Criminals caught on camera breaking into liquor store, leaving with entire cash register

CBS4 Exclusive: Police say repeat offender caught on video stealing $800 worth of meat
MIAMI - West Miami Police say new surveillance video shows a brazen food bandit who strikes the same supermarket twice over a 4-day period, stealing $800 worth of meat.The video obtained exclusively by CBS4 shows the suspect entering the Tropical Supermarket in the middle of the day last Sunday and Wednesday.West Miami Police detective Richard Menor said the man casually enters the store around 1 p.m. on Sunday and just after noon on Wednesday and goes to the meat department and loads up his backpack with the meat and is then seen leaving the store at 6190 S.W. 8th St. All...
Click10.com
Video released of ‘scooter bandit’ in Broward County
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they have dubbed the “scooter bandit” after he allegedly stole eight two-wheeled motor vehicles, including mopeds, scooters and motorcycles. According to BSO spokeswoman Gerdy St. Louis, all of the vehicles were stolen in...
Click10.com
Gunman threatens dry cleaner’s customer: ‘I actually thought I was going to die’
NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – A routine morning dry cleaning pickup went horribly wrong on Friday in North Miami. A customer used his mobile phone to record a representative of My Cleaners, at 13027 NW 7 Ave., who brandished a gun and threatened him from behind the counter. The My...
NBC Miami
Trio Arrested in Weston, Accused in $1 Million Cargo Thefts
Three men, suspected in at least five cargo thefts worth more than $1 million, were caught in the act and jailed, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Jose Batista-Suarez, 40, Rene Hechavarria-Echemend, 34, and Ernesto Aguilera-Baute, 36, were arrested Thursday on charges that include grand theft of cargo over $50,000 and fraud.
WSVN-TV
MDPD officer hospitalized after police-involved crash in North Miami; 7News source says driver in custody
NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - An on-duty Miami-Dade Police officer was taken to the hospital after, police said, the officer was involved in a crash in North Miami. North Miami Police, Miami-Dade Police, and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash in the area of Northwest 125th Street and Fifth Avenue, just before 2:45 p.m., Saturday.
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Boca; police seek two drivers
BOCA RATON — Police are seeking help finding two drivers believed to have fatally struck a man Wednesday. A 2008-2015 Nissan Rogue SUV and a 2011-2017 Hyundai Veloster hit a man just before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning in the 2300 block of Glades Road, just west of Interstate 95, as the pedestrian crossed the road, Boca Raton police said Friday.
Stitches Arrested on Cocaine and Firearm Charges
Stitches is back in the news after recently being arrested for cocaine and weapons charges in South Florida. On Wednesday (Aug. 3), Stitches, born Phillip Katsabanis, was arrested in Miami-Dade County and charged with felony possession of cocaine and one misdemeanor count of either being found with or discharging a firearm, XXL has confirmed through police records. The arrest stems from an incident that occurred in Bay Harbor Islands, Fla. the same day.
NBC Miami
Search For Missing Teen Continues Almost a Year Later in Miramar
The family of 14-year-old Victoria Gonzalez went door to door around Miramar handing out flyers with their daughter's picture hoping to find her since she went missing 10 months ago. This is the second weekend in a row that Victoria’s father spends passing out flyers and he’s hoping someone who...
WSVN-TV
2-year-old drowns in swimming pool at Pompano Beach apartment complex
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a toddler tragedy at an apartment complex in Pompano Beach. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, a 2-year-old drowned in the swimming pool of the complex located along the 400 block of Southeast 15th Street, Saturday afternoon. BSO deputies and Broward...
tamaractalk.com
Undercover Detectives Catch Teen Prowlers In Tamarac
Undercover detectives in Tamarac caught two teenagers prowling for cars to target in the Sun Vista and Central Parc communities, authorities said. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, detectives spotted three prowlers on Aug. 3 while working to solve a string of recent car burglaries in the area. The...
