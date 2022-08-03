Read on newjersey.news12.com
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Mayor Says This is Despicable What We’re Witnessing in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Christian LeBlanc thanks The Young and the Restless fans for supporting him in Cat on a Hot Tin roofCheryl E PrestonNew York City, NY
"Bling" Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead insists he did not rob himself and commit insurance fraudCheryl E PrestonBrooklyn, NY
Accident kills motorcyclist in Haverstraw
A motorcyclist died after being struck head on by a car on Rela Avenue and Picariello Saturday.
Police investigating serious motorcycle crash with multiple injuries
FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Fairfield police responded to a serious accident between a van and a motorcycle at the intersection of Commerce Drive and Coolidge Street on Saturday evening. The two occupants of the motorcycle were thrown from the vehicle and are in the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to officials. The motorcycle was traveling […]
Police: Two hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after crash with van
Police say a motorcycle with two occupants was traveling south on Coolidge Street when it entered the intersection of Commerce Drive and collided with a van that was traveling westbound on Commerce Dr.
themonroesun.com
Fatal Bagburn Hill Road fire deemed accidental, victim identified
MONROE, CT — Fire Marshal William Davin is continuing to investigate the cause of Friday morning’s fatal residential fire on Bagburn Hill Road, but it has been deemed accidental in nature, according to a statement issued by Monroe Deputy Fire Chief Kevin Catalano Saturday. The victim who lost...
Support pours in for family of Stepinac student killed in hit-and-run crash
Police identified the driver as 46-year-old Stephen Dolan, a city Public Works employee.
Police: Duo stole car in Lake Grove while it was charging
Justin Frare, 32, and Christopher Danielo, 32, demanded money, sprayed the victim in the face with an irritant and forced him out of the car.
Police in Orange seek suspects in violent carjacking
Police in Orange are investigating a violent carjacking.
Caught on camera: Masked thieves break into cars in North Massapequa
Masked thieves were caught on camera going street-to-street in North Massapequa community, breaking into cars – and now the neighborhood is looking to catch the criminals.
Register Citizen
Woman killed in Monroe house fire, officials say
MONROE — A woman was killed Friday morning after a fire broke out at a home on Bagburn Hill Road, officials said. Monroe firefighters were called the home in the 100 block of Bagburn Hill Road after a witness reported smoke from the home around 9 a.m., fire officials said.
Fire officials: 1 person dead in fire at Monroe home
Fire officials say they received a call around 9 a.m. about smoke coming out of the windows and roof of the home.
Man accused of smashing car windows in East Meadow arraigned, released with electronic monitoring anklet
According to court documents, Singh admitted to the crimes and told a detective, "I just grabbed some bricks and started breaking things."
Bail set for Yonkers DPW worker accused in fatal hit-and-run
Distraught friends, fellow students and their families came together today to mourn a 16-year-old Yonkers boy who was killed in a hit-and-run crash on McLean Avenue.
Officials: 3 injured in police-involved shooting at house party in Queens
Police say the incident happened just before midnight at a house party in Springfield Gardens.
Man, 35, woman, 28, jump to death from BX apartment building: police
A man and a woman died by suicide after jumping from a building in the Bronx Saturday morning, police said.
Police: Windows smashed on 27 cars in East Meadow; suspect arrested
Police say they have arrested one individual in connection to the crimes.
News 12
State police: Woman killed in Thursday morning crash on I-195
State police say a woman was killed Thursday morning in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 195. Troopers responded around 4:59 a.m. to a motor vehicle crash on the westbound lanes milepost 5.6 in Robbinsville. According to state police, based on a preliminary investigation, Barbara J. Johnson, 32, of Pennsauken, was...
Woman dies in Monroe house fire: FD
MONROE, Conn. (WTNH) — One woman died in a house fire in Monroe Friday morning, fire officials said. The Monroe Fire Department, Stevenson Volunteer Fire Company, and Stepney Fire Department responded to Bagburn Hill Road after a witness reported smoke coming from a house. Fire crews were met with a heavy fire on the first […]
Police arrest DPW worker in fatal Yonkers hit-and-run
Police arrested Department of Public Works employee Stephen Dolan, 46, in the crash. They believe he was consuming alcohol before the crash and that he was under the influence.
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Child On Bicycle Hit By Car
2022-08-05@1:00pm–#Fairfield CT– Report of a child on a bicycle hit by a car on Fairfield Woods Road near Morehouse Highway.
NBC New York
Window Smasher Allegedly Hit 27 Cars With Bricks on Long Island, Cops Say
An East Meadow man is in custody after cops say he went on a bizarre spree this week with a brick, smashing windows on 27 cars. Nassau County Police responded to a 911 call Thursday morning for a man throwing bricks through car windows on East Meadow Avenue. After a brief search they arrested Tejinder Singh, 28, without incident.
