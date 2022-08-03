Read on www.carolinacoastonline.com
Missing boater found safe in Rodanthe
The Carteret County Sheriff's Office confirmed Thursday morning that missing boater Jonathan Hess was found unharmed in Rodanthe. Hess had issues with his vessel and was unable to promptly return to the dock in South River where his vehicle was located. The missing person alert was issued Wednesday after Hess...
Area Death Notices - August 3, 4 & 5
Thomas May, 72, of Newport passed away Thursday, August 4, 2022, at home. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Phillip Fulcher, Atlantic. Phillip Raymond Fulcher, 59, of Atlantic, passed away...
William Fulcher, 57; incomplete
William David Fulcher, 57, of Atlantic, died Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at home in Atlantic, NC. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
