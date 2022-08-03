Cheyenne Public Works Committee postpones amendments to the sanitary system code, citing a need for more research

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — As their family has been in Wyoming for generations, mother Cindy Mazet and daughter Danielle Rench have a genuine love of the state they call home. However, throughout their travels elsewhere across the country, they both discovered a love of the “home and ranch” type of store that they believed downtown Cheyenne could use. With shops often featuring unique décor and household items with local twists sprinkled in, the mom–daughter team wondered if such a store back home could work.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO