featured the exciting reveal that Ted Lesso star Brett Goldstein will be the MCU's Hercules. During a recent Q&A shared on Reddit, Waititi admitted they he did not know Hercules was a Marvel character.
Underrated Eddie Murphy Movie Climbing the Netflix Ranks
When August arrived, the Men in Black and Spider-Man trilogies stood out as the biggest movies being added to Netflix's streaming roster. It came as no surprise to see both Men in Black 3 and Spider-Man 2 appear on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list just one day after arriving on the service. What's much more surprising, however, is that another new addition has risen even higher in the Netflix ranks than both of those beloved franchises.
Every Predator Movie Ranked (Including Prey)
The latest entry in the Predator franchise, Prey (2022), is now streaming on Hulu, and fans are certainly taking notice. As the debate about Prey begins, it's naturally leading into a debate about where Prey ranks amongst the other Predator movies that have come before it. So, it's time to look back at the Predator franchise and rank every movie in it!
New Twitter Account Launches to Share Which Titles HBO Max Has Removed From Its Lineup
The last week has seen several frustrating developments for HBO Max, with newly-merged parent company Warner Bros. Discovery wanting to bring down its spending, find loopholes in taxes, and seemingly "trim the fat" of its streaming libraries. After opting to cancel future HBO Max movies that were nearly completed, like Batgirl, the company started removing certain HBO and HBO Max original titles from the streamer's lineup.
Batgirl: Kevin Smith Weighs in on HBO Max Movie's Cancellation
It's no secret director Kevin Smith is a huge fan of comic book content, and he often weighs in on the latest movie and TV news. This week saw Warner Bros. Discovery making headlines for various changes to HBO Max, including cutting and removing projects in an effort to save money. The biggest shock was that the company has decided to scrap the Batgirl film despite the fact that it had already wrapped filming. Smith recently took to his YouTube page to share the latest episode of Hollywood Babble-On, which featured his take on the Batgirl news.
Netflix's The Sandman Is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes
Nettlix's The Sandman is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, having achieved an 89% Tomatometer score, with forty-five reviews having been submitted. Sandman is the long-awaited adaptation of Neil Gaiman's famous comic series, which as been lingering in development limbo for decades. Now That Sandman is here, there's certainly a lot riding on it – both in terms of providing a show that hardcore fans of The Sandman comic will appreciate, and attracting a mainstream viewer audience. And Netflix's version of Sandman has to do it all without the benefit of those DC Universe connections.
Shazam Star Zachary Levi Got Sent to the ER After Gory Nintendo Wii Injury
Shazam actor Zachary Levi got sent to the ER after buying a Nintendo Wii in 2006. Zachary Levi has made a name for himself over the last few years by playing the incredibly powerful kid turned adult superhero Shazam. That's not to say he didn't have a big career prior to that as he co-starred in the Thor series and played the titular role in NBC's beloved action-comedy series Chuck. Nevertheless, he's become an even bigger name by leading a successful DC film franchise that is gearing up for its second entry, which fans hope will eventually lead to a fight between The Rock's take on Black Adam and Levi's Shazam.
Mission: Impossible Director Chris McQuarrie Reveals Meaning Behind Dead Reckoning Titles
Fans are a little less than a year away from the highly-anticipated seventh Mission: Impossible movie, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. The film wrapped production last September, and the cast and crew are already filming Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two. Franchise star Tom Cruise revealed the titles for the films earlier this year during CinemaCon's Paramount Pictures panel. While the first four movies in the franchise all had different directors, Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation and Mission: Impossible – Fallout director Christopher McQuarrie will be tackling the next two installments. During a recent chat with Light the Fuse, a Mission: Impossible podcast, McQuarrie teased the meaning behind the Dead Reckoning title.
Sikisa review – a sparkling comedy party
You can see why Sikisa Bostwick-Barnes themed her show around parties – specifically, a house party she threw to celebrate the end of social distancing. With a party for a personality, the Londoner is all ebullience and bonhomie; a classic comedy MC, in fact. That’s not always the skill set you need to make a great solo show, but Sikisa (her stage name) has a good stab at it with this fringe debut, which uses the shindig conceit to introduce herself, and the things she cares about, to a receptive crowd.
