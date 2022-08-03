Thousands lose power as thunderstorm rolls through Kalamazoo County

Read on www.mlive.com
wkzo.com
Two road projects in Portage prepare for completion
PORTAGE MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The final paving project on Romence Rd between Angling Rd. and Oakland Dr. is set to commence at 6 am, Monday, August 8th. During the repaving, only the eastbound lane will be open, and there will be intermittent flagging operations. The detour route for...
50K without power after thunderstorms with high winds, rain roll through Michigan
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – About 50,000 Consumers Energy customers in Michigan remain without power Thursday, Aug. 4, after a storm with wind gusts over 50 mph damaged power lines. The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids reported strong to severe storms, with “torrential rain,” moving across West Michigan on...
Power outages linger in Jackson County after thunderstorms with high winds
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- Clean-up and power restoration efforts continue after a night of high winds and heavy rain Wednesday took down several trees across the Jackson area. The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids reported strong to severe storms, with “torrential rain,” moving across West Michigan on Aug. 3.
wtvbam.com
Strong storms knock out power to 84,000 Consumers Energy customers
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – As of Thursday morning, over 51,000 Consumers Energy customers were without power after strong thunderstorms and powerful wind gusts topping 60 mph swept across Michigan Wednesday afternoon. Nearly 84,000 customers lost power at the height of the storms. Most of the power outages in...
WWMTCw
Severe thunderstorms cause widespread damage in West Michigan neighborhoods
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Dark clouds formed over parts of West Michigan, ushering in severe thunderstorms and rain showers early Wednesday evening. The storms left behind debris, significant damage to homes and cars, and power outages for tens of thousands in the Kalamazoo area and beyond. Wind speeds of up...
WOOD
Funnel Clouds Thursday PM
The pictures of funnel clouds above and below were tweeted out by the Grand Rapids National Weather Service Thursday afternoon. They said: “Funnel clouds have been observed in Gratiot and Clinton Counties this afternoon and evening. Here’s one that was seen near Perrinton in Gratiot County around 3:30 pm on August 4th. We do not expect these to reach the ground or do any damage.”
WWMTCw
Storms bring damage, flooding, outages throughout Allegan County
OTSEGO, Mich. — Storms toppled trees, broke power lines, and damaged buildings throughout Allegan County on Wednesday. In Otsego, a tree smashed onto the American Legion building on East Orleans Street, taking down a power line in the process. The houses along that street were in the dark Wednesday night.
More than 84,000 homes, businesses without power in Michigan
84,000 homes and businesses are without power after strong thunderstorms swept across Michigan. People are without power in Genesee, Kalamazoo, Allegan, Barry, Jackson and Calhoun counties as of 8:30 p.m., Aug. 3, a news release from Consumers Energy said. Thunderstorms and powerful winds moved across Michigan starting around 4 p.m.,...
WOOD
Consumers Energy crews restore more than 42,000 customers overnight and morning
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4) – Consumers Energy crews continue to work around the clock and have restored power to more than 42,000 homes and businesses after winds that topped 60 mph swept across Michigan yesterday afternoon and evening. The energy provider still expects to restore power to a majority of the impacted customers by 11 p.m. Thursday, with a few of the hardest hit areas by 9:00 a.m. Friday.
WOOD
Consumers Energy providing Otsego and surrounding communities with free ice cream as crews continue restoration efforts
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- On Friday afternoon, Consumers Energy will provide free ice cream to residents of Otsego and surrounding communities that were affected by Wednesday’s severe thunderstorms. Customers are invited to stop by Dairy Freeze on M-89 in Otsego for a free medium ice cream cone or scoop compliments of Consumers Energy.
Police find West Michigan man dead in the water at marina
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – A 59-year-old Marne man was found dead in the water late Saturday night at an Ottawa County marina. An immediate cause of the man’s death was not apparent, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office reported. Police responded to a call shortly before midnight on...
Fox17
EGLE confirms blue-green algae presence in Allegan County lake
CHESHIRE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Allegan County Health Department (ACHD) relayed confirmation of blue-green algae in a Cheshire Township lake Friday from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE). Health officials say EGLE collected samples from three areas on Swan Lake last week. All humans and...
wtvbam.com
Severe thunderstorms make their mark after extreme heat and humidity
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Severe thunderstorms ripped through Southwest Michigan on Wednesday, August 3, causing widespread damage across multiple counties, knocking down trees, knocking out power, and just plain making it hazardous to be outside. Wednesday’s weather event prompted severe thunderstorm warnings as weather forecasters kept an eye...
tornadopix.com
Rising rents in western Michigan are driving families out of their homes
Since 2019, the cost of renting locally has increased by 16 percent in Kent County, 19 percent in Muskegon County, and 12 percent in Ottawa County. Michigan, USA – The cost of rent continues to increase across the country. Reports say rent is up more than 10 percent from last year, and community leaders say more and more western Michigan families are priced out of homes.
wkzo.com
CDC puts Calhoun County at high COVID-19 Community Level
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Calhoun County is now among 18 counties in Michigan that are at a high COVID-19 Community Level. That’s according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that was released on Thursday. Calhoun and Kalamazoo Counties are the only counties in...
Boil water advisory for part of Kalamazoo Twp.
Water infrastructure repairs have prompted a boil water advisory in Kalamazoo Township.
Two bridges will close for improvements in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI – Two bridges will be closed for about two months in Kalamazoo. Both bridges over Potage Creek, on Walnut and Lake streets, will close Monday, Aug. 15, according to a news release from the city of Kalamazoo.
Residents hit the polls, get ready for the Jackson County Fair: Jackson headlines July 30 – Aug. 4
JACKSON, MI – Jackson County residents hit the polls this week and made their voices heard in the August primary election. Here is that headline and some more you might have missed this week. All the tax proposals on the Aug, 2 primary election ballot were approved by Jackson...
Bridge demolition closing I-94 in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Bridge demolition and drainage work is closing I-94 in Jackson County this weekend. The Michigan Department of Transportation is closing the highway from the east U.S. 127 interchange to the M-106 (Cooper Street) interchange beginning at 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5. Work is expected to be completed around noon Sunday, Aug. 7, officials said.
Questions remain after South Haven plane crash, neighbor reacts
The investigation continues into a plane crash in South Haven that took the lives of two men. Many questions remain, including when and how the plane went down.
MLive
