Weeks before start of school year, GRPS introduces new dress code

We were both outraged and saddened to learn that Jamestown Conservatives — a local Christian conservative group — has waged a public campaign targeting certain books in the library that this week culminated in primary voters voting against renewing the library’s funding. The campaign, which consisted of lawn signs, posters, emails, and handouts, accused the library of “grooming” and “indoctrinating” children in “sinful” practices contrary to the Bible because it refused to remove books and resources referencing LGBTQ topics and other content that the radical right-wing group disagreed with.

JAMESTOWN, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO