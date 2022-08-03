Eutaw adopts audit, allows city opportunity to get funding for water/sewer upgrades

Read on abc3340.com
pcherald.com
Aliceville Resident Petitions Commission to Pave Bradford Road
CARROLLTON- The Pickens County Board of Commissioners meeting took place on July 26, 2022. The meeting was called to order by Chairman Jerry Fitch and began with citizens' public comments. The first public comment came from Donny Sanders of the Pickens County Water Authority concerning the change in location of...
WTOK-TV
Three new businesses coming to Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian is growing in new businesses as people are investing and helping to improve the area. Driving around town you may have noticed some construction being done in empty lots. That’s because crews are laying down the foundation to welcome three new businesses:. Next to...
Clanton Advertiser
Family Dollar combo store coming to Maplesville
A Family Dollar/ Dollar Tree combo store is coming to Maplesville. Farmer & Associates Inc. has begun clearing property on Highway 22 for the 10,500-square-foot building. The site had most recently been used by a fireworks stand. The store is expected to open Feb. 1, 2023. “I think it is...
Some Mississippi residents can get up to $3,500 for safe rooms
Residents in eight Mississippi counties can get up to $3,500 to build safe rooms as part of a pilot program. A safe room, also known as a storm shelter, must be built to withstand 250 mph-winds and, if in a flood plain, must be built above ground, state officials said.
Tuscaloosa City Schools, Tuscaloosa Police Collaborate on Safety Plans for Upcoming School Year
Tuscaloosa City Schools and the Tuscaloosa Police Department met Friday to discuss and implement additional safety measures to prepare for the new school year. Dr. Mike Daria, the superintendent of TCS, said conversations and trainings with TPD have taken place all summer to prepare schools for providing safety for students all year.
Air Conditioning Out at 13-Story Senior Living Center in Tuscaloosa, Repair Expected Soon
UPDATE, 6 P.M.: Pate told the Thread the repair went as planned and the building is cooling down again. Workers are racing to repair the air-conditioning unit at a 13-story apartment complex for senior citizens in Tuscaloosa Thursday. Stan Pate, the businessman who owns Clara Verner Apartments on Old Hackberry...
The West Alabama Watchman
Spirited assembly starts DCS school year
Students in Demopolis City Schools may return to classes Monday, but teachers have been preparing for the first day of school. That was never more evident than the assembly of all DCS employees Wednesday in the Demopolis High School auditorium. Excited educators and staff greeted each other with hugs and waves as upbeat music played in the background.
WSFA
Selma celebrates 57 years since passing of Voting Rights Act
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - On August 6, 1965, President Lyndon B Johnson signed the National Voting Rights Act into law, prohibiting discriminatory prerequisites to voting. People in Selma gathered to celebrate the milestone as the town played an essential role in the civil rights movement. “Every day, there’s an attempt...
wbrc.com
Charity motorcycle ride in Tuscaloosa to benefit fallen officers
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Two fallen officers from west Alabama will be remembered once again over the weekend in two counties. Three local groups are coming together to host the Back the Blue Benefit motorcycle ride. The ride begins in Tuscaloosa on August 6 and ends at the Bibb County Courthouse.
greensborowatchman.com
Hale County College and Career Academy welcomes new principal, Dr. Marlon B. Murray
Dr. Marlon B. Murray is a life-long resident of Tuscaloosa and graduate of Tuscaloosa County High School. He attended Berry College earning a Bachelor’s degree in Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance. He earned his Master’s from Jacksonville State University. He also earned his certification in Education Administration and Supervision from the University of Alabama. He acquired the Education Specialist degree from the University of West Alabama in Instructional Leadership. He recently received a Doctorate in Rural Education from the University of West Alabama. He has a keen interest in youth sports and athletics and currently is engaged with them.
Tuscaloosa Police Confirm Kangaroo We Have Exclusive Photo
Alabama is slowly becoming the wild kingdom. We have received confirmation from Animal Control Investigator Martha Lindsey Hocutt, that yes the rumor of a “ Roo “ running loose is true!. Yes, you did read that correctly, we have a kangaroo running amuck in Tuscaloosa County. Where has...
Credit card skimmers reported on gas pumps along I-59/20
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) – Tuscaloosa authorities are warning residents to be wary of credit card skimmers possibly being placed on gas station pumps along Interstate 59/20. The Tuscaloosa Police Department posted about the danger on their Facebook page Friday. TPD says they are aware of the threat and that their criminal investigations division has […]
wbrc.com
‘This post isn’t to shame’: Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter asks people not to dump animals
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Leaders with the Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter posted a warning and request on social media for people to stop dumping animals outside of animal shelters. In one of their examples of dumping, a dog was killed. Recently, leaders at the Humane Society of West Alabama reported...
WTOK-TV
2nd murder in violent weekend in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A man was shot and killed in the 3400 block of State Blvd. around 9 p.m. Saturday, according to Meridian Police. MPD said the man was transported to a local hospital and was pronounced dead there. This is the second murder in as many days in...
Kangaroo On The Loose In Alabama Has Officials Worried
A wild kangaroo was spotted in Alabama.
Search Underway for Missing Tuscaloosa Woman Thursday
The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help locating a missing woman. According to a Thursday afternoon Facebook post, TCSO is looking for Cayla Michelle Garner, who is described as a white female, standing at 5-feet, 7-inches and weighing 155 pounds. The post said Garner may be occupying a...
Tuscaloosa Man Among Dozen Indicted in East Alabama Meth Ring
A 66-count indictment out of East Alabama's Calhoun County revealed 12 people, including a Tuscaloosa man, have been arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine. According to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office Northern District of Alabama, the defendants were charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, and marijuana between June 2021 and June 2022. Each of the defendants was also charged with at least one count of using a telephone to facilitate a drug-trafficking crime.
WTOK-TV
MHS teachers face ‘obstacles’ as a team
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Summer is coming to an end, but not just for students. Meridian High School teachers getting ready to take on the school year came together Thursday morning to have a little fun. The faculty got ‘down and dirty’ to complete a long and difficult obstacle course....
wtva.com
Lowndes County arrest made for July murder
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A murder arrest has been made for the July death of Willie Dickerson in Lowndes County. According to a news release from Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins, Freddie Williams was arrested late Wednesday night, Aug. 3. The sheriff said Williams fled from deputies and crashed on...
1 killed, 3 injured in Tuscaloosa County head-on crash
A head-on collision in Tuscaloosa County left a woman dead and three other people injured. The crash happened at 1:08 p.m. Thursday on U.S. 43, about 11 miles north of Northport. Alabama State Trooper Cpl. Reginal King identified the fatality victim as Tiffiney N. Barger. She was 41 and lived...
