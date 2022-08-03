Read on www.newsdakota.com
SueAnn Berntson To Perform At City Park Bandshell
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – On Wednesday, August 10, SueAnn Berntson of Buffalo, ND will be sharing her music at the City Park Bandshell starting at 7:15 pm. Tim and SueAnn live in Buffalo, ND where Tim runs a farm and Frontier Ag. SueAnn homeschools two kids at home. They also have one in college, and two that are married. SueAnn is classically trained and gives voice lessons to a students. Tim wrote and directs the “He’s Alive” Easter musical that is put on by Grace Free Lutheran Church in Valley City, ND.
Zot Artz Opens Doorway to Inclusive Creativity in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – All ages, all abilities. That’s the mission for Zot Artz, a program created by Dwayne Szot that makes creating art inclusive and available to every age and ability. A 20×20 canvas was laid out on the street next to the Hansen Arts Park where...
Holiday on University temporarily banned from serving food
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A health inspection was completed at the Holiday at 101 University Dr N after Fargo Cass Public Health received a complaint on August 4. In the report the inspector says they observed animal droppings and open food packages. There will be a follow-up on August 8th and as of now, they are not allowed to sell food or drinks.
Lady A postpones tour, including shows in Fargo and Minot
FARGO, ND (KDLM) – Country trio Lady A has postponed their upcoming nationwide Request Line tour, which includes a pair of late September shows at Minot’s Norsk Hostfest and Sheel’s Arena Fargo. The group announced the news early Thursday morning on their social media platforms, saying that...
Farmer Union Insurance Donates To VCSU Capital Campaign
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Farmers Union Insurance, Valley City, recently made a contribution to VCSU’s Capital Campaign Forward Together. According to Larry Robinson, VCSU Capital Campaign Director, “We are very appreciative of the support we have received from Farmers Union Insurance, not only for their support of our Capital Campaign, but their ongoing support of Valley City State University.” VCSU is fortunate to have friends like Farmers Union Insurance. They are clearly “Making a Difference’ in Valley City and at Valley City State University.
Permanent jewelry has come to North Dakota
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Permanent jewelry has been a popular concept recently and now, there is a jeweler who had started the business in North Dakota. ”It’s so simple but easy and meaningful and yeah,” said Chelsea Ktytor, permanent jewelry specialist at the Bracelet Bar. Chelsea...
Pastor Robert Eugene Rieth
Pastor Robert Eugene Rieth, (Pastor Bob) of Valley City, North Dakota and previously of Kenmore, Washington passed away peacefully at home on July 26, 2022. Bob was born October 9, 1940, in Rugby, North Dakota and adopted as an infant by his parents, the late John and Ida (Kiser) Rieth. He married Marion Walth in May of 1961, and graduated from Valley City State University in 1962 with a Bachelor of Science in Education.
County Commission Leaves Building Bid On Table
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – On the last day the bid was still valid, the Stutsman County Commission discussed the lowest bid to build a storage building for the Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office Friday. Originally, Sheriff Chad Kaiser worked with the owner of Ringdahl Ambulance in Jamestown for the...
Lady A cancels several North Dakota performances, including Fargo show
(Fargo, ND) -- Lady A is canceling concerts in Fargo, Minot and Sioux Falls, as well as the rest of its 2022 Fall tour. A message from the band said that Charles Kelley would be working on his sobriety. "Being on the road with our fans is our greatest joy,...
Group prays outside of new abortion clinic location in Moorhead
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A small group of people gathered outside of the new location of the Red River Women’s Clinic in Moorhead on Thursday. Valley News Live has learned the clinic plans to move to 302 Highway 75 North. The move from downtown Fargo was prompted...
Local broadcaster Doug Hamilton dies
FARGO (KVRR-KFGO) – Award-winning local broadcaster Doug Hamilton has passed away after a battle with cancer. He was 72. Hamilton, a longtime Fargo TV news anchor, was part of the Peabody Award Winning News Team at KFGO during the 1997 flood. Hamilton was also active in the Fargo-Moorhead Community...
Good Samaritan helps man with dementia after getting lost on bike ride
VINING, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Good Samaritan came to the rescue when a Fargo man with dementia became separated from his wife during a bike ride. Around 1 pm Thursday, Kellie Kringlie notified the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office that her husband, Dale, was missing after she was separated from him during a bike ride at the Glendalough State Park in rural Battle Lake.
Fargo house tests hemp as construction material
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The two small houses are going up on the back half of a lot just off a busy street, not far from downtown Fargo. “These homes are identical in blueprint, they’re 13 by 23, with 12 foot ceilings, there’s a loft in each of them,” explains Grassroots Development president Justin Berg, the man behind this one-of-a-kind construction and research project.
West Fargo restaurant catches fire
(West Fargo, ND) -- A West Fargo restaurant is damaged after a fire broke out late Saturday morning. The West Fargo Fire Department tells WDAY Radio that at 11:50 a.m, crews were dispatched to Spitfire Bar & Grill for a structure fire. When they arrived on scene, flames were visible from the roof of the building, above the commercial kitchen space. Crews quickly knocked down and contained the fire.
1 injured in downtown overnight shooting
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo Police are looking for a man after a downtown shooting early this morning. Police say they responded to reports of someone being shot around the 10 Broadway N. just before 2:30 a.m. Officers found the victim suffering from a shot in the rear and say the injuries are non-life threatening.
Neighbor speaks out about today’s Jamestown stand-off
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A several-hour-long standoff with police, in Jamestown, today ended with 41-year-old Kevin Garnica in custody. Many homes and a nearby daycare were evacuated while officials contacted the suspect. Terry Bell and his wife got a knock on their apartment door, Thursday morning. “A guy...
Toy drive underway in honor of two boys killed in crash
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Toys are being collected in honor of two young boys who tragically lost their lives in a crash on Interstate-29. The annual toy drive is organized by the family of Camden and Maxwell. Toys can be dropped off during business hours at any of...
UPDATE: Fargo Police find missing teen
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE (4:40 PM): Fargo Police say Kirra has been located and is safe. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fargo Police are asking your help finding a missing 17-year-old girl, last seen around 1:00 AM, August 5. Kirra Borden is described as 5′7″ with brown hair that is buzzed...
Jamestown Standoff Over, Man Taken Into Custody
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Officials took a man into custody Thursday afternoon after a standoff that lasted more than 5 hours. Police were called to the scene Aug. 4 at around 10 AM to 119 5th St. NW in Jamestown. Jamestown Police Chief Scott Edinger says officers attempted to...
Armed Standoff with Individual in Jamestown Thursday
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Emergency officials are on scene of an armed standoff with a man in Jamestown. Jamestown Police, Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office, and North Dakota Highway Patrol were called to the scene Thursday morning at around 10 AM. Jamestown Police Chief Scott Edinger says they responded to 119 5th St. NW.
