Two mid-Michigan residents appointed to state Juvenile Justice Committee

HIGHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — The Huron Valley Schools District says its high school students will not be able to carry their backpacks and large bags to class this year. According to a letter sent to Lakeland and Milford high schools, the backpacks were considered to be a hazard and make “it difficult for both students and staff to maneuver through the classroom.” Administrators were also concerned with the weight of backpacks “by carrying around a full day’s worth of materials.” School officials say the decision does not impact elementary and middle schools because those students already do not take their backpacks to class. They say the change has been under consideration for several years as more students enrolled. Starting this fall, students will be asked to use their assigned lockers between classes. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MILFORD, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO