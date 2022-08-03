ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former President Trump Headlines CPAC 2022 In Dallas

By Wendi Grossman
NewsRadio WFLA
 4 days ago

A who's who of Republicans on hand in Dallas Thursday through Sunday for the 2022 Conservative Political Action Conference. Nova Southeastern University's Dr. Charles Zelden says former President Trump is the headline speaker Saturday, signaling he could be ready to announce his 2024 campaign by the fall. Senator Rick Scott is also a keynote speaker, but Senator Marco Rubio and Governor Ron DeSantis won't be addressing the conservative crowd. Trump won the straw poll at the last CPAC with 59-percent supporting him in a hypothetical primary match-up, but DeSantis came out on top when Trump’s name was removed.

NewsRadio WFLA

