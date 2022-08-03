ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette Parish, LA

Guillory administration met with questions at Lafayette Parish Council meeting

By Zane Hogue
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ddjbA_0h3j40Ij00

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) – The Lafayette Parish Council meeting Tuesday night led to questions from Councilman Glen Lazard regarding Josh Guillory’s availability.

Lazard says it all depends on the definition of “availability”. “The definition that was put on this, and I think that everyone has read it, is that he’s available because they have access to him, and he has access because he has a laptop with secure access,” says Lazard.

Lazard feels communication should extend to the council as well as the general public if Mayor-President Guillory is truly available 24/7. “The access should not only apply to us as council members, it should also apply to the public. The mayor serves the public. I could not get on the phone and call the mayor if I chose to, so that is not access and availability to me.”

Supporters of threatened Lafayette librarian speak up at Parish Council meeting

Chief Administrative Officer Cydra Wingerter has been in contact with Guillory during his rehabilitation and assures that anyone can contact the mayor-president by speaking to her or the district attorney. “Clearly you’re saying there is no trust or perhaps that we’re lying about the ability to get the mayor-president on the phone, that he’s available. We do have that ability to get him on the phone. I have not had a request from anybody or had a need to get in touch with him, but if you need to let me know and I can certainly make that happen,” says Wingerter.

Further concern came when Wingerter confirmed that she and Greg Logan have daily calls with Guillory to share important information and recieve any orders on top of being available to speak at any time. Lazard questions why no proof has been provided of Guillory’s 24/7 access. “We simply asked to provide us with some proof of that. I don’t understand why that would have been so complicated to do. Simply providing us with some documentation verifying that what you’re telling us was the truth,” says Lazard.

News Ten issued a public records request for proof of Guillory’s access, we are still waiting to receive that information.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lafayette Parish, LA
Government
County
Lafayette Parish, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Lafayette, LA
brproud.com

Sen. Kennedy on how to reduce high crime rates in Louisiana

WASHINGTON (BRPROUD) — Senator John Kennedy talked about the increase in crime in the state of Louisiana and his solution for it on the Senate floor Thursday. Sen. Kennedy cited New Orleans crime statistics, “We have seen a 136 percent rise in homicides, a 101 percent rise in shootings and a 194 percent rise in carjackings.”
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Local
KLFY.com

What’s the deal with the horse statue at Moncus Park?

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Known as the ‘Johnston St. Horse,’ a statue of a horse is the newest addition to Moncus Park, but what’s the story behind it?. The iconic horse was originally found on top of the sign at Cal’s Western Store, which was located on Johnston St.
LAFAYETTE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
stmarynow.com

Patterson socked with gas bill that triples rate from 2020

PATTERSON — Another city government is feeling the sting of inflation, particularly rising energy costs, so another city’s residents are feeling the sting, too. The Patterson City Council learned Tuesday that the July bill for the natural gas Patterson distributes to its municipal customers was triple the amount it paid in July 2020.
PATTERSON, LA
KLFY News 10

UPDATE: Carencro Wal-Mart open again

UPDATE, 8/4/11, 11:02 A.M.: The Walmart in Carencro has re-opened. ORIGINAL, 8/3/22, 8:52 P.M.: CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) Viewers called News Ten asking why the Carencro Walmart appeared to have been evacuated and closed. According to Carencro Police Chief David Anderson, store management was testing a new system that experienced an error. He said customers were […]
CARENCRO, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy