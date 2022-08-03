U.S. Border Patrol Agents Foil Maritime Smuggling Attempt at Coronado Beach

Read on www.cbp.gov
Busted: U.S. Border Patrol Agents, Mexican Counterparts Disrupt Smuggling During Bi-national Operation
Busted: on Wednesday around 6 a.m., U.S. Border Patrol Agents from the San Diego Sector Foreign Operations Branch coordinated a bi-national patrol operation with Guardia Nacional and Instituto Nacional de Migracion in the mountainous area east of the Otay Mesa Port of Entry. This area is known for smuggling and...
Captain of drug boat that rammed coast guard vessel in San Diego sentenced
The captain of a boat carrying nearly 500 pounds of methamphetamine when he rammed into a Coast Guard vessel in San Diego was sentenced today to more than 16 years in prison.
Over $1M of drugs found in three seizures at border
More than $1 million in dangerous drugs were found by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers during three narcotic seizures in the month of July, authorities said.
americanmilitarynews.com
Surfers chase storm swells onto Coronado Navy base, landing two trespassers in handcuffs
Two surfers chasing storm waves were cited for trespassing Tuesday when they stepped onto Breakers Beach at Naval Air Station North Island, according to a base spokesperson. The beach, just west of Coronado’s public dog beach, is demarcated by a fence that extends a short distance into the Pacific, which separates the public beach from the Navy’s.
onscene.tv
Man Protests Two Tree Removals by Handcuffing Himself to Tree | San Diego
08.03.2022 | 11:00 AM | SAN DIEGO – The resident Andy Stinson sits under the shade of these Ficus trees every day to watch the sunset. he believes that he is being retaliated at by the H.O.A. President of the City Scene H.O.A. and the trees have been ordered to be moved.
Village drivers irked by 'sneak attack' in parking enforcement
A perceived increase in parking enforcement in select parts of La Jolla's Village is irking some residents who have received multiple citations after seeing minimal ticketing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
2urbangirls.com
Couple reported missing in San Diego County
EL CAJON, Calif. – A couple last seen in El Cajon was reported missing Friday. Philip and Frances Lopez were last seen at approximately 3:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued a SigAlert for them on behalf of the El Cajon Police Department. Philip Lopez...
National City police end search after girl, 6, is found
An endangered missing advisory was issued Friday afternoon on behalf of National City police for a missing six-year-old, authorities said.
Gunman shoots man multiple times from car
Someone shot a man multiple times after an argument on a street in southeast San Diego Friday evening, police said.
sduptownnews.com
City council provides an update on COVID-19 in San Diego
On July 18, 2022, the San Diego City’s COVID-19 Response and Recovery Committee held a meeting to discuss the effect of COVID-19 on the community, new data on sub variants, and tips on how to stay safe right now. Dr. Jennifer Tuteur, MD, the Deputy Chief Medical Officer of the County of San Diego, presented the new COVID-19 data from the County Health and Human Services Agency.
NBC San Diego
Man Pleads Not Guilty to Triple Stabbing in Mission Valley
A man accused of beating a blind man in Mission Valley, then stabbing a pair of good samaritans, pleaded not guilty on Friday. James Anthony Thomas, 35, is in custody and appeared via video call to his arraignment. He is facing three felony counts of attempted murder. Thomas is accused...
Beach plans spoiled for some due to water contact advisories
Ocean access from Imperial Beach to Coronado has once again been shut down due to the ongoing pollution from the Tijuana River.
countynewscenter.com
San Diego County Remains in High-Risk COVID Level
COVID-19 activity remains high in the region, the County Health and Human Services Agency reported today. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moved San Diego County to the high-risk level for COVID-19 three weeks ago and cases continue to trend high. The CDC’s high-risk community level means COVID-19 is...
pointloma-obmonthly.com
Complaints about dogs illegally on OB beaches brings vow from San Diego for ‘movement’ on enforcement
In response to an Ocean Beach resident’s complaints about leashed and unleashed dogs running around beaches during prohibited hours, a San Diego city representative said officials would be asking the San Diego Humane Society — the city’s contractor for animal-control enforcement — about its practices and possibly “kicking them in the butt” if it’s not issuing enough citations.
NBC San Diego
Man Shot in Ramona Was Picking Fruit in Yard: Witness
A neighbor says a 59-year-old Ramona man who isn't expected to survive after being shot Thursday night was picking fruit on his land when he was struck, and they can't understand why he'd be a target. San Diego County Sheriff's deputies found the man with gunshot wounds to his upper...
Granite Hills High teacher arrested
A teacher within the Grossmont Union High School District was arrested and faces felony and misdemeanor charges, the district announced Wednesday.
Signs on I-805 to encourage people to visit San Diego's Convoy District
Some new signs are being placed along Interstate 805 in the Kearny Mesa area to encourage people to visit restaurants and businesses in the Convoy District.
Tips sought for driver suspected of throwing kitten from moving car
The San Diego Humane Society's law enforcement team is asking for help from the public Wednesday to identify the driver in a suspected felony animal cruelty case.
Leak in Tijuana wastewater pipes causing issues in San Diego
Two wastewater pipes in Tijuana are under repair after officials noticed sewage spilling Saturday.
Sheriff's officials: Man found shot in Ramona not expected to survive
A man found with gunshot wounds at a Ramona home Thursday night is not expected to survive his injuries, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said.
