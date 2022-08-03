Accused Street Racer Convicted of Murder, DUI for Crash That Killed Newspaper Editor

Read on lawandcrime.com
Rick Hardesty
3d ago
15 years for killing someone drunk that's a joke should never get out of jail time to set a example to this people
16
Pamela Reynolds
3d ago
See if Nancy's husband can help him.
19
gk
3d ago
Intentional murder. Life in prison
14
