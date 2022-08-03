Vulnerability of Drinking-Water Wells in La Crosse, Wisconsin, to Enteric-Virus Contamination from Surface Water Contributions

Read on www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov
Related
World’s Largest Six-Pack in La Crosse getting facelift
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — If you’ve driven past City Brewery in La Crosse lately, you may have noticed that the famous six-pack is getting some work done. Crews started on what the brewery is calling “stage one” of giving the World’s Largest Six-Pack a makeover.
Rotary Mobile Medical Clinic unveiled at Moon Tunes in La Crosse
St. Clare Health Mission is expanding its services, but in an unexpected way. The Rotary Mobile Medical Clinic was officially revealed today at Moon Tunes.
onfocus.news
Combat Readiness Training May Result in More Airspace Activity in August
CAMP DOUGLAS, WI (OnFocus) — Volk Field Combat Readiness Training Center will host the annual Northern Lightning Counterland exercise Aug. 8-19, which includes nearly 1,000 personnel from approximately 20 active duty Air Force, National Guard, Navy, and Marine Corps units. Northern Lightning is a tactical-level, joint training exercise replicating...
Florida-based developer plans to bring retail back to Onalaska Shopko building
ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) — The vacant former Shopko building could get another life soon. A spokesman for Florida based Corta Development confirmed Thursday that the company is under contract with the intent to buy the property for development. The building has been empty since 2019, when Shopko filed for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wizmnews.com
Only one choice for La Crosse school consolidation?
Why didn’t they say so sooner? When the La Crosse school district sent a survey to parents about possible school consolidation earlier this year, it asked people what they thought about combining Central and Logan High schools. The survey asked voters if they would be likely to approve combining the schools at the old Trane Company headquarters. A majority of those surveyed supported the district’s idea. But what the survey didn’t say is that if a referendum is not passed, La Crosse’s two high schools would still be combined. That news came from La Crosse’s superintendent over the weekend. He told parents of district students in an email that if a November referendum is not passed, all La Crosse high schoolers would go to Central, while middle schoolers would be moved into Logan. That seems like important information that should have been shared as part of the survey, and may have led to different results. The question should have been, “Would you rather combine La Crosse’s high schools at Trane or at Central?” That seems to be the only choice. Is it possible Superintendent Aaron Engel hadn’t considered moving students to Central at the time the survey was sent? Maybe, but that seems unlikely. Ultimately the decision will be up to Engel, but perhaps the district should send another survey to ask about consolidation again, this time making clear what the options really are.
wizmnews.com
LA CROSSE TALK PM: UW-L political sci. prof. Chergosky on Wisconsin Trump rally, GOP governor primary
UW-La Crosse political science professor Anthony Chergosky, Ph. D., in studio for La Crosse Talk PM on Friday, as Donald Trump holds a rally on the other side of the state for his GOP governor candidate. As we discussed that race and other primaries, the number of diapers a baby...
Did You Know Wisconsin Is Home to a Crystal Clear ‘Bottomless’ Lake?
There are few things in life I love more than spending a day lounging by a lake, but when it comes to actually swimming in a lake, I prefer the water to be as clear as possible. Clear water and lakes don't always go hand in hand, but if you...
wizmnews.com
LISTEN: Abraham describes his departure from La Crosse School Board as a way to get voters’ attention
A resignation from the La Crosse School Board this week was aimed at getting voters to pay attention to how the public schools are being run, according to that former board member. On Monday night, Rob Abraham announced during the board meeting that he was quitting, as a protest over...
WJFW-TV
Miracle child Kingston leaves hospital after two year stay
SCHOLFIELD, Wis. (WJFW) - In 2019, Tommy Wraggs noticed an abnormal bump on his son’s stomach so out of precaution, he took him to a clinic in their hometown of La Crosse. "They took a look at him and yeah it seems like it looks like a hernia, but they wanted to look more," said Tommy Wraggs.
Semi-trailer truck nearly hits home in Dakota, Minn.
Bob Colby of Dakota is counting his blessings after a semi-trailer truck nearly crashed into his home for a second time.
winonapost.com
Winona reacts to new roundabout
After months of construction, the first roundabout on Mankato Avenue has finally got drivers going in circles in Winona. State officials intend the new roundabout on highways 43 and 61 to help increase traffic flow and reduce serious traffic collisions at that intersection. Some Winonans have said that they’ve noticed a smoother flow of traffic at the intersection.
wizmnews.com
Hy-Vee — set to open in October at Valley View Mall — asking La Crosse for liquor licenses
The new Hy-Vee supermarket being built at Valley View Mall is scheduled to open in October. Hy-Vee is asking the city of La Crosse for a Class B liquor license for the main store, in the old Sears storefront at the mall. It is also asking for a Class A license for the adjacent ‘Fast and Fresh’ convenience store.
wizmnews.com
Three suspects face armed robbery charges for holdup committed inside a car
A holdup reportedly committed inside a car led to three arrests in La Crosse County. The La Crosse County District Attorney’s office told WIZM two men from Louisiana and a third suspect from Wisconsin Dells face armed robbery charges, for allegedly taking money from a fourth person, who was with them in the car.
wwisradio.com
Pedestrian killed on State Hwy 71
On August 1, 2022 at approximately 7:43pm, the Monroe County 911 Communications Center received a report of a. pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle on State Highway 71 near Dakota Ave, in the Township of Little Falls. The. Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Sparta Ambulance, Sparta Area Fire District, Cataract...
Police chief took Army base roles despite harassment claims
A former police chief was able to move between postings at U.S. Army bases despite allegations that he sexually harassed women at one base.
thecountyline.net
Scenes from the Monroe County Fair
Local 4-H and FFA members gathered at the Monroe County Fair last week to take part in an array of exhibitions. This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
news8000.com
ALERT DAY Today & Tonight -Bill Graul
Saturday’s Forecast High: 94F / Tonight’s Forecast Low: 70F…. ALERT DAY today due to heat and humidity. Expect highs ranging from the mid-upper 80s (far north) to the low-mid 90s. High humidity will cause heat indices (what it feels like) in the 95-105F range, with the highest values likely near and south/east of La Crosse. Be sure to take it easy during the hottest part of the day (1 p.m. to 6 p.m.) and drink plenty of water. Don’t forget about your pets and livestock as well.
WEAU-TV 13
Man dead after two-vehicle crash in Vernon County
VERNON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Vernon County Wednesday. According to a media release from Westby Police Department, on Aug. 3 around 12:38 p.m. the Westby Police Department responded to State Highway 27 and County Road P for a two-vehicle crash with injuries.
wwisradio.com
Fatal Hwy 54 Motorcycle Accident
On July 29, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were called to Hwy 54 near Panter Road in the Township of City Point. A caller stated that a man was laying in the road. Deputies arrived on scene and found that the man had been ejected from a vehicle during a one vehicle accident. An investigation found that the vehicle had entered the ditch while traveling west bound on Highway 54, and rolled. The driver was ejected from the vehicle.
WEAU-TV 13
Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office looking for a man believed to be involved in an attempted stabbing
TREMPELEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Trempealeau County Sherriff’s office is looking for a man believed to be involved in an attempted stabbing. In a press release, officials say around 3:15 p.m. deputies responded to an incident on County Road O. The Sherriff’s Office says a man was mowing...
Comments / 0