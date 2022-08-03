John Cena Legacy Championship Belts Now Available At WWE Shop For $1,000

Read on www.pwmania.com
Update On Ronda Rousey’s Status Following WWE Suspension
Last week at SummerSlam fans saw Liv Morgan defend her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Ronda Rousey and the match ended in controversy. Liv Morgan tapped out to the armbar as she pinned Ronda Rousey and the referee counted the pin then declared Liv the winner. After the match Ronda...
Lana Recalls ‘Weird Moment’ Having to Practice Kissing Dolph Ziggler in Front of Vince McMahon
Former WWE star CJ Perry (Lana) recently spoke on “The Sessions with Renee Paquette” for an in-depth conversation about various topics. During the discussion, Perry talked about her rehearsals for her skit where she had to kiss Dolph Ziggler:. “The crazy thing with Dolph that was super awkward...
Top Wrestler Robbed in Nashville During SummerSlam Weekend
Like WWE WrestleMania 38 before it, this past weekend's WWE SummerSlam was a mecca for all things professional wrestling. Nashville hosted WWE's biggest party of the summer on Saturday night, but also welcomed Game Changer Wrestling, Black Label Pro, Starrcast V, and many more to the country music town. Among those events was New Japan Pro Wrestling's Music City Mayhem, which featured major players like AEW's Jon Moxley and FTR, the United Empire, and former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi. While Takahashi was victorious in his singles bout against Blake Christian, he left Nashville as the victim of a robbery. Upon returning to his hotel room after the NJPW event, Takahashi noticed that a bulk of his possessions had gone missing.
Rhea Ripley Responds To Fan Who Says She’s Transforming Into A Male
Rhea Ripley has been climbing the ladder in WWE for years now and she’s established herself as force to be reckoned with. Ripley has dominated the competition and during her time with the company she’s managed to win the Raw Women’s Championship, WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship, NXT Women’s Championship and the NXT UK Women’s Championship.
Lex Luger Would Try to Walk on Stage if He is Inducted Into WWE Hall of Fame
WWE Legend Lex Luger recently spoke with Sports Illustrated for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling. Here are the highlights:. Sting’s renaissance in AEW: “I love it. I can’t believe he’s doing what he’s doing, but I love watching. We just saw each other. I always want the best for him.”
Ciara is ready to begin her new era by working with some new faces. This weekend, Ciara has teamed up with Coast Contra to deliver a new single that will make the world move its feet. “Jump” is an upbeat, energetic track that fits in line with the Atlanta native’s classic Hip-Hop dance tracks. The Theron Thomas, Sam Sumser and Sean Small produced single is capped off by a share of verses from one of the fastest rising groups in music, Coast Contra. All around, “Jump” is a strong return for the chart-topping artist who has not released a solo single since 2019.
Sasha Banks Tweets For The First Time Since Walking Out Of WWE
The Boss is back! At least on Twitter, anyway. In her first tweet since walking out of “WWE Raw” with fellow WWE superstar Naomi on May 16, Banks said, “I’m so excited to see you guys this weekend!!!! I love you.”. Banks’ tweet refers to her...
Cindy Heenan, Wife Of The Legendary Bobby Heenan, Passes Away
Cynthia “Cindy” Jean Heenan, the wife of WWE Hall of Famer Bobby Heenan, has passed away. The sad news was broken by Heenan’s WCW colleague Mike Tenay. “Her devotion and support for Bobby were unparalleled,” Tenay wrote. “Our times with them were the happiest and most memorable.”
Bayley Wants the WWE Female Locker Room United and Women’s Tag Team Titles Back
WWE star Bayley recently spoke on After The Bell with Corey Graves for an in-depth conversation about various topics. During the discussion, Bayley talked about wanting to unite the WWE female locker room and bring back the women’s tag team titles:. “It’s going to be a long road, just...
Drew McIntyre Reacts to Being Attacked by Returning Superstar on 'WWE SmackDown'
WWE SmackDown ended with a twist ending on Friday night when a pair of returning Superstars interrupted a long-awaited confrontation between Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns. Reigns, who holds both the WWE Universal Championship and WWE Championship, was in the ring with his cousins, fellow Bloodline members Jimmy and Jey Uso, discussing his wild SummerSlam victory against Brock Lesnar. The Scottish wrestler soon came out, planning to physically take on the champ. However, a returning Karrion Kross and Scarlett appeared, with the former laying waste to the challenger.
Various News: The Undertaker Poses For Photo With Andrade, AEW Teases Hookhausen In Match Graphic, New Roman Reigns Shirt Avaiable
– Following Ric Flair’s Last Match last Sunday, The Undertaker posed for a photo with Andrade el Idolo backstage. Andrade wrote: “Never imagine it! thank you for your words Sir #Undertaker #Andrade #RicFlairsLastMatch #legend”. – In recent match graphics for AEW Quake by the Lake, it seems the...
The Undertaker Reacts To Triple H Taking Over WWE Creative
Recently Vince McMahon retired from WWE and now Triple H is in charge of creative for the company. There’s a lot of excitement surrounding Triple H’s new role as everyone from the fans to the talent are anxious to see what lies ahead. During an interview with ESPN,...
Carmella Injured at WWE Live Event
Fans at the live event in North Charleston, South Carolina are reporting that Carmella appeared to have been hurt during her match, though WWE has not yet confirmed this. In a Triple Threat Match, Bianca Belair faced off against Asuka and Carmella to defend her RAW Women’s Championship. However, early in the match, Carmella was sidelined due to an incident.
Major Name Reportedly Removed From WWE’s Internal Roster
The last few months have been interesting for WWE as the company has been going through major changes. Vince McMahon recently retired and now PWInsider is reporting that Vince McMahon was officially removed from WWE’s internal talent roster earlier this week. It was noted that Vince McMahon was listed...
Rey Mysterio Says WWE Stars Are Still “In Denial” About Vince McMahon’s Retirement
WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio reacted to Vince McMahon leaving WWE while addressing the media at the 2022 Leagues Cup Showcase via Twitter user @TJSportsUSA. “None of us expected it. We still are in denial that he’s no longer there, but it is reality and we have to accept it. So we move on, we keep the show up and running.”
WWE Reportedly Eases Policy On Several Forbidden Terms
While WWE’s talented roster of pro wrestlers will still be referred to as “Superstars” going forward, the new regime led by Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan and Triple H is reportedly open to the idea of talents using the terms “wrestler” and “wrestling” on air.
Sasha Banks To Have New Look Upon Rumored Return To WWE (Photos)
It looks like “The Boss” will be sporting a new look if-and-when she returns in front of the WWE Universe. As noted, WWE announced on Friday night the start of a tournament to crown new WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions that will kick off with this coming week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.
Possible Spoiler On Former Champion Returning To WWE
WWE has released a number of Superstars over the last few years, but with a new regime in charge fans have wondered who could return to the company in the future. Fightful Select is now reporting that former NXT Champion Karrion Kross had been discussed as a name of interest for a possible WWE return.
Mick Foley Comments On His Son Dewey’s Future Following WWE Exit
WWE Hall Famer Mick Foley has commented on his son Dewey’s future following his exit from WWE. He was released in June of this year. Foley mentioned that he feels like his son would be able to work better if he had fewer constraints, given his good track record. He said that he wouldn’t be surprised if Dewey ended up working somewhere else, given that he was working extreme hours while still part of WWE.
