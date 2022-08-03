Police identify woman charged with homicide in Tuesday's Old Town / China Town stabbing

Do you love food trucks? Head to the Mill Casino in North Bend for the 4th annual Food Truck Off! More than a dozen trucks from all over the Pacific Northwest are competing for cash prizes and bragging rights. There’s also live music every day. It runs until 8 Friday night, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. General admission is $5 per day. A portion of the proceeds benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO