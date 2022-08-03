ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Rep. Bride Rose Sweeney beats Rep. Monique Smith in Democratic primary for Ohio's 16th Statehouse District

WKYC
WKYC
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wkyc.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cuyahoga County, OH
Elections
Local
Ohio Government
County
Cuyahoga County, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
Cuyahoga County, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Elections
City
Fairview, OH
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Elections
City
Westlake, OH
Cleveland, OH
Government
City
Fairview Park, OH
City
North Ridgeville, OH
AOL Corp

Pelosi slams 168 Republicans who voted against bill to create Amber Alert-like system for active shooters

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday chastised Republicans who voted against a bipartisan bill that would create an Amber Alert-like system for active shooter situations. Late Wednesday, the House voted 260-169 to approve the legislation, with 168 Republicans and one Democrat (Wisconsin Rep. Ron Kind, who is not running for reelection) voting in opposition.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Slate

The Real Reason Why the GOP Is Rushing to Pass Abortion Bans Without Exceptions for Rape

The Supreme Court’s June 24 decision overruling Roe v. Wade unleashed an immediate and relentless flood of cruelty against pregnant Americans. Child victims of rape and incest, including a 10-year-old girl in Ohio, must cross state lines to obtain abortions. Patients undergoing a miscarriage are compelled to bleed out for days and risk sepsis before doctors are willing to terminate their pregnancies. Those with ectopic pregnancies, which are lethal and non-viable, are denied treatment due to the presence of a fetal “heartbeat.” Women suspected of being pregnant are denied vital treatment for autoimmune disorders because they happen to induce abortion, too.
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bride Rose Sweeney
Person
Sherrod Brown
Person
Nathan Manning
Person
Tom Patton
Business Insider

A team of Republican lawyers, judges, and former senators reviewed dozens of lawsuits alleging voter fraud in the 2020 election and concluded there was none

A group of GOP lawyers, senators, and judges concluded there was no widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election. To make the determination, the team reviewed dozens of lawsuits alleging voter fraud. Trump and his supporters "failed to produce substantive evidence to make their case," their report says.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio Statehouse#Ohio House#Democratic Primary#Politics State#Election Local#Election State#General Assembly#Republican#Bride#Dist
Salon

GOP officials refuse to certify primaries: “This is how Republicans are planning to steal elections”

Republican election officials in at least three states have refused to certify primary votes, in a sign of things to come amid the party's baseless election fraud crusade. Numerous allies of former President Donald Trump have echoed his lies about voter fraud on the campaign trail. Trump-backed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and Nevada U.S. Senate candidate Adam Laxalt both claimed evidence of "election stealing" before any votes were cast. Colorado secretary of state candidate Tina Peters has twice demanded recounts of her Republican primary race after losing by double digits. Nevada gubernatorial candidate Joey Gilbert filed a lawsuit alleging that his GOP primary loss was a "mathematical impossibility," even after a recount he requested confirmed the results.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
POLITICO

A Georgia district attorney opposes Lindsey Graham’s attempt to quash a subpoena in a probe of efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Graham’s “actions certainly appear interconnected with former President Trump’s similar efforts to pressure Georgia election officials," Fani Willis said. To quash or not to quash: Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis spelled out the scope of her office's investigation and its focus on Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) in a Thursday federal court filing responding to his attempts to challenge a special grand jury subpoena. It’s the latest step in Willis’ fast-paced investigation into efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
Salon

Republicans learn the lesson of Kansas: Indiana takes repulsive abortion debate behind closed doors

The voters of Kansas just rejected a Republican effort to ban abortion on Tuesday — but that doesn't seem to have deterred Republicans elsewhere in the region. Instead, both the misogynistic and the anti-democratic views of the modern Republican Party were on full display in Indiana on Thursday as the state's GOP-led legislature debated over how hard they plan to ban abortion in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.
INDIANA STATE
WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Northeast Ohio local news

 https://www.wkyc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy