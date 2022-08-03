Boil water advisory issued for Wallonia Road area of Trigg Co.

Read on whopam.com
whvoradio.com
Christian County Water District Boil Water Advisory
The Christian County Water District is issuing a boil water advisory for customers along the Princeton Road northwest of Hopkinsville. Officials say the advisory runs from 6695 Princeton Rd to 10381 Princeton Rd, from 3580 Gracey Sinking Fork Rd to 6215 Gracey Sinking Fork Rd. It also includes the areas from 3730 Harmony Grove Rd to 5132 Harmony Grove Rd, and all customers on Shepherd Rd, JC Kelly Rd, Shurdan Creek Rd, and Tucker Ln. The advisory also includes Cerulean Sinking Fork Road.
Flash flooding reported in Muhlenberg County
MUHLENBERG CO, Ky (WEHT) – There are reports of flash flooding Friday morning in Muhlenberg County. Dispatchers say there is currently some flooding along Broad Street, Center Street and Front Street in Central City. Earlier, crews closed part of South Second Street in Central City due to high water. We’re told that water has since […]
whopam.com
Flood Warning issued for parts of area, Flash Flood Watch until 1 p.m.
…FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY…. * WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE…A portion of western Kentucky, including the following. counties, Caldwell, Christian, Hopkins, McLean and Muhlenberg. * WHEN…Until noon CDT. * IMPACTS…Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying. and...
whopam.com
BWA issued for section of western Christian County
The Christian County Water District has issued a boil water advisory for a section of western Christian County. It includes customers from 6695 to 10381 Princeton Rd, from 3580 to 6215 Gracey Sinking Fork Rd, 3730 to 5132 Harmony Grove Rd, and all customers on Cerulean Sinking Fork Rd., Shepherd Rd, JC Kelly Rd, Shurdan Creek Rd, and Tucker Ln.
wpsdlocal6.com
Planned Saturday outage for Western KY Rural Electric Cooperative members
MAYFIELD, KY — Western Kentucky Rural Electric is asking members to plan for a 2-hour-long power outage on Saturday Aug. 6, starting at approximately 11:30 p.m. According to a release from West Kentucky RECC, the Tennessee Valley Authority will be making repairs to the transmission line that serves the Pilot Oak substation during this time.
Roadway partially blocked in Montgomery County school bus crash
A roadway has been partially blocked in the area of 360 Sango Road in Montgomery County following a crash involving a school bus on Friday.
whvoradio.com
Woman Injured in Christian County Single Vehicle Crash
A woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash on US 68 near Overby Lane in Christian County Friday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say the woman was westbound when her vehicle hydroplaned and struck a rock wall. The driver was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health for injuries.
whopam.com
Christian County now yellow on COVID community spread map
Christian County has joined Todd as yellow on the COVID community spread map, while Trigg remains red and though hospitalization numbers continue to rise statewide, there’s some hope the data will improve. Governor Andy Beshear says the rising hospitalization numbers are especially troubling if you are at high risk...
whopam.com
Bicyclist hurt in Madisonville hit and run crash
A vehicle versus bicycle hit and run accident Saturday night on North Main Street in Madisonville injured the man on the bicycle. Madisonville police investigated and found 74-year old Michael Wells of Madisonville laying in the roadway in the 1800 block of North Main just after 10 p.m. Wells had...
whopam.com
Two injured, one critically, in Lafayette Road accident
Details have been released on a two-vehicle accident from Saturday afternoon on Lafayette Road that injured two people. Hopkinsville police say 25-year old Calvin Merritt of Hopkinsville was northbound and attempting to turn left onto Stone Valley Drive just before 1 p.m. when he collided with a southbound vehicle operated by 26-year old David Saltsman of Hopkinsville.
fortcampbell-courier.com
Scheduled power outage to test installation’s power grid
Fort Campbell will begin a series of scheduled outages over the next year starting this month, said Dwight Smith, chief of plans and protection, Fort Campbell Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security. The outages are designed to test Fort Campbell’s power grid in a state of emergency should electricity...
wkdzradio.com
Trigg County Homemakers Program To Begin This Month
The Trigg County Extension Office is preparing to begin the Homemakers program this month. Family and Consumer Science agent Cecilia Hostillo says the annual county-wide Homemakers meeting will occur this month. All members are asked to bring a salad, sandwiches, or dessert. August 26 is County Homemaker Leadership Day. Planning...
whopam.com
Dixie I. Stallons Ahart
Graveside Services for 92 year old Dixie I. (Stallons) Ahart of Hopedale, IL will be Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at East End in Cadiz, KY. Goodwin Funeral Home, Inc. on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM.
wkdzradio.com
Two Injured, One Severely Injured In Hopkinsville Crash
A wreck on Lafayette Road at Stone Valley Drive in Hopkinsville sent two men to the hospital Saturday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV was northbound attempting to turn onto Stone Valley Drive when it collided with a southbound truck. Both drivers were taken by ambulance to. Jennie Stuart Health...
clarksvillenow.com
Election results: Final results for all races in Montgomery County election and local results of state primary
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The 2022 Tennessee State Primary and Montgomery County General Election was held today, and polls closed at 7 p.m. Here are the Montgomery County results in contested races, with early and absentee votes, plus 38 of 38 precincts reporting. The Circuit Court judge and...
whopam.com
HPD investigates Greenville Road accident
A single-vehicle accident Friday afternoon on Greenville Road injured the driver. The collision report from Hopkinsville police says 65-year old Tim Tucker of Hopkinsville had been southbound on Greenville Road when he ran off the road and crashed near East Seventh Street. Witnesses told police Tucker was seizing after the...
kbsi23.com
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting in Calvert City
CALVERT CITY, Ky. (KBSI) – One person is dead and another injured after a shooting in Calvert City Thursday night. The Calvert City Police Department responded to 29 Black Knight Drive at 9:50 p.m. for a call of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found two people with gunshot...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man In Critical Condition After Crash
A wreck on Lafayette Road at Stone Valley Drive in Hopkinsville sent two men to the hospital one with severe injuries Saturday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV driven by Calvin Merritt was northbound attempting to turn onto Stone Valley Drive when it collided with a southbound truck driven by David Saltsman.
wkdzradio.com
Cadiz Man Injured In South Road Rollover Crash
A wreck on South Road in Trigg County sent a Cadiz man to a Nashville hospital Tuesday afternoon. Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree says Eddison Bryan was southbound when his car ran off the road and overturned ejecting him and a passenger. Bryan was taken by ambulance to meet with...
whopam.com
Groundbreaking held for JSH Emergency Department, E.C. Green Cancer Center expansion
Some may call the project well overdue, as Jennie Stuart Health held a groundbreaking Thursday morning for the future expansion of the Emergency Department and the E.C. Green Cancer Center. The expansion will make use of the space between the existing Emergency Department and Canton Pike, and Building Committee Chair...
