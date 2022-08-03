Rumors abound that HBO Max’s ‘Green Lantern’ is cancelled or about to be

Click here to read the full article. When Game of Thrones was at its peak in Season 7, it drew more than 10 million regular weekly viewers on HBO. It’s also the most-awarded drama at the Emmys, with 160 nominations and 59 wins. And unfortunately, it featured one of the most contested series finales to ever air on television, with nearly 2 million viewers even signing a petition for a redo. So can you blame fans for being a little anxious now that the first of several planned Game of Thrones spinoffs is finally debuting? House of the Dragon is a prequel...

TV SERIES ・ 24 MINUTES AGO