Two mid-Michigan residents appointed to state Juvenile Justice Committee

Whitmer responds to Dixon nomination
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Just because she didn’t face any opposition in the primary doesn’t mean Gov. Whitmer kept quiet. On the day of the primary, Whitmer held two rallies for her supporters and volunteers, one in Grand Rapids and the other in Lansing. She reminded them that it’s not just her and the Republican […]
A Kid Again Michigan working in Genesee County to help children with life-threatening conditions
FLINT, MI -- A Kid Again Michigan, the statewide chapter of the national nonprofit providing cost-free, year-round adventures to kids with life-threatening conditions and their families, has reached a milestone of 1,000 families enrolled. While the Michigan chapter of A Kid Again was officially launched in December 2021, the national...
abc12.com
Cousin blames police shooting in Owosso on mental health issues
The cousin of a 39-year-old man shot by Michigan State Police outside an Owosso restaurant believes he was suffering from mental health issues. Mother of 39-year-old man shot by police praying he recovers. Ricky’s mother, Lorraine Potter, said her son's mental health issues are well known in the community.
deadlinedetroit.com
Oakland Prosecutor: Crumbleys Spent Nearly $4,000 for Alcohol in 2021
Besides buying their son a gun used in the mass shooting at Oxford High School, Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald alleges that the parents created a "pathway" for violence, the Detroit News reports. In a motion to Judge Cheryl Matthews this week, McDonald asked to permit evidence in trial that...
Michigan State Police to begin statewide crackdown on I-75 this weekend
Michigan State Police will begin a statewide crackdown on commercial vehicles on Interstate 75 this Sunday. The operation, called "Stay Alive on I-75," will be enforced on the highway from Michigan/Ohio state line to the International Bridge in Sault Ste. Marie in the Upper Peninsula. ...
WNEM
Flags to be lowered to honor fallen Clare Co. deputy
CLARE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff to honor a Clare County deputy who died while on duty. Deputy Nicole Shuff was injured in an accident while responding to a medical emergency at the Clare County Fairground on July 25. She passed away after suffering serious head injuries.
Huron Valley Students Will Not Be Allowed To Carry Backpacks To High School Classrooms, Officials Say
HIGHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — The Huron Valley Schools District says its high school students will not be able to carry their backpacks and large bags to class this year. According to a letter sent to Lakeland and Milford high schools, the backpacks were considered to be a hazard and make “it difficult for both students and staff to maneuver through the classroom.” Administrators were also concerned with the weight of backpacks “by carrying around a full day’s worth of materials.” School officials say the decision does not impact elementary and middle schools because those students already do not take their backpacks to class. They say the change has been under consideration for several years as more students enrolled. Starting this fall, students will be asked to use their assigned lockers between classes. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Detroit News
Macomb County plans to remove, repair or replace 22 bridges
Macomb Township — More than a third of Macomb County’s 225 bridges need repairs or removal, county officials said at a Friday news conference where they discussed an $80 million bridge repair program. The county has started planning for fixing or removing 22 bridges in the next few...
Detroit News
Man charged 25 years after St. Clair County slaying
A man has been charged in connection with a 25-year-old slaying in St. Clair County, authorities announced Friday. John Germain, 54, of Hartland was arrested Tuesday by Michigan State Police at his home, the St. Clair County Prosecutor's Office said in a statement. He was arraigned the next day through...
ClickOnDetroit.com
How Indiana’s abortion ban will affect Michigan
With Indiana’s abortion ban now law, the impact on Michigan is imminent even if that law doesn’t go into effect until September. Michigan clinics and care providers are already at their breaking points. “We always thought that we would, that the possibility of us being a safe haven...
WILX-TV
Huron River no-contact recommendation extended
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The no-contact recommendation for the Huron River issued on Wednesday was extended Saturday until further notice. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy extended the recommendation Saturday after looking over water samples. Background: Residents warned to...
WNEM
MDOC: Operation in Mt. Pleasant to apprehend parole absconder
MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Department of Corrections worked with the Michigan State Police and United States Marshals Service to arrest a parole absconder in Mt. Pleasant on Wednesday. A spokesperson for the MDOC said when they arrived at the Mt. Pleasant home, multiple people were trying to...
deadlinedetroit.com
Michigan GOP Candidate Matthew DePerno Selling 'Lock Whitmer & Nessel Up' Bumper Stickers. AG Nessel Responds.
You might recall during the 2016 president campaign, Donald Trump suggested Hillary Clinton be locked up. His fans at rallies adamantly agreed, chanting ""Lock her up!" Now, Republican attorney general candidate Matthew DePerno has become Trump's Mini-Me in Michigan. He pushes the"Big Lie," and is selling bumper stickers on his campaign page that say: "Lock Whitmer & Nessel Up." A set of two 9''x3'' stickers go for $12.
ktbb.com
Cancer-causing chemical found in Michigan pond
(NEW YORK) -- Michigan state investigators said test samples taken Thursday from Hubbell Pond in Milford showed low-level presence of a toxic chemical that was released into the Huron River System by the Tribar Manufacturing company in Wixom last weekend. Two crews from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes,...
WNEM
Michigan doctors discussed medical impact if 1931 Abortion Ban were enforced
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer filed a legal brief with the Michigan Supreme Court urging them to keep a statewide injunction to prevent the state’s 1931 abortion ban from being enforced. The ban, if enforced, would not make exceptions for cases of rape or incest. Thursday, doctors...
deadlinedetroit.com
Dixon's possible running mates include police union leader, Michigan legislators
A state legislator representing Rochester and the speaker of the state house are on GOP gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon's short list for running mate, the Free Press reports. Political analysts have said Dixon — who received Trump's endorsement and has claimed he won the 2020 election — will need to...
CDC urges masking in 18 Michigan counties this week
Michigan now has 18 of its 83 counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data from Thursday, Aug. 4. Last week, Michigan had 12 counties at a high level. The CDC uses calculations called Community Levels to determine COVID risk. It puts...
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Friday Morning, Aug. 5th
Here are the top stories we're following today. Michigan doctors discussed medical impact if 1931 Abortion Ban were enforced. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer filed a legal brief with the Michigan Supreme Court urging them to keep a statewide injunction to prevent the state's 1931 abortion ban from being enforced. Tips to...
A ‘Daunting’ Job: Detroit Police Comb Landfill For Zion Foster’s Body
LENOX TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — The toughest summer assignment for Detroit police is about an hour from the city, off a dusty rural road where officers wearing protective suits, goggles and respirators try to close a crime in the most unlikely place: a vast landfill teeming with rotting trash from Michigan and Canada. For more than two months, police have been searching for the remains of Zion Foster, a 17-year-old who disappeared in January. Investigators say her body was placed in a dumpster, which was emptied into a garbage truck for a journey to a landfill in Macomb County. Police believe they’re...
Michigan man arrested for driving wrong way on I-75, stealing vehicle, threatening police
GAYLORD, MI - Police in Otsego County arrested a 39-year-old Alanson man who allegedly was driving the wrong way on I-75 before stealing another vehicle and threatening officers. At approximately 5:35 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, troopers from the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post responded to a report of a wrong-way...
