Police identify woman charged with homicide in Tuesday's Old Town / China Town stabbing

Video shows shootout in Portland's Old Town District, police seek other suspects
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police arrested two people after a shooting in Portland’s Old Town district early Friday morning, and are releasing aerial surveillance video of the gunfight in the hopes of identifying other suspects in the case. Police said they found 88 casings after the gunfire, which broke...
Suspected arrested in deadly hit-run of bicyclist in Gresham
GRESHAM, Ore. — Police said Friday they have arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that left a bicyclist dead. A security guard found the bicyclist, a man, in an alley near Southeast 182nd Avenue and Division Street on Wednesday. Police were called and determined the bicyclist was dead.
Woman stabbed to death in Old Town identified
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police on Thursday released the name of the woman who was stabbed to death in Old Town. Stephanie Hack, 38, died at the hospital Tuesday. It happened just after 9 that morning near Northwest 5th Avenue and Davis Street. The suspect, 31-year-old Judyann Edmond, was arrested...
Teen accused of striking pedestrian with stolen car, leading Clark Co. deputies on chase
An 18-year-old behind the wheel of a stolen car led deputies on a chase in Southwest Washington on Saturday night, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said. The incident started at about 11:45 p.m. Saturday when a deputy spotted the stolen vehicle filling up at a gas station in the 13600 block of Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard in Vancouver. The vehicle was reported as stolen out of Medford, Oregon.
Pedestrian struck and killed on I-84 early Sunday morning
PORTLAND, Ore — Just after 1 a.m., Sunday, August 7, Portland Police responded to a report of a crash on eastbound I-84, east of the Northeast 82nd Avenue exit. Officers located a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian, and police say the pedestrian died. Portland Police say this...
Search crews see several heat-related rescue calls on Oregon trails
Summer hiking season is a busy time for search & rescue teams, and they warn of possible safety issues – especially with the hot summer weather. Last week, emergency crews responded to three rescues in a day, and saw many more throughout the week. On Saturday, Corbett Fire rescued...
Man in the hospital after being shot in the face in Kelso, police say
A man is in the hospital after he was reportedly shot in the face by another man at a home in Kelso on Friday night, police officials said. The investigation began shortly before 8:30 p.m. when police got a 911 call reporting “one man shot another man in the face” at a home in the 1900 block of Teresa Way.
Milwaukie Tri-Met MAX crash injures 3, cause still under investigation
MILWAUKIE, Ore. — A Tri-Met MAX train crashed in Milwaukie Friday morning. Clackamas Fire says the train struck the end of the line barricade at the Southeast Park Avenue station. TriMet says three riders were on the train at the time. The crash injured two of the riders and...
PGE employee's sharp eyes and ears leads police to find missing baby
PORTLAND, Ore. — A PGE employee recognized the truck at a vacant home and heard a baby cry. The actions of that employee helped Portland Police Officer Jordan Zaitz track down Kanon Zee who, shortly after being born a few weeks ago, disappeared with his parents from a hospital.
LOPD asks public to help find missing Lake Oswego man
LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. — Police are asking for public assistance to find a missing Lake Oswego man. Maximilien Rafia, 42, was last seen on Tuesday in Oregon City. If you know anyone with information about his whereabouts authorities ask you to call Lake Oswego Police Department at (503) 635-0238.
Missing baby boy found safe with help of PGE employee
PORTLAND, Ore. — A missing baby boy that the Oregon Department of Human Services was looking for has been found safe, the agency said Thursday. DHS put out an alert Tuesday saying it was looking for Kanon Zee, who was born a few weeks ago. The agency said it believed the boy was at risk.
3-alarm fire at Portland's historic Roseway Theater, floor collapses
Firefighters are working to put out a fire Saturday that is burning in the near-century-old Roseway Theater in Northeast Portland. The fire broke out before 6 a.m. at the theater’s location on Sandy Boulevard near 72nd Avenue. Crews arrived to find the building filled with dark smoke, and fire commanders immediately called for a second alarm.
Clackamas County again under fire for election issues
OREGON CITY, Ore. (AP) — Clackamas County is under fire for another elections blunder. Thousands of voters this week received the wrong pamphlets for the Oregon City mayor’s race. County officials noticed the error on Thursday and said voters in the county’s 600 precinct should expect to get...
City in Crisis - Finding Solutions: 5-way intersection causes confusion in NE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — A five-way intersection with three stop signs at Northeast Oregon Street, Floral Place and Peerless Place is causing a lot of confusion for residents. Nobody seems to know who’s coming or going and that is causing stress for those who live there. “My concern with...
Things 2 Do: August 5-7
Do you love food trucks? Head to the Mill Casino in North Bend for the 4th annual Food Truck Off! More than a dozen trucks from all over the Pacific Northwest are competing for cash prizes and bragging rights. There’s also live music every day. It runs until 8 Friday night, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. General admission is $5 per day. A portion of the proceeds benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon.
Exploding propane tanks and other hazards hinder firefighters in early morning blaze
SHERWOOD, Ore — At 2:45 a.m. Thursday morning, August 4, multiple callers to 9-1-1 reported fire coming from a shed, several vehicles, and an RV at a property on Dahlke Lane in Sherwood. Crews say when they arrived they found a property full of vehicles, shipping containers, and scrap...
Oregon Zoo removing birds from public display, hopeful to avoid bird flu
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Zoo is moving its birds off of display to protect them from bird flu. The highly contagious "avian influenza virus" has been spreading across the country and was recently reported in both Multnomah and Clackamas counties. So far, no cases have been detected at...
Counties prepare cooling resources for the hot weekend ahead
PORTLAND, Ore. — Multiple counties in the Portland-metro area are preparing cooling centers for the heat wave coming this weekend. The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat advisory beginning at noon on Sunday, Aug. 7 until 8 p.m. the following day. Multnomah County, the city of Portland, and...
Stay Cool!
A hot weekend is headed our way...so how do you stay cool? How about visiting a local splash pad or fountain? They're everywhere...and here with the scoop on where to go...is our own, Kerri Williamson!. SE Portland:. COLONEL SUMMERS PARK. What: Splash pad, playground and enclosed picnic pavilion. Where: SE...
Heat, wind could make for extreme fire growth in NW Oregon, SW Washington
With yet another heat wave on tap, forecasters are warning that Saturday could be a day where fires easily spread. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the Willamette Valley and Columbia River Gorge through Sunday morning, and through Sunday night for the Mt. Hood National Forest and Southwest Washington Cascade Range.
