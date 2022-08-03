Read on www.pwmania.com
Lana Recalls ‘Weird Moment’ Having to Practice Kissing Dolph Ziggler in Front of Vince McMahon
Former WWE star CJ Perry (Lana) recently spoke on “The Sessions with Renee Paquette” for an in-depth conversation about various topics. During the discussion, Perry talked about her rehearsals for her skit where she had to kiss Dolph Ziggler:. “The crazy thing with Dolph that was super awkward...
Lex Luger Would Try to Walk on Stage if He is Inducted Into WWE Hall of Fame
WWE Legend Lex Luger recently spoke with Sports Illustrated for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling. Here are the highlights:. Sting’s renaissance in AEW: “I love it. I can’t believe he’s doing what he’s doing, but I love watching. We just saw each other. I always want the best for him.”
Booker T Speaks Out on Sasha Banks and Naomi Returning to WWE
In his most recent “Hall of Fame” podcast, Booker T discussed the possibilities of Sasha Banks and Naomi returning to the WWE:. “It’s not that I don’t believe it or anything like that. From a promoter’s standpoint, I’m not sitting around thinking about Sasha and Naomi. I mean, personally, I’m just not. If they were to come back and everything was to work out, great. That will be awesome. To build the women’s roster back to what it was is definitely something that’s needed.”
Bayley Wants the WWE Female Locker Room United and Women’s Tag Team Titles Back
WWE star Bayley recently spoke on After The Bell with Corey Graves for an in-depth conversation about various topics. During the discussion, Bayley talked about wanting to unite the WWE female locker room and bring back the women’s tag team titles:. “It’s going to be a long road, just...
Carmella Injured at WWE Live Event
Fans at the live event in North Charleston, South Carolina are reporting that Carmella appeared to have been hurt during her match, though WWE has not yet confirmed this. In a Triple Threat Match, Bianca Belair faced off against Asuka and Carmella to defend her RAW Women’s Championship. However, early in the match, Carmella was sidelined due to an incident.
Latest Update on Sasha Banks’ WWE Return
Sasha Banks being recently removed from a celebrity flag football game with the Super Bowl champions, Los Angeles Rams, is another sign that she is returning to the WWE. Banks was advertised under her real name, Mercedes Varnado, for the Friday game as part of Team Donald on Wednesday. She was recently advertised by the Rams, as can be seen below, although she is no longer on the team’s roster. She isn’t mentioned on the opposing team either.
Rey Mysterio Says WWE Stars Are Still “In Denial” About Vince McMahon’s Retirement
WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio reacted to Vince McMahon leaving WWE while addressing the media at the 2022 Leagues Cup Showcase via Twitter user @TJSportsUSA. “None of us expected it. We still are in denial that he’s no longer there, but it is reality and we have to accept it. So we move on, we keep the show up and running.”
Sasha Banks To Have New Look Upon Rumored Return To WWE (Photos)
It looks like “The Boss” will be sporting a new look if-and-when she returns in front of the WWE Universe. As noted, WWE announced on Friday night the start of a tournament to crown new WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions that will kick off with this coming week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.
Former WWE Star Announces His In-Ring Retirement
A former WWE star has announced his in-ring retirement and his intention to devote all of his time to commentary work. The majority of fans know Matthew Rehwoldt as former WWE star Aiden English, and he made the announcement this evening that he will no longer be accepting bookings for wrestling matches. This year has taught him that he is most at ease on the microphone, and he is no longer of the belief that wrestling is for him.
Backstage News on Lacey Evans Being Pulled from SmackDown and Her WWE Status
Originally, Aliyah was supposed to take on Lacey Evans on July 29, 2022’s episode of WWE SmackDown. WWE stated that Evans was not “medically cleared” to compete, and Shotzi was chosen as Aliyah’s replacement opponent. Evans isn’t currently part of WWE’s creative plans, and Fightful Select...
WWE NXT Star Injured at Live Event
On Saturday evening, another WWE talent suffered an injury. At the NXT live event in Gainesville, Florida, Sloane Jacobs and Tatum Paxley worked a singles bout. After Tatum took a kick to the face and her chin crashed on the ring post, the match was called off early. After attending...
PWMania’s Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast: WWE SummerSlam Review, Triple H’s 1st RAW, More
Another fun edition of the PWMania Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast is here! On this week’s show, Justin C and “The Chairman” Steven Vincent take a look back at a memorable SummerSlam weekend. From Brock Lesnar’s tractor to the return of Bayley, they have it all covered! They also look at the first full Triple H episode of RAW and give their thoughts. AEW talk included.
Drew McIntyre Reacts To Attack By Returning Karrion Kross After WWE SmackDown
“The Scottish Warrior” has had better Friday’s. Drew McIntyre took to social media following this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown to comment on a segment he was involved in during the show. The segment, which has been one of the main talking points coming out...
WWE SmackDown Results – August 5, 2022
Your announcers are Michael Cole and Pat McAfee. We begin with a look back at SummerSlam highlights. We see a vehicle arrive at the building and The Usos emerge from the front seats. They walk to another vehicle and Roman comes out of the back. Roman tells them it is...
Backstage News on WWE RAW Segment Cut After Roman Reigns’ Promo Went Long
Due to Roman Reigns’ segment running over its time allocated on July 25th’s episode of WWE RAW, changes had to be made. Drew McIntyre wrestled Theory in a singles match on this SummerSlam go-home edition of RWA from Madison Square Garden, where McIntyre lost by disqualification after being attacked by the Brawling Brutes.
WWE Talent Upset That Fans Turned on Liv Morgan During SmackDown
WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan was interviewed on this week’s SmackDown. During her encounter against Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam, Morgan spoke about retaining her title, but the crowd appeared to turn against her. During her segment, there was audible booing, which was a 180-degree turn from the reception she had for the majority of this year.
WWE NXT Live Event Results From Gainesville, Florida 8/6/22
The following results are from Saturday’s WWE NXT Live event from Gainesville, Florida. Fallon Henley and Thea Hail defeated Elektra Lopez and Lash Legend. Tatum Paxley match against Sloane Jacobs was stopped due to Paxley suffering an injury. NXT Champion Bron Breakker Promo. Alba Fyre defeated Indi Hartwell. NXT...
Photo: AEW Star Meets Up With Sasha Banks at C2E2 Convention
At the Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo 2022 event, Sasha Banks and Naomi made their first public appearances after walking out on WWE. Many others snapped pictures of the pair, and AEW star Dauhausen even dropped by to meet Banks. You can check out a photo of the pair below:
AEW Star Suffers Broken Nose at Battle of the Belts III
At Battle of the Belts III, Jamie Hayter damaged her nose when taking on AEW Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa. FightfulSelect confirmed that Hayter was injured. When Rose delivered a brainbuster, Hayter was struck in the face by Rose’s knee. She quickly started holding it and then went for the pin.
Lana Speaks Out on the Allegations Made Towards Vince McMahon
Former WWE star CJ Perry aka Lana recently spoke with Liam Alexander-Stewart of ITRWrestling.com for an in-depth conversation about various topics. During the discussion, Lana commented on the Vince McMahon allegations:. “Oh, gosh, it’s I feel like such a controversial issue right now and it’s really unfortunate everything, to be...
