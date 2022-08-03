Logan Paul confirms December return to boxing: “We’re getting back into the ring!”

Read on www.bjpenn.com
MMAmania.com
Don’t be surprised if Nate Diaz ‘stops’ Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279 — He’s ‘not as good as they say he is’
Nate Diaz will (finally) return to combat sports action when he collides with welterweight phenom Khamzat Chimaev in the upcoming UFC 279 pay-per-view (PPV) main event on Sept. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Diaz remains a huge betting underdog against “Borz” in what could be the Stockton...
wegotthiscovered.com
Mike Tyson issues stern warning over upcoming Hulu biopic
Back in July, Hulu released a trailer for a biopic starring everyone’s favorite face-tattoo wearing, former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson. Now, Tyson shared some choice words on Twitter about the project. The series, called Mike, is a story based on the life of Tyson. It arrives courtesy of...
Conor McGregor mocks Nate Diaz after booking role in ‘Road House’ remake: “MMA, I’ll never forget you! Easy work.”
Conor McGregor has taken a shot at his longtime rival, Nate Diaz after booking a role in Road House. On Wednesday, it was revealed McGregor will team up with actor Jake Gyllenhaal in the remake of the 1989 cult classic Road House. The news was surprising as it will be the Irishman’s acting debut which he is excited for.
Hasim Rahman Jr releases new video of Jake Paul RUNNING AWAY from him in sparring session
Hasim Rahman Jr has released footage of Jake Paul running away from him during a sparring session, as the fallout from their cancelled fight continues. Watch the video below:. Rahman Jr was due to fight Paul at Madison Square Garden on Saturday after being drafted in as a replacement for Tommy Fury, who was forced to pull out of the event after being denied entry to the United States.
Blueface Gets Into Physical Fight With Chrisean Rock on Hollywood Sidewalk
Blueface recently got into a physical altercation with his girlfriend Chrisean Rock and it was all captured on camera. On Tuesday (Aug. 2), video surfaced of Blueface and Rock duking it out on a Hollywood, Calif. sidewalk. In video of the wild incident, Blueface is initially seen trying to walk away from Rock, who is heard telling the rapper to return to the car.
Look: Impressive Danica Patrick Fishing Photos Are Going Viral
Former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick has moved on to the next chapter of her sporting career. On Tuesday, the 40-year-old Wisconsin native posed with a 51-pound fish she caught during a recent fishing trip. "Did you know halibut have eyes on both side at first but it moves to one...
Lamar Odom Spotted Out In Los Angeles After Accusing Ex-Manager Of Holding His Social Media Hostage
Lamar Odom isn't letting his war with his ex-manager bother him. The 42-year-old ex-NBA star looked ready to tackle the world despite having no control over his social media. In photos obtained by Radar, Lamar appeared relaxed as he stepped out for a day of pampering in Los Angeles, marking his first sighting since alleging his former management team is holding his accounts hostage. Sources tell RadarOnline.com that Lamar has already lawyered up in an attempt to regain access to his social media. We're told he's ready to fight his ex-manager over the issue. Lamar was photographed taking a peaceful...
stillrealtous.com
Update On Ronda Rousey’s Status Following WWE Suspension
Last week at SummerSlam fans saw Liv Morgan defend her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Ronda Rousey and the match ended in controversy. Liv Morgan tapped out to the armbar as she pinned Ronda Rousey and the referee counted the pin then declared Liv the winner. After the match Ronda...
HipHopDX.com
Boosie Badazz Livid Over Brittney Griner Sentencing: ‘If That Was Taylor Swift It’d Be A Peace Treaty'
Boosie Badazz is one of many celebrities upset about the nine-year prison sentence WNBA star Brittney Griner has been handed in a Russian drug case. The sentencing was handed down on Thursday (August 4) and has since become one of the most talked about topics on social media. Shortly after hearing the news, Boosie shared an Instagram video of himself bemoaning the situation and he got very heated as he reflected on what many are deeming a harsh punishment.
NBA・
ComicBook
Top Wrestler Robbed in Nashville During SummerSlam Weekend
Like WWE WrestleMania 38 before it, this past weekend's WWE SummerSlam was a mecca for all things professional wrestling. Nashville hosted WWE's biggest party of the summer on Saturday night, but also welcomed Game Changer Wrestling, Black Label Pro, Starrcast V, and many more to the country music town. Among those events was New Japan Pro Wrestling's Music City Mayhem, which featured major players like AEW's Jon Moxley and FTR, the United Empire, and former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi. While Takahashi was victorious in his singles bout against Blake Christian, he left Nashville as the victim of a robbery. Upon returning to his hotel room after the NJPW event, Takahashi noticed that a bulk of his possessions had gone missing.
