Woman dies after crash on Tucson’s west side

Latest Starbucks unionization attempt fails in PhoenixJeremy BerenPhoenix, AZ
Local Restaurant is Closing, Returning to the StreetsGreyson FTucson, AZ
How a retirement community survived and thrived during a pandemicCommunity SaddleBrookeSaddlebrooke, AZ
Rock of Oracle: Sue and Jerry's Trading Post helps lead community revivalJeff KronenfeldOracle, AZ
KOLD-TV
73-year-old woman killed in hit-and-run in Tucson’s midtown
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating the death of a 73-year-old woman who was hit by a car in Tucson’s midtown early Saturday, Aug. 6. According to Tucson police, first responders were called around 2:40 a.m. to an area north of Broadway Boulevard and East Country Club Road, where they found the woman’s body.
KOLD-TV
Tucson Police investigating overnight homicide on east side
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department responded to a shooting in the area of Speedway Blvd. and N. Magnolia Ave. around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Officer Frank Magos told KOLD News 13 one person died at an area hospital from the incident. Homicide Detectives are currently investigating....
L.A. Weekly
1 Seriously Hurt in Bicycle Crash on Euclid Avenue [Tucson, AZ]
Bicyclist Hospitalized after Accident on East Seneca Street. The incident occurred between East Grand avenue and East Seneca Street. Dispatchers responded to the scene on July 27th, on the northbound lanes of Euclid Avenue. At this time, the events leading up to the crash remain unclear. However, reports indicate that...
L.A. Weekly
Man Airlifted after Semi-Truck Collision on Interstate 19 [Tucson, AZ]
Male Driver Hospitalized after Two-Vehicle Crash near Sahuarita Road. The incident happened around 3:39 a.m., near Sahuarita Road on July 13th. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a semi-truck and another vehicle collided in the area. As a result, one driver was trapped inside the cab of the big-rig.
L.A. Weekly
1 Killed, 5 Injured in Car Crash on Highway 90 [Benson, AZ]
One Dies, Several Hurt in Auto Accident on Whetstone Commerce Drive. On July 28th just after 1:00 p.m., police officers attempted to stop a Ford Expedition on Davis Road, but the driver failed to stop. Consequently, the Ford attempted to flee the scene, launching a pursuit through Benson. Authorities were...
KOLD-TV
No injuries reported in crash involving school bus in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police in Tucson said no one was injured in a crash involving a school bus on Friday morning, Aug. 5. The crash happened on West Irvington Road where it crosses the Santa Cruz River west of I-19. The bus collided head-on with a pickup...
KOLD-TV
Northwest Fire District crews respond to hiker rescue off Scenic Drive
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews from the Northwest Fire District helped a hiker in distress on Friday, Aug. 5. The elderly hiker had been on the trail off Scenic Drive on Tucson’s northwest side for two hours. The hiker was stabilized and taken to a hospital for...
DPS: Migrant running across freeway hit, killed by suspected DUI semi driver
One person died after being hit by a car while running across Interstate 10 near Picacho, Ariz. Wednesday night.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: 2 crashes stop I-10 traffic near Marsh Station Road
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Traffic on I-10 had to be detoured west of Mescal because of two crashes on Thursday, Aug. 4. A crash involving an RV and a tractor-trailer closed the westbound lanes at Milepost 292 near Marsh Station Road, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety. Westbound traffic was diverted to State Route 90.
PCSD: Successful rescue on the Box Camp Trail
The Pima County Sheriff's Department Search and Rescue recently helped two lost hikers on the Box Camp Trail.
KOLD-TV
Friends cry out for justice after Tucson man beaten to death in mall parking lot
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department needs help to find the suspects involved in a brutal murder on Tucson’s eastside in late June. Christopher Hart, 37, was found in a parking lot near 22nd Street and Kolb Road on June 22. Police said the men responsible have not been found.
TPD targeting three crime "hot spots" with new strategy
Police say they will add more resources and work with neighbors, businesses and city officials to find the root of the problem.
KTAR.com
2 men plead guilty in southern Arizona crash death involving human smuggling
PHOENIX — Two men pleaded guilty in Tucson last week to conspiring to transport migrants, resulting in the death of a 36-year-old woman, authorities said. Jesus Madrid-Valera, 19, of Mexico, allegedly smuggled three migrants into the United States in May 2021 by guiding them through the desert on foot to Quijotoa, Arizona, the U.S. District Attorney’s Office in Arizona said in a press release.
thevailvoice.com
The Vail Brothers, Their Adventures and Role in Vail’s Story
Walter Vail stepped out of a stagecoach onto the dusty streets of Tucson in 1876. Twenty-four years old, with a keen sense of purpose, Walter intended to become a successful businessman and rancher. Walter left New Jersey soon after turning 21. His quest led him to Virginia City, Nevada where he worked as a time keeper in the silver mines. By all accounts he worked hard and above board but Virginia City was a rough and lawless place. It wasn’t long before his savings were stolen, and all his hard work had come to naught. After this devastating set-back, he sought advice from his Uncle Nathan who recommended he head to Tucson and look for land there.
"The Pit" Fall: Tucson food truck park works to fix zoning violations
The small operation quickly grew in size as more locals caught word of it, but City Code Enforcement says it grew a little too quickly.
KOLD-TV
East-side man beaten to death; friends cry out for justice
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department needs your help finding suspects involved in a murder on the city’s east side. Chris Hart, 37, was beaten to death in a parking lot near 22nd Street and Kolb Road in June. Police said the men responsible have not been found.
KOLD-TV
A troubled Tucson park will get $3 million makeover
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -A survey of residents who live within a mile of Santa Rita Park at 22nd Street and Fourth Avenue shows many families don’t use the park because they don’t feel safe. “The public told us the loved this park but it hasn’t been...
PCSD looking for Quick Mart robbery suspects
Pima County Sheriff's Department asks the public to help identify the two suspects from the Quick Mart robbery.
