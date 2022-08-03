Rep. Bride Rose Sweeney beats Rep. Monique Smith in Democratic primary for Ohio's 16th Statehouse District

Read on www.wkyc.com
Related
ABC News
24 House Republicans break with leadership, vote with Democrats to pass computer chip bill
Another major legislative win for Democrats came Thursday, when -- over Republican objections of "corporate welfare" -- a bipartisan group in the House passed a bill that funds the nation’s science and technology industries with billions to boost domestic production of crucial semiconductor chips and additional research and development.
Ryan Kelley, Arrested For Jan. 6 Involvement, Loses GOP Nomination For Michigan Governor
Trump-endorsed Tudor Dixon ultimately won, but Kelley briefly surged in the race — after his arrest.
‘Total BS’: Democrats Threaten To Delay Senate Recess After GOP Tanks Veterans Bill
Legislation to aid veterans exposed to toxic burn pits was upended at last minute by unexpected Republican objections.
Rep. Haley Stevens Wins Hotly Contested Democratic Primary In Michigan
Stevens defeated Rep. Andy Levin, a Jewish progressive targeted by pro-Israel groups.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Walorski successor to finish final weeks of late Indiana GOP congresswoman's term
Republican and Democratic officials will choose nominees to complete the final weeks of the late Rep. Jackie Walorski's House term. The Indiana Republican was killed on Wednesday in a car crash in her district.
AOL Corp
Pelosi slams 168 Republicans who voted against bill to create Amber Alert-like system for active shooters
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday chastised Republicans who voted against a bipartisan bill that would create an Amber Alert-like system for active shooter situations. Late Wednesday, the House voted 260-169 to approve the legislation, with 168 Republicans and one Democrat (Wisconsin Rep. Ron Kind, who is not running for reelection) voting in opposition.
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
Slate
The Real Reason Why the GOP Is Rushing to Pass Abortion Bans Without Exceptions for Rape
The Supreme Court’s June 24 decision overruling Roe v. Wade unleashed an immediate and relentless flood of cruelty against pregnant Americans. Child victims of rape and incest, including a 10-year-old girl in Ohio, must cross state lines to obtain abortions. Patients undergoing a miscarriage are compelled to bleed out for days and risk sepsis before doctors are willing to terminate their pregnancies. Those with ectopic pregnancies, which are lethal and non-viable, are denied treatment due to the presence of a fetal “heartbeat.” Women suspected of being pregnant are denied vital treatment for autoimmune disorders because they happen to induce abortion, too.
RELATED PEOPLE
A team of Republican lawyers, judges, and former senators reviewed dozens of lawsuits alleging voter fraud in the 2020 election and concluded there was none
A group of GOP lawyers, senators, and judges concluded there was no widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election. To make the determination, the team reviewed dozens of lawsuits alleging voter fraud. Trump and his supporters "failed to produce substantive evidence to make their case," their report says.
67 members of Congress have violated a law designed to prevent insider trading and stop conflicts-of-interest
Insider has identified numerous members of Congress who've violated the STOCK Act. Congress is now considering banning lawmakers from trading stocks.
Trump made 42 endorsements in recent primaries. Here's who won — and who we're still waiting on.
Trump's endorsement board was filled with a slate of election denying candidates. But some key races have been tighter than he would like.
Rep. Liz Cheney trails Harriet Hageman in Wyoming House GOP primary, polls show
A few weeks out from the Republican primary for Wyoming's lone House seat, Rep. Liz Cheney trails her Donald Trump-backed challenger Harriet Hageman, polls show.
IN THIS ARTICLE
GOP officials refuse to certify primaries: “This is how Republicans are planning to steal elections”
Republican election officials in at least three states have refused to certify primary votes, in a sign of things to come amid the party's baseless election fraud crusade. Numerous allies of former President Donald Trump have echoed his lies about voter fraud on the campaign trail. Trump-backed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and Nevada U.S. Senate candidate Adam Laxalt both claimed evidence of "election stealing" before any votes were cast. Colorado secretary of state candidate Tina Peters has twice demanded recounts of her Republican primary race after losing by double digits. Nevada gubernatorial candidate Joey Gilbert filed a lawsuit alleging that his GOP primary loss was a "mathematical impossibility," even after a recount he requested confirmed the results.
Marco Rubio Tells Florida That the Choice Between Republicans and Democrats Is a Choice Between Common Sense and Lunacy
Senator Marco RubioGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. At a Republican rally on Saturday July 16, keynote speaker Marco Rubio was bullish about the prospect for the GOP in the forthcoming elections, stating that it was no longer a matter of voters choosing left or right.
A Democrat who dropped out of the Wisconsin Senate race is giving the party a $600,000 surprise gift
The Milwaukee Bucks executive who dropped out of the Wisconsin Senate race this week is in a giving mood. After he immediately threw his support behind fellow Democrat Mandela Barnes, the state’s lieutenant governor, Alex Lasry is now offering another gift to boost his former rival. Lasry said he...
Missouri Democrats are going to ruin their own chances for the Senate seat
The mayor of St. Louis, Tishaura Jones, had planned on endorsing candidate for Senate Trudy Busch Valentine (D-MO). But no sooner than she got the endorsement out of her mouth, she had to backpedal.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
POLITICO
A Georgia district attorney opposes Lindsey Graham’s attempt to quash a subpoena in a probe of efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
Graham’s “actions certainly appear interconnected with former President Trump’s similar efforts to pressure Georgia election officials," Fani Willis said. To quash or not to quash: Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis spelled out the scope of her office's investigation and its focus on Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) in a Thursday federal court filing responding to his attempts to challenge a special grand jury subpoena. It’s the latest step in Willis’ fast-paced investigation into efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia.
Sanders tears into Manchin's surprise deal, saying it dropped a lot of Democratic social programs like the child tax credit
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Manchin cut a deal that "only Bernie Sanders would love." But Sanders trashed a lot of it.
Republicans learn the lesson of Kansas: Indiana takes repulsive abortion debate behind closed doors
The voters of Kansas just rejected a Republican effort to ban abortion on Tuesday — but that doesn't seem to have deterred Republicans elsewhere in the region. Instead, both the misogynistic and the anti-democratic views of the modern Republican Party were on full display in Indiana on Thursday as the state's GOP-led legislature debated over how hard they plan to ban abortion in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.
Indiana Republican Rep. Jackie Walorski is killed in car accident, McCarthy announces
Indiana Republican Rep. Jackie Warloski has died in a car accident, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy announced Wednesday.
WKYC
Cleveland, OH
31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Northeast Ohio local newshttps://www.wkyc.com/
Comments / 0