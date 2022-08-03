Eutaw adopts audit, allows city opportunity to get funding for water/sewer upgrades

Dr. Marlon B. Murray is a life-long resident of Tuscaloosa and graduate of Tuscaloosa County High School. He attended Berry College earning a Bachelor’s degree in Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance. He earned his Master’s from Jacksonville State University. He also earned his certification in Education Administration and Supervision from the University of Alabama. He acquired the Education Specialist degree from the University of West Alabama in Instructional Leadership. He recently received a Doctorate in Rural Education from the University of West Alabama. He has a keen interest in youth sports and athletics and currently is engaged with them.