Miami man faces charges after drugs, guns, undersized lobster found in Keys
MIAMI - A search warrant at a Key Largo residence yielded more than four pounds of marijuana, guns, other drugs and resulted in the arrests of two men. Monroe County Sheriff's Office deputies said Anthony Kevin Ibanez, 21, of Miami, and Jesse Lee Perrine, 31, of Key Largo, were charged with multiple possession of marijuana and cocaine charges as well as possession of an undersized lobster found in the kitchen refrigerator.The search was focused on a home located in the 800 block of Largo Road. Here is what deputies said they found during their search of the property:• 4.6 pounds of marijuana in vacuum-sealed bags• Nearly half a pound of loose marijuana • 1.4 grams of cocaine • Two AR-15 rifles • Two Glock handguns • Assorted pills without prescriptions• THC vape cartridges and THC wax paper • 1 undersized Florida spiny lobster Both men were taken to jail.
Several families likely displaced by fire at Miami apartment complex
MIAMI - Firefighters from the City of Miami put out an apartment fire on Saturday afternoon, that will likely displace several families. It happened at around 4:20 p.m. in the 700 block of Beacom Blvds. Responding units found a two-story apartment building with heavy smoke billowing from the second floor. Firefighters along with Miami Police rescued several animals from units that were unharmed.Authorities said significant damage occurred on the second floor as the American Red Cross was contacted to assist affected residents. It wasn't immediately clear how many residents were displaced by the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation. No one was injured in the blaze.
Click10.com
Rapper known as Stitches arrested in Bay Harbor Islands on drug and weapons charges
BAY HARBOR ISLANDS, Fla. – Phillip Katsabanis, the South Florida rapper known by the name Stitches, was arrested in Bay Harbor Islands Wednesday. The 27-year-old bonded out of jail in Miami-Dade County Thursday afternoon. The rapper has been charged with felony cocaine possession and a misdemeanor weapons charge. Arrest...
WSVN-TV
3 arrested in daytime drug bust in Miami Beach’s entertainment district
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police arrested three people, including a juvenile, in the heart of Miami Beach’s entertainment district as part of a drug sting operation that has prompted a city official to warn these crimes have become a growing problem in the area. Surveillance video documented the...
Click10.com
Another South Florida cop arrested; officer accused of biting, slapping boyfriend
MIAMI – Another South Florida police officer found themselves in trouble with the law this week; in the latest case, an El Portal police officer is facing a charge of simple battery after Miami police arrested her Wednesday. According to an arrest report, Miami police responded to the residence...
NBC Miami
Hollywood Man Testifies Against Cop on Trial for Battery
The alleged victim of a police beating took the witness stand in the misdemeanor battery trial of a Hollywood officer Friday. Raymond Schachner Jr. testified he was about to take a shower in August 2019 when Hollywood Police burst into his father’s Cleveland Street home. Matthew Joseph Barbieri, 37,...
Click10.com
Crooks ransack Miami Police Athletic League center, officers say
MIAMI – A set of “cowardly thieves” ransacked the Miami Police Department’s Police Athletic League youth center in Little Haiti, the program’s director said Friday. Officers were dispatched to the PAL youth center at 7200 NE 2nd Ave. at around 12:30 p.m. Thursday to investigate a burglary after a complainant “reported that upon arriving at the incident location, he discovered the building’s back doors pried opened with damaged locks,” according to Officer Kiara Delva of the Miami Police Department.
cw34.com
Graphic Video: Bathroom brawl on boardwalk, group still at large
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was brutally beaten after a group cut in line to a public bathroom in Hollywood on June 19. The wife of the victim told officers the fight broke out over after the two couples cut them in line to the bathroom. The woman said she was pushed by one of the women in the group, that's when her husband stepped in to protect her.
NBC Miami
Man Arrested After Carjacking Woman and Her Son, Tracked Through GPS: Police
A man has been arrested after allegedly carjacking a woman and her son with a knife in Hialeah, police said. On May 27, Hialeah police say 32-year-old Yasniel Ordonez approached a mother in her driveway as she was getting ready to take her son to school. Investigators say the suspect...
WSVN-TV
Power lines likely sparked Miami Gardens tree fire that injured 1
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Power lines likely caused a serious spark in Miami Gardens, leaving one person injured. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to a tree fire in the area of Northwest 15th Avenue and 159th Street, Saturday morning. 7News cameras captured several MDFR and Florida Power and Light...
