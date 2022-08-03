Bermuda high helps keep us stable with stray rain chances

Read on www.wrbl.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Tropical weather pattern continues with isolated showers and storms
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Tropical airmass remains across the southeast with a conveyor belt of moisture continuing to funnel into the region producing isolated showers and storms as temperatures climb into the 90s. Dodging numerous showers and storms throughout the afternoon and evening as we head into the upcoming work week and as kids head […]
wrbl.com
Scattered Showers & Storms for Sunday, Back To Isolated On Monday!
TODAY: This mornig we’re starting out mostly sunny with temps in the 70s all across the region, and even though things are ncie now, we do expect the clouds to return this afternoon, as we’ll be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy at times. If you have anything to do outdoors, it’s best to do it before 2pm. After 2pm, the rain coverage does pick up. That doesn’t mean everybody will see rain, just know we think the coverage today will be greater than yesterday.
Meriwether County honored for establishing water trail along Flint River
ATHENS, Ga. (WRBL) — On Tuesday, Georgia River Network presented its 2022 Water Trail Hero Award to Carolyn McKinley, president of the Meriwether County Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, in recognition of Meriwether County establishing the first officially designated water trail on the Flint River. McKinley said it felt “extremely humbling” to receive the award. Said she […]
COLD CASE: Columbus officials investigate Alabama minister stabbed 26 times, unsolved for 62 years
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for information pertaining to a local minister’s murder that has went unsolved since 1960. According to Columbus Police, Julian May’s body was found near Debby Street on Saturday, Nov. 26, 1960. At the time of May’s death, he was an ordained minister in […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WALB 10
Terrell Co. home destroyed in lightning fire
DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - A lightning strike caused a home built in the 1800s to burn to the ground in Terrell County, Tuesday night. Fortunately, no one was home, according to State Farm Insurance Agent Karen Cohilas. “The homeowner will be able to replace some things with his insurance coverage....
Dragonfly Trail: A new look for one of Columbus’ most visible streets
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — DragonFly Trails Inc. and the city are sprucing up the trail at 11th Street Bypass. LED lights, fresh paint, and a new mural will play a part in refreshing the local trail. Columbus State artists, Trudy Tran and Vinh Quang Hunynh, spent 30 hours alone this week working on the mural. […]
Could deal to bring Missouri company, 100 new jobs to Columbus jumpstart city’s economic development?
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — This week, the city of Columbus scored a big economic development victory when it landed a Missouri-based pet food flavoring company that will bring 100 new high-paying jobs and a new manufacturing facility that will approach $80 million. Gov. Brian Kemp’s office announced on Thursday that Applied Food Biotechnology will build […]
Company that produced pet food ingredients plans to build a Columbus plant
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A company that produces pet food ingredients is planning to locate a manufacturing facility in Columbus, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Thursday morning. AFB International is planning a $79 million facility that will produce more than 100 jobs in Columbus Technology Park. The average salary of those jobs will be around $50,000 […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
BACK TO SCHOOL: Updated Muscogee County bus passes available on Aug. 7
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Muscogee County School system will offer updated bus passes on Sunday, Aug. 7 at 12 p.m. To access these passes, log onto https://www.muscogee.k12.ga.us/, click “Families” and then the “bus stops” icon. On Aug. 7, the Transportation Office will be available from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at (706) 748-2876. The […]
wrbl.com
Sunday Conversation: Dragonfly Trails Becca Zajac talks about the non-profit’s work
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Dragonfly Trails Inc., is a non-profit organization working with the city of Columbus to make the city’s trails a more cohesive network. The organization’s executive director Becca Zajac sits down with Chuck Williams for this week’s Sunday Conversation. Zajac talks about Dragonfly’s...
WTVM
2 people without home following south Columbus house fire
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A house fire on Whippoorwill Lane in Columbus has forced two people out of their home. There is no word on what started the fire. However, Columbus Fire Marshal John Shull says there were no injuries. This is a developing story. Stay with News Leader 9...
DNR removes alligator from Dollar Tree parking lot
AUGUSTA, Ga. — People who went to an Augusta-area Dollar Tree store got more than they bargained for when an alligator showed up. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources posted a picture of the alligator on its Facebook page, saying the alligator “was measured, tagged and released in the Savannah River.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTVM
Mike & Ed’s Barbecue returns to Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s always great having different options for lunch and dinner. Wednesday, Aug. 10, Mike & Ed’s Barbecue is expected to open its doors on Schomburg Road, right next to Subway. The owner, Russell Brown said many people are eager to see the restaurant return...
Long line forms for grand opening of new ALDI grocery store on Macon Road
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Thursday, a long line of people formed along the shopping center at 3200 Macon Road in Columbus, awaiting the grand opening of a new ALDI grocery store. Some sat in chairs to wait in comfort. At around 8:45 a.m., a group of ALDI employees and two employees’ children, Zeke and […]
Jordan ready for a new beginning in 2022
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – “It’s hard to come back from a school, this is my first time in Georgia, hearing about a school closed the season after four games and come back and play a full season, so they’ve already won with the work they’ve been putting in the summer.” Those are the words of […]
City of Columbus increasing road repaving spending nearly 500%
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — If you’ve encountered roadwork delays in Columbus this year, you’re not alone. Roads across the city have been getting a facelift as crews work to repair damaged asphalt. On Macon Road, right off of Highway 1-85, signs read “Uneven lanes.” But after weeks of work, only certain portions of the high-traffic […]
Balloons released for Central High student who lost battle to brain cancer
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — 18-year-old Tatiana Gordon fought cancer until the very end. She passed away on July 27; on Friday, her family, friends and teachers released balloons in her honor. Loved ones said goodbye to Tatiana as silver and blue balloons headed toward the clouds. The former Central High Student made a lasting […]
Columbus Public Works Department updates wastes collection routes
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Thursday, Columbus city officials announced the Columbus Public Works Department would no longer rotate containerized yard waste collection routes. Citizens who receive waste collection services from the city of Columbus will now receive containerized yard waste collection every week. According to the Columbus Public Works Department, collection crews are working extended […]
Opelika-Auburn News
‘Food can bring healing power’: Twice Baked owner provides jobs for people who’ve been incarcerated
The owner of Twice Baked, Joseph Shorter, decided to open the Opelika restaurant to pursue his passion for cooking and help provide job opportunities for others who’ve been incarcerated. Shorter, 43, said he knows how difficult it is for people with a criminal background to find a job after...
WTVM
St. Francis-Emory in Columbus to host hiring event
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - St. Francis-Emory is hosting a hiring event for clinical and non-clinical positions. The hiring event will be held on Aug. 10 on the hospital campus, location on 2300 Manchester Expressway, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Potential employees will get the opportunities to meet staff, learn...
Comments / 0