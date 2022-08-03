Read on www.theoaklandpress.com
Cancer-causing chemical found in Michigan pond
NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- Michigan state investigators said test samples taken Thursday from Hubbell Pond in Milford showed low-level presence of a toxic chemical that was released into the Huron River System by the Tribar Manufacturing company in Wixom last weekend. Two crews from the Michigan Department...
The Oakland Press
More tests still showing no contamination from chemical spill in Huron River
Test results from nine surface water samples taken Wednesday, Aug. 3, downstream of a release of hexavalent chromium into the Huron River system showed no detectable presence of the carcinogen. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy announced the results on Thursday. Two tests taken Tuesday also detected...
Michigan is 41% water. How much of it is contaminated by dangerous chemicals?
On a new Daily J podcast, WWJ’s Zach Clark speaks to an environmental specialist, a chemist and lawmakers to find out what exactly hexavalent chromium is, how it ended up in the Huron River, and just how dangerous it is.
14 beaches across Michigan closed, have contamination advisories
As the weekend approaches, there are 14 Michigan beaches closed or under contamination advisories for water quality that’s unsafe – or questionable – for human contact. However, there are still plenty of opportunities to take a dip in the state’s lakes and rivers. Before heading to...
The Oakland Press
Oakland County municipalities seeing big economic benefits from marijuana sales
For some Oakland County communities, the economic windfall promised when recreational marijuana was legalized statewide is coming true. State data shows that some are seeing big returns and officials say the investments are paying off. Take Hazel Park. Ed Klobucher, the city manager, said marijuana payments received from the state...
candgnews.com
Lake St. Clair shipwrecks hold untapped history
HARRISON TOWNSHIP — It’s not even a thought for most boaters who venture out into Lake St. Clair whether they’re a few hundred, or even 50 yards away from history. Dating back to its founding designation in 1679, Lake St. Clair, which contains over 430 square miles of freshwater, is home to some of the most historic vessels to ever make way on the lake.
State lawmaker calls for shutdown of Wixom auto supplier after cancer-causing chemicals leak into Huron River
As officials continue to test and assess waters in and around the Huron River, an Ann Arbor lawmaker is calling for the closure of a Oakland County company responsible for a dangerous chemical spill.
michiganradio.org
City of Ann Arbor prepares for possible chromium contamination at its drinking water intake
State and Ann Arbor officials will be regularly testing water from the Huron River for hexavalent chromium in the coming weeks. That's after a manufacturing company released a large amount of the carcinogenic chemical into the river. Brian Steglitz is manager for water treatment services for Ann Arbor. He says...
plymouthvoice.com
DTE struggles to restore power to Plymouth Township
Aug. 6, 2022 PLYMOUTH VOICE. Three days after a rain and wind storm hit the Plymouth area electrical linemen are still working in Lake Pointe. Powerful winds in excess of 60 mph blew across the metro Detroit area on Wednesday afternoon causing widely scattered power outages. Hardest hit were the Plymouth and Plymouth Township area residents and businesses, namely the township’s largest subdivision, Lake Pointe, with some 800 homes. Traffic lights were out at Main and Church Street in downtown Plymouth and many businesses were forced to close.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Michigan police begin weeklong I-75 crackdown - what to know
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Michigan State Police launch I-75 crackdown today: What to know. Michigan State Police troopers are launching a statewide crackdown on I-75 this weekend and plan...
The Tallest Flagpole in Michigan is Located Here
Attention all flagpole sitters! (Does anyone even DO that anymore? Even some lame radio deejay somewhere?) Here's one you may or may not wanna tackle...authorities probably wouldn't let you anyway. It's Michigan's tallest flagpole, located in New Baltimore at the foot of Lake St. Clair in the Walter & Mary Burke Park, 36400 Front Street, Macomb County.
The Sugar Factory Ruins of Bay City, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. When Michigan’s lumber trade began taking a nosedive in the late 1800s, what were we supposed to do for income? The Upper Peninsula had mining but what about in the lower half of the mitten?
ClickOnDetroit.com
Heat advisory with storm chances on Sunday in Metro Detroit, more rain Monday
Heat Advisory: Macomb, Oakland and Wayne Counties until 10:00 PM Sunday Night. Heat index values of 95°-100° are expected through the weekend. The combination of warm muggy nights and multiple consecutive days of heat indices over 90 will lead to increased heat stress in Metro Detroit. The affects...
Scenic M-22 goes right between two of the clearest lakes in Michigan
GLEN ARBOR, MI-- Two of the clearest and cleanest lakes in all of Michigan can be found while driving along M-22. Big and Little Glen Lakes sit just outside the borders of Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore. The two lakes are connected by the channel at the Narrows and are...
Seniors displaced from unsafe Michigan high rise need these items, officials say
ADRIAN, MI - The around 200 displaced residents of the Adrian senior living high rise deemed unsafe by engineers need several items through donation. These items, which include food, gas station gift cards, plastic utensils and pet food, may be donated to Share the Warmth, 427 W. Maumee St. in Adrian, Adrian city officials said.
Ypsilanti dispensary to become first Class A microbusiness in Washtenaw County
YPSILANTI, MI -- An Ypsilanti marijuana dispensary opening this week is the first Class A microbusiness in Washtenaw County and the second in Michigan. Planet Jane, 815 N. Huron St., is hosting its soft opening on Friday, Aug. 5. A typical microbusiness license allows facilities to grow, process and sell...
Solar farm developer takes Washtenaw County township to court over project denial
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Local officials’ decision to deny plans for a 159-acre solar farm in rural western Washtenaw County was “fatally flawed” and should be overturned by the courts, an affiliate of a global energy company is arguing in a legal appeal. Developers behind the proposed...
WKHM
Jackson Co. Health Department issues Public Health Advisory
Jackson, Mich. — From the Jackson County Health Department: “Due to a power outage and the recent heavy rains, partially treated wastewater was released into the Grand River from the City of Jackson wastewater treatment plant. It is advised that users of the river minimize body and skin contact with the Grand River until further notice.
WOOD
Funnel Clouds Thursday PM
The pictures of funnel clouds above and below were tweeted out by the Grand Rapids National Weather Service Thursday afternoon. They said: “Funnel clouds have been observed in Gratiot and Clinton Counties this afternoon and evening. Here’s one that was seen near Perrinton in Gratiot County around 3:30 pm on August 4th. We do not expect these to reach the ground or do any damage.”
Amid Michigan’s woods and trout streams, neighbors fear impact of massive military expansion
A bright yellow sign on County Road 612 running east into Lovells offers a matter-of-fact warning: “Field artillery projectiles may be fired at any time of day.”. Lovells Township, a community of about 600 on the north branch of the Au Sable River, is the site of Camp Grayling’s 40 Complex, where troops conduct live-fire training with anti-tank weapons and drop 500-pound bombs from planes.
