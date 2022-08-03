Quiet Cooper, DPJ replace flamboyant Beckham, Landry as Browns’ leaders

Read on www.news-herald.com
Looking for an Italian Bakery in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Maple Heights, OhioIsla ChiuMaple Heights, OH
This Place in Maple Heights, Ohio Serves a Great Polish BoyIsla ChiuMaple Heights, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Meet local authors and more at Local Lit Fest on Saturday Aug 6thJake WellsCuyahoga Falls, OH
Urban Meyer returning to old stomping grounds for 2022 season
After a disastrous tenure in the NFL, Urban Meyer returns to the college scene, back to Fox Sports as a college football analyst. It looks like Urban Meyer needs the Capital One Rewards Credit Card. He’s racked up many miles through traveling. Now he’s back home with Fox Sports. The former coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars is returning to the network as a college football analyst, the same role he had before he departed for Jacksonville.
J.K. Dobbins gets disappointing update via Ravens’ John Harbaugh
J.K. Dobbins is champing at the bit to return to the gridiron for the Baltimore Ravens following his season-ending knee injury last year. Unfortunately for the third-year running back, he’ll have to wait a little bit longer to return to practice. When asked if the former Ohio State star...
Report: Deshaun Watson’s camp will cite Roethlisberger's suspension to try and get his punishment reduced
Representatives for Deshaun Watson will cite Ben Roethlisberger’s suspension in their argument to get his punishment reduced, reports NFL Insider Josina Anderson.
Former Alabama football star Rolando McClain arrested again
Former Alabama football star Rolando McClain was arrested over the weekend, the Moulton (Ala.) Police Department said. McClain was cited with drugs and weapons charges, having marijuana and a gun in the car. At first, police stopped McClain for speeding, but after officers smelled marijuana coming ...
Green Bay police chief releases statement on incident with officer shoving Packers RB AJ Dillon
Recently, the Green Bay Packers rising star AJ Dillon attended the soccer game between Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The match took place on Lambeau Field and it seemed like a good time for everyone involved. However, a video went viral after Dillon was seen getting shoved by a police officer. Now, the Green Bay Police chief releases a statement on the incident.
Who Owns Heinz Ketchup? Company Canceled Steelers Deal
The Pittsburgh Steelers have terminated their deal with Heinz. The team’s home stadium will longer be called Heinz Field. Who owns Heinz ketchup and why did the company cancel the deal with the Steelers?. Article continues below advertisement. Heinz is headquartered in Pittsburgh and signed the deal with the...
Charles Robinson: I think there's some level of tension there between the Browns, NFL with Watson situation
Charles Robinson talks about the NFL’s appeal of Deshaun Watson’s suspension, the league’s approach with a desire for increased punishment, Watson’s handling of this situation to this point, the Browns’ view of the NFL’s handling of this and more.
Deshaun Watson may be dividing the Cleveland Browns front office
A new leak has Deshaun Watson directly spitting in the face of Jimmy Haslam’s attempt to do damage control for the Cleveland Browns. The Cleveland Browns and Deshaun Watson are not on the same page with how to move forward. The tension surrounding the embattled and disgraced quarterback and the team’s consistent failed attempts to rehab his image may be coming to head in the media with constant messages that don’t match one another. Jimmy Haslam posted a statement several days prior that said;
Browns make another flurry of moves Saturday
The Cleveland Browns head into the week ramping up to their first preseason game with a few question marks. Outside of QB Deshaun Watson’s discipline process, the Browns injury concerns seem to be piling up, especially at the wide receiver position. Thankfully, they also seem to be getting a...
Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension disgusts those suing Browns QB, attorney says
The attorney for 24 women who sued Deshaun Watson said Thursday that his clients reacted with disgust after they learned the Cleveland Browns quarterback was suspended only six games by the NFL’s independent disciplinary officer this week. Tony Buzbee, the attorney, said in a news conference in Houston that...
Look: Matt Rhule Getting Crushed For Yelling At Baker Mayfield, Offense
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule is facing some heat from NFL fans for being a buzzkill at training camp practice. On Saturday, newly-signed quarterback Baker Mayfield hit his longtime Cleveland teammate Rashard "Hollywood" Higgins on a deep touchdown pass. Higgins celebrated the score with his patented "red-carpet" celebration — much to the chagrin of his new head coach.
Jonathan Jones talks Deshaun Watson, Panthers QB competition, Mitchell Trubisky with Garrett Bush in Berea
Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports joins Garrett Bush at Cleveland Browns training camp in Berea to talk about the upcoming season, Deshaun Watson, the Carolina Panthers’ quarterback competition, and the Pittsburgh Steelers depth chart.
NBC Sports
Jon Gruden’s agent decries “hit job,” believes Gruden will coach again
On Thursday, the Raiders played the first preseason game of the first year of the Josh McDaniels era. It would have been the fifth year of Jon Gruden’s return to the team. And, yes, but for the emails that were leaked last October to the media, Gruden would still be coaching the Raiders. He had survived three non-playoff seasons. Given that interim coach Rich Bisaccia took Gruden’s team to the wild-card round after Gruden left, Gruden surely would have made it there himself. And even if he hadn’t, it would have taken a lot for owner Mark Davis to fire the man for whom Davis had become more sidekick than boss.
2023 Cleveland Glenville LB Arvell Reese Commits To Ohio State
The Buckeyes have now secured commitments from six of the top seven players in the state.
TMZ.com
Ex-Browns GM Expects Deshaun Watson's Ban To Increase To At Least 12 Games
The NFL's appeal of Deshaun Watson's six-game ban is really bad news for the QB ... so says former Browns GM Michael Lombardi, who tells TMZ Sports he now expects the suspension to increase significantly. The league announced on Wednesday it was appealing the ruling Sue L. Robinson handed down...
ESPN
No 'major decision' on Carolina Panthers QBs Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold before second preseason game, coach says
SPARTANBURG, S.C. -- The Carolina Panthers won't make what coach Matt Rhule called a "major decision" on any position, particularly between quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold, until after the Aug. 19 preseason game at New England. Even then, Rhule might not make a decision if one hasn't clearly separated...
Arizona Cardinals Place Coach On Administrative Leave
The Arizona Cardinals are placing an assistant coach on administrative leave. The NFC West franchise is placing running backs coach James Saxon on administrative leave. Saxon, 56, has been charged with domestic battery. "The Cardinals have put RB coach James Saxon on administrative leave, the team said in a statement....
Report: Cavs aren’t going to bend over backwards to lure LeBron James back to Cleveland
As many NBA fans know, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James began his professional career with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He later rejoined the team in 2014 after a four-year stint with the Miami Heat, but he left for Los Angeles back in 2018. Rumors have linked the Cavs to James...
