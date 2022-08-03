Read on www.kare11.com
Crabgrass
3d ago
My condolences to his wife and family. Nothing can ever replace him. RIP Officer Thank You for your service.
Deputies fatally shoot man in Wright County
A man was shot dead by deputies in Otsego during an incident in the early hours of Sunday. The Wright County Sheriff's Office confirmed in a press release that a man had died after two of its deputies opened fire in the 12000 block of 72nd Court NE. According to...
Seven boys taken into custody following pursuit in east metro
WOODBURY, Minn. — A police pursuit Saturday ended with seven boys — between the ages of 12 and 15 — being taken into custody after officials say they were connected to a stolen vehicle and attempted to steal from a store in Woodbury. Woodbury Police say they...
7 boys, ages 12-15, arrested after police chase in Lake Elmo
WOODBURY, Minn. -- Woodbury police say they arrested seven boys aged 12 to 15 after a chase on Saturday afternoon. Around 1:37 p.m., police were called to Cabela's at 8400 Hudson Road in Woodbury after employees reported several teens who had been told to leave the store for causing a disturbance returned.Officers say the teens were associated with a stolen vehicle and were attempting to steal from the store.The suspects allegedly fled after they spotted a Woodbury patrol car. They headed north into Lake Elmo on County Road 13.Police stopped the suspect's vehicle using a PIT maneuver approximately two miles north of I-94. Officers say the suspects then ran on foot, resulting in a search involving canine and aerial units.Residents in the area were notified of the situation and began to call in sightings of the suspects, eventually leading to their arrests.The situation is still under investigation.
One arrested in connection to Burnsville apartment fire
BURNSVILLE, Minn. — A man is in custody for his alleged connection to an apartment fire in Burnsville that displaced residents from about 50 units, officials say. According to a release from the City of Burnsville, firefighters were dispatched to a five-story apartment complex on the 1500 block of Burnsville Parkway just before 8:50 a.m.
Four teens in custody after chase ends in crash, foot pursuit
LITTLE CANADA, Minn. — Four teens were taken into custody Saturday following a police pursuit that ended on Interstate 35E in Little Canada. Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) traffic cameras show the four teens — three girls and one boy — flee across the interstate before they were taken into custody by authorities.
Rittenhouse attorney hired by Prior Lake man accused in deadly river attack
The man accused in the stabbing death of a Stillwater teen has hired the attorney who won a high-profile self-defense case in Kenosha, Wisconsin
fox9.com
Minneapolis police investigating fatal shooting near George Floyd Square
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minneapolis Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred near the intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue early Saturday morning. The Minneapolis Police Department said officers responded to reports of a shooting with a possible victim around 3:20 a.m. When officers arrived, they...
fox9.com
Woman charged in drunk driving crash that killed man on 169 in Champlin
CHAMPLIN, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Maple Grove woman faces charges in the fatal crash of a 37-year-old man after prosecutors allege her blood alcohol concentration was nearly three times the legal limit. The criminal complaint states that on July 21, 58-year-old Jill Zetterwall was heading northbound on Highway 169...
Three Traffic Deaths Reported in Minnesota Since Friday Afternoon
Undated (KROC-AM News) - There have been at least traffic fatalities in Minnesota since Friday. The most recent deadly incident occurred Saturday evening in the Brainerd lakes area. The State Patrol says the victim was a 26-year-old Akeley man who was fatally injured when a Jeep pulled out in front of his motorcycle as he was traveling south on Highway 371 at Nisswa. His name has not been released.
Minneapolis police seek help identifying 2 individuals in connection to murder investigation
MINNEAPOLIS -- Investigators are asking the public's help identifying two people who might be able to assist in determining who killed a 22-year-old man in Minneapolis last month. The Minneapolis Police Department released a photograph Friday showing two individuals at a convenience store. Investigators are asking anyone who recognizes them to call 911 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online.Investigators want to talk to the two individuals about the fatal shooting of Ivan James Redday on July 10. According to police, the Minneapolis man was shot around 1:45 a.m. on the 2500 block of Cedar Avenue South, in the city's Phillips neighborhood. Emergency crews brought Redday to Hennepin Healthcare in downtown Minneapolis, but he died despite doctors' life-saving efforts. The medical examiner listed Redday's cause of death as a gunshot wound to the chest. Investigators say that Redday was in a parking lot when he was confronted by at least one person whom he knew. Moments later, shots rang out.