PWMania
Lex Luger Would Try to Walk on Stage if He is Inducted Into WWE Hall of Fame
WWE Legend Lex Luger recently spoke with Sports Illustrated for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling. Here are the highlights:. Sting’s renaissance in AEW: “I love it. I can’t believe he’s doing what he’s doing, but I love watching. We just saw each other. I always want the best for him.”
Conor McGregor’s statement on making film debut with Jake Gyllenhaal in Road House remake
It’s been over a year since Conor McGregor last fought in the UFC, and while he’s not planning to give up MMA quite yet, he is exploring other opportunities. The Irishman is set to make his acting debut in the upcoming “Road House” remake of the classic ’80s film that starred Patrick Swayze. McGregor will […] The post Conor McGregor’s statement on making film debut with Jake Gyllenhaal in Road House remake appeared first on ClutchPoints.
wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks Tweets For The First Time Since Walking Out Of WWE
The Boss is back! At least on Twitter, anyway. In her first tweet since walking out of “WWE Raw” with fellow WWE superstar Naomi on May 16, Banks said, “I’m so excited to see you guys this weekend!!!! I love you.”. Banks’ tweet refers to her...
musictimes.com
Lil Durk Net Worth 2022: Rapper Making Massive Fortune Amid Lollapalooza Accident
Lil Durk is taking on a "health break" after sustaining a huge injury on his face because of a recent accident. Performing on his Lollapalooza 2022 set, Lil Durk was blasted with hot smoke on his face after a pyrotechnic machine blows onstage. Currently on tour to support his recent...
In Style
Kendall Jenner Wore a Graphic Tank Top Professing Her Love for Cowboys
Kendall Jenner is embracing that rural, Western lifestyle during her latest vacation. The model took a trip to Wyoming and really enjoyed all the things the state has to offer, like ranches, hiking, rodeos, and ... cowboys. On Tuesday, Jenner posted an Instagram carousel documenting a night at the rodeo....
BoxingNews24.com
Most Consecutive Knockouts in the History of Boxing!
Heavyweight Lamar Clark scored 42 straight knockouts after his first fight being won by decision between 1958 and 1961. Records vary. Debuting were 22 of them. In 1958 were 31, 1959 were 10 and 1960 were 2. Box Rec shows 43-3 with 42 knockouts. He was from Cedar City, Utah. Cassius Clay aka Muhammad Ali stopped him in Ali’s sixth fight in 1965. He record was 43-3.
HipHopDX.com
Khia Calls Out Beyoncé’s ‘Tired Ass’ ‘Renaissance’ Album For Putting A ‘Spell On Everybody’
Khia has been heavily criticizing Beyoncé following the recent release of her new album Renaissance. In a video posted by Ken Barbie, the “My Neck, My Back” rapper blasts Bey’s latest body of work and claimed the former Destiny’s Child singer is trying to put a spell on everyone with the album.
MMAmania.com
UFC 279 ‘Bad Meets Evil’ video promo sparks reaction from Nate Diaz and Khamzat Chimaev
Whether you agree with the matchmaking or not, the upcoming welterweight tilt between fan favorite Nate Diaz and undefeated contender Khamzat Chimaev should be an absolute banger. Diaz finally came to terms on his final UFC fight last month and booked a meeting with Chimaev at UFC 279 this coming...
UFC・
MMA Fighting
Anthony Pettis says he suffered two broken hands in loss to Stevie Ray at PFL Playoffs 1
Anthony Pettis can’t seem to catch a break. Pettis faced Stevie Ray on Friday night in the main event of PFL Playoffs 1 in New York City. Pettis lost to Ray only six weeks ago during the PFL regular season and was looking for a bit of revenge, and to punch his ticket to the 2022 lightweight tournament final, but all he got was heartbreak. Ray out-grappled Pettis for the first two rounds of the fight, doing enough to take home a unanimous decision victory and take the spot in the PFL Championship on Nov. 25. But that wasn’t the worst of it for Pettis.
Popculture
Drew McIntyre Reacts to Being Attacked by Returning Superstar on 'WWE SmackDown'
WWE SmackDown ended with a twist ending on Friday night when a pair of returning Superstars interrupted a long-awaited confrontation between Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns. Reigns, who holds both the WWE Universal Championship and WWE Championship, was in the ring with his cousins, fellow Bloodline members Jimmy and Jey Uso, discussing his wild SummerSlam victory against Brock Lesnar. The Scottish wrestler soon came out, planning to physically take on the champ. However, a returning Karrion Kross and Scarlett appeared, with the former laying waste to the challenger.
