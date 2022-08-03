ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth traffic alert: Multiple ramps will be closed at U.S. 287 and Interstate 30

By Archiebald Browne
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

Multiple ramps will be closed Friday night and Saturday morning on southbound U.S. 287 at Interstate 30 for construction, the Texas Department of Transportation said.

The closures are expected from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. Motorists will be directed through assigned detours. Alternate routes are advised, TxDOT said.

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Community Policy