St. Paul man charged with lottery fraud for allegedly redeeming stolen tickets
EAGAN, Minn. -- A St. Paul man faces charges for allegedly redeeming lottery tickets that he stole from a liquor store in Inver Grove Heights.Shane Thomas Lloyd, 43, was charged in Dakota County for four counts of lottery fraud. Charges say that officers received a report of a break in at the liquor store on April 16 at 3:45 a.m. A few items were taken, including some scratch-off lottery tickets. The next morning, several of the lottery tickets that had been stolen were redeemed at four separate gas stations in Eagan.After looking at security camera footage, agents identified Lloyd as the suspect, the complaint says. In a statement, Lloyd identified himself in the footage but didn't say where he'd gotten the tickets. "If I rat, people will kill me," he said in his statement.Lloyd is in custody. Lottery fraud carries a maximum sentence of 10 years.
Woman Killed in Dakota County Crash
Mendota Heights, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is investigating a fatal rollover crash that occurred Friday afternoon in Dakota County. A preliminary report on the incident says 70-year-old Epifanio Zuluaga of Inver Grove Heights was driving a pickup on Highway 62 in Mendota Heights when he drifted off the right lane of the roadway into the ditch. The State Patrol says the vehicle then struck a tree and rolled.
Ramsey County reaches settlement with jail officers who were told they couldn't guard Derek Chauvin
RAMSEY COUNTY, Minn. — Editors note: The video above originally aired on KARE 11 on June 24, 2020. Ramsey County has reached a settlement worth more than $1.4 million with corrections officers who said they were barred from guarding or even being on the same floor as Derek Chauvin when he was booked into the Ramsey County Jail in May 2020.
bulletin-news.com
Fundraising underway for funerals of parents, 3 kids killed in murder suicide
Their family has been heartbroken by the loss of the three children and their parents, and they are organizing a public vigil this coming Saturday. The five funerals are also earning money through fundraising. The Hmong 18 Council released a statement on Wednesday that read, “We are extremely pained by...
Suspect in Apple River stabbing hires prominent self-defense attorney
HUDSON, Wis. — The man charged with first-degree homicide and four counts of first-degree attempted homicide following a deadly stabbing on the Apple River has hired a prominent self-defense attorney to represent him throughout his trial. During a brief court appearance Friday, Nicolae Miu said he's hired attorney Corey...
Minnesota Animal Control Officer Hospitalized After Dog Attack
Brooklyn Park, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Twin Cities Animal Control Officer was taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after he was attacked by a stray dog. The Brooklyn Park Police Department says the Animal Control Officer was responding to reports of two stray dogs that were causing problems for some utility workers. When the animal control officer arrived at the scene, he was attacked by one of the dogs and suffered a leg injury.
Man charged with stabbing tubers in Wisconsin says he's hired one of Kyle Rittenhouse's attorneys
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota man accused of killing a teenager in Wisconsin returned to court Friday, where he told the judge that he'd hired an attorney who defended Kyle Rittenhouse.Nicolae Miu, of Prior Lake, is charged with stabbing five tubers on the Apple River in western Wisconsin last weekend. He appeared in court Friday via video from the St. Croix County Jail.He told the Wisconsin judge that he hired one of the attorneys who successfully defended Rittenhouse in the August 2020 shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, where the then-17-year-old Rittenhouse shot three men, two of them fatally. The high-profile trial of the shooting hinged on the jury believing that Rittenhouse acted in self-defensive amid the unrest following the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Miu has told authorities that he was also trying to defend himself Saturday afternoon during a scuffle. One of the stabbing victims, 17-year-old Isaac Schuman of Stillwater, died from his injuries. The other victims are recovering. Miu is slated to appear in court again next week.
FireRescue1
Minn. city fire union president asked for ‘a break,’ called sheriff after DWI arrest
ST. PAUL, Minn. — White Bear Lake police cited the president of the St. Paul firefighters’ union for drunken driving when he was off-duty last week. A sergeant pulled Mike Smith over for speeding on McKnight Road near County Road E East at 10 p.m. Thursday. Smith told...
WATCH: Minneapolis Trucker Helps Stop Armed Robbers During Police Pursuit
Check out the video here.
Dog dies after attacking police and animal control officers
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — One dog is dead and another was captured after an attack on both an animal control officer and a Brooklyn Park police officer. Animal control was dispatched to the 6700 block of 65th Avenue North in Brooklyn Park Wednesday on reports that two stray dogs were disrupting power company employees.
