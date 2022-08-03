ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

WTNH

Police investigating serious motorcycle crash with multiple injuries

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Fairfield police responded to a serious accident between a van and a motorcycle at the intersection of Commerce Drive and Coolidge Street on Saturday evening. The two occupants of the motorcycle were thrown from the vehicle and are in the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to officials. The motorcycle was traveling […]
FAIRFIELD, CT
themonroesun.com

Fatal Bagburn Hill Road fire deemed accidental, victim identified

MONROE, CT — Fire Marshal William Davin is continuing to investigate the cause of Friday morning’s fatal residential fire on Bagburn Hill Road, but it has been deemed accidental in nature, according to a statement issued by Monroe Deputy Fire Chief Kevin Catalano Saturday. The victim who lost...
MONROE, CT
Register Citizen

News 12

State police: Woman killed in Thursday morning crash on I-195

State police say a woman was killed Thursday morning in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 195. Troopers responded around 4:59 a.m. to a motor vehicle crash on the westbound lanes milepost 5.6 in Robbinsville. According to state police, based on a preliminary investigation, Barbara J. Johnson, 32, of Pennsauken, was...
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
WTNH

NBC New York

Window Smasher Allegedly Hit 27 Cars With Bricks on Long Island, Cops Say

An East Meadow man is in custody after cops say he went on a bizarre spree this week with a brick, smashing windows on 27 cars. Nassau County Police responded to a 911 call Thursday morning for a man throwing bricks through car windows on East Meadow Avenue. After a brief search they arrested Tejinder Singh, 28, without incident.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY

