Schenectady County holds free COVID-19 clinic for kids 2-4 years old

Read on wnyt.com
Related
WNYT
Local hospitals earn recognition for patient assistance
118 hospitals in New York have been recognized for their efforts to help patients suffering from a stroke, or heart disease. Every year, the American Heart Association recognizes hospitals across the country for their ground breaking work. Some of the hospitals recognized in the Capital Region include Albany Med, Glens...
Animal Cruelty? Popular Attraction Canceled at Upstate NY County Fair
Animal rights activists say an annual event at an Upstate NY County Fair is animal abuse. What do you think?. A popular attraction at one of New York State's longest-running state fairs will be retired after animal rights activists protested the event. July 31st was the last day of the...
WNYT
Union members demonstrate outside Capital Roots’ urban grow center
Union members and supporters with SEIU local 200 united rallied Friday outside Capital Roots’ urban grow center in Troy. Protesters demonstrated against what the union is calling a pattern of aggressive retaliation against union members. Union members and community supporters called out the management team of CEO Amy Klein...
WNYT
Legally blind Columbia County man with cerebral palsy completes Spartan Race
Just completing the Spartan Race is a feat. Brock Hathaway, 25, of Claverack, Columbia County, finished the challenging obstacle course race. Hathaway has cerebral palsy and is legally blind. The condition makes his muscles very tight. Together – and with the help of others – he completed the 5k and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WNYT
Schenectady County offering discounted produce coupons to seniors
Schenectady County is offering coupons for seniors to buy fresh produce at farmers markets. The coupons offer $25 off produce at participating farmers markets. These coupons are for low-income residents who are over the age of 60. Booklets are available while supplies last.
shelterforce.org
This Manufactured Home Park Will Soon Be Boat Storage, But One Resident Stays to Fight
The sun glitters on the blue waters of Saratoga Lake in upstate New York and refracts off the lines of bright white boats docked at a nearby boat launch and marina. The lake is located near Saratoga Springs, a longtime tourist destination in eastern Saratoga County that’s filled with all the hallmarks of a high-end vacation paradise—5-star hotels, a casino, golf course, racetrack, multiple entertainment venues, and the expensive and exclusive Prime Steak House. But luxury and scenery don’t convey a complete picture of the area.
WRGB
Lawmaker, businessman Pat Casale dies
TROY, NY (WRGB) — Pat M. Casale, a longtime Capital Region lawmaker and business owner, died Friday, August 5th at home surrounded by his family. Casale was born in North Adams, Mass., grew up in Troy and graduated from LaSalle Institute in 1953. Pat served in the U.S. Army and was deployed to the Korean Conflict. Upon his return home, he married Mary Soldani, and put himself through college.
WNYT
Cheese tour coming to Washington County
If you love cheese, you can enjoy it and help support a local non-profit at the same time. Self-guided tours of artisan makers are available, with tastings at each location. Highlights include live music, hay rides and specialty menu items created just for the tour. Participants include the Argyle Cheese...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WRGB
Man accused of applying for SNAP benefits outside the county
FONDA, NY — The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says they have arrested a Fonda man, accused of welfare fraud. According to the Sheriff's Office Travis Niepoth, 37, is accused of applying for SNAP benefits for Montgomery County twice without residing in the county. He was charged with 2 counts...
newyorkalmanack.com
Featured Recreation Area: The Sunken Fleet of 1758, Lake George
Lake George was the site of many pivotal engagements in the founding years of our nation, including the French and Indian War and the American Revolution. Evidence of its witness are but a stone’s throw from shore where Fort William Henry, in the cold, dark waters. The Sunken Fleet...
‘Feet First’ program connects kids with new shoes
The Family Service Association of Glens Falls, Inc. is running a program to help ensure that every student has a pair of shoes in time for the upcoming school year this fall. The organization's "Feet First" program is taking applications now to make sure that no student from preschool to high school has to walk to school in a damaged pair of shoes.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Columbia County farm rescues retired thoroughbreds
Timo, 16, is a thoroughbred who spent the first couple years of his life on a racetrack. “He was absolutely emaciated after his racing career ended. He was put on Craigslist free to a good home, and that good home almost starved him to death,” said Summer Brennan a trainer.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WNYT
Albany Medical College gives white coats to 145 students
ALBANY – The next generation of healthcare had a special ceremony Friday morning. A group of 145 medical students entering Albany Medical College got their white coats on Friday. Selected from more than 13,000 applicants, the Class of 2026 comes from 18 students, including 51 future doctors from New...
spectrumlocalnews.com
A conversation on the challenges New York farmers are facing
This week's In Focus is a special on-location episode about the challenges facing NY farmers. Assemblymember Carrie Woerner joins JoDee Kenney at Hand Melon Farm in Washington County, JoDee heads to the field with 4th generation farmer John Hand and Assemblymember Woerner takes to her favorite ice cream shop, King Brothers Dairy in Saratoga County.
License Issues Close One Upstate NY Restaurant In Historic Spot
2022 has claimed another Capital Region restaurant in a year that has seen the shutdown of many favorite local eateries. From celebrity chef startups to multi-decade standards, it seems no restaurant is safe lately. The latest to close is a popular food truck turned brick-and-mortar in Saratoga County. The fast-casual...
Free shoes, sweatshirts given to kids for free
As the start of the school year gets closer, some local organizations are stepping up to help families buy school supplies.
This Adirondacks Destination Will Help Your Family Beat the Heat! Ever Been?
There are still plenty of days left of summer, and with how hot it has been lately, you will want to spend some of that time on the water. If you are one of the lucky ones and have a pool in your backyard, you will still want to take advantage of the fun in the water just north of Albany.
Affordable ‘Workforce’ Apartments For Teachers, Nurses in Saratoga
There is a huge housing shortage in Saratoga Springs for nurses, teachers, hotel, and restaurant workers. A company from central New York that specializes in affordable housing is looking to help that problem. They just need approval. What is the Company Looking to Do?. The company is Liberty Affordable Housing...
WNYT
Former Assemblyman Pat Casale passed away
Former Assemblyman Pat Casale died Friday at home, surrounded by his family. He grew up in Troy, beginning his political career as a member of the Troy City Council. He went on to become the mayor of Troy, the Rensselaer County Clerk, and New York State Assemblyman. He also owned...
WNYT
Bomb threats at two Capital Region colleges under investigation
Two local colleges received bomb threats Friday. The first call came in at SUNY Empire State. Around 1 p.m., Saratoga Springs police got a call about a possible bomb on the West Avenue Campus. At the same time, a person reported a suspicious device in the building. Police searched the...
Comments / 1