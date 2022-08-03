National program aims to use phyiscal fitness to help girls gain social-emotional skills

Read on katu.com
Miss Oregon Outstanding Teen Deja Fitzwater
Newly crowned Miss Oregon Outstanding Teen, Deja Fitzwater, joined us for a chat with Kara just prior to leaving for the national competition. We wish her the best of luck! For more information on Deja, you can follow her on Instagram.
Search crews see several heat-related rescue calls on Oregon trails
The summer hiking season is a busy time for search & rescue teams, and they warn of possible safety issues – especially with the recent hot weather. Last week, emergency crews responded to three rescues in a day, and saw many more throughout the week. On Saturday, Corbett Fire...
Oregon DHS looking for missing 3-month-old from La Grande
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services is searching for a missing baby who could be in danger. According to DHS, 3-month-old Oakley Miller disappeared from La Grande on Wednesday with his mother, McKinzie Simonis. They may still be in the area, possibly staying at a hotel.
Nearly $3 million in funding available to support newly arrived Afghans
SALEM, Ore. — Community partners can now apply for a portion of the $2.8 million funding that is available to provide services and support to newly arrived Afghans, says the Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS). ODHS is asking for applications from culturally and/or linguistically responsive organizations that provide...
Yet another heat wave hits the Pacific Northwest, Heat Advisory for Sunday
Another heatwave is coming to parts of Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington, but luckily this one won't last as long as the one last week. A Heat Advisory is in effect from noon Sunday through 8 p.m. Monday for the Portland metro area, Vancouver, and Columbia River Gorge. High temperatures...
Missing baby boy found safe with help of PGE employee
PORTLAND, Ore. — A missing baby boy that the Oregon Department of Human Services was looking for has been found safe, the agency said Thursday. DHS put out an alert Tuesday saying it was looking for Kanon Zee, who was born a few weeks ago. The agency said it believed the boy was at risk.
Combating Hate in Oregon
Hate crimes and bias incidents are on the rise, both in Oregon and nationally. Randall Blazak, a hate crime expert and sociology professor at University of Oregon, joined us to share what's causing the rise in hate and what we can do to reduce the violence. In 2019, the Oregon...
Heat, wind could make for extreme fire growth in NW Oregon, SW Washington
With yet another heat wave on tap, forecasters are warning that Saturday could be a day where fires easily spread. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the Willamette Valley and Columbia River Gorge through Sunday morning, and through Sunday night for the Mt. Hood National Forest and Southwest Washington Cascade Range.
Herrera Beutler, Kent battle for runoff spot in SW Washington race for Congress
PORTLAND, Ore. — The latest vote returns in the race for southwest Washington’s 3rd Congressional District show a narrowing between two candidates vying for second place and a runoff with the first-place candidate in November’s General Election. Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez is in first place with 31%...
Heat forecasted to return this weekend, NWS issues Heat Advisory
PORTLAND, Ore. — The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a heat advisory for Sunday and Monday in the Portland metropolitan area, as well as the Columbia River Gorge. FORECAST | KATU Weather. NWS meteorologists say they are forecasting high temperatures between 97 and 102. Low temperatures would...
