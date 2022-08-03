ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana Rep. Walorski killed in car crash, her office says

By Brian Slodysko, Associated Press
WFPL
WFPL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BxYJx_0h3j06SF00 Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski has been killed in a car accident in her northern Indiana District. That’s according to a statement Wednesday from her office.

Walorski, who served on the House Ways and Means Committee, was first elected to represent Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District in 2012. She previously served three terms in the state’s legislature. Walorski, 58, was born in South Bend and lived near Elkhart, Indiana.

She and her husband were previously missionaries in Romania, where they established a foundation that provided food and medical supplies to impoverished children. She worked as a television news reporter in South Bend before her turn to politics.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
South Bend, IN
City
Elkhart, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
WFPL

Kentucky Politics Distilled: Flooding devastates eastern Kentucky

This week in Kentucky politics, a massive flood continues to devastate the eastern part of the state. The Department of Justice brought charges against officers involved in the Breonna Taylor raid. Meanwhile politicians are gathering on the other side of the state for the annual Fancy Farm event. Kentucky Public Radio’s Divya Karthikeyan and Ryland […]
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jackie Walorski
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Northern Indiana#Missionary#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WFPL

WFPL

Louisville, KY
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville’s NPR News Station is the trusted source for independent, fact-based news. We offer 24/7 local, national and international news, culture, and public affairs. As other media outlets narrow their scope and reduce local coverage, we are working to expand the breadth of local news and give voice to multiple perspectives. We cover Louisville the way NPR covers the world.

 https://wfpl.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy