EXPLAINER: Where will my extra tax money go if Duval approves referendum for teachers?

Community group calls for ‘yes’ vote to increase property tax, fund teacher raises, other needs
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Low pay for veteran teachers and more than 500 teacher vacancies in Duval County Public Schools are just some reasons why a community group is now pushing for Jacksonville to vote “yes” to increase property taxes. It’s an issue on the primary ballot in Duval County set to go before voters on Aug. 23.
All registered Duval County voters to receive new voter information cards
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – New voter information cards are going out to all Duval County voters, Duval County Supervisor of Elections Mike Hogan announced Thursday. The new cards will include the voter’s precinct which will be important in upcoming elections. “All registered voters should remember that if you choose...
Council considers bill allowing ‘backyard cottages’ to help affordable housing crisis
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A unique solution proponents argue could help Jacksonville’s affordable housing crisis is working its way through the city council. A bill would change zoning to allow for “Accessory Dwelling Units,” or as they have been dubbed in some cities, “backyard cottages.”. >>>...
Reggie Gaffney ad makes misleading claims about ‘ultra-MAGA’ opponent
The ad suggests Rep. Tracie Davis is cutting deals with Gov. DeSantis. The Democratic Primary in Senate District 5 has become a battle of competing claims of ideological purity, with Reggie Gaffney’s new television ad offering more ammo down the stretch. But do his claims necessarily survive a fact...
Early voting set to begin in Duval County on Monday: What you need to know
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Early voting begins Monday in Duval County for the Florida Primary. Elections officials anticipated a bigger than normal turnout for the midterm election, and they are preparing for the influx of voters at the 20 early voting sites around town. Each site will be open from...
More anti-Semitic flyers tossed onto Wynnfield Lakes driveways
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — More anti-Semitic flyers were tossed onto Jacksonville residents’ lawns, this time in the Wynnfield Lakes neighborhood off Kernan Boulevard. Sriram Sankaran found several baggies on his evening walk with his dog. “It is quite surprising for me to find this on all the driveways,” Sankaran...
Clay County election officials work to build the public’s trust ahead of election season
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Clay County election officials are working to be more transparent with the public to build trust in the election system. Clay County’s Supervisor of Elections Chris Chambless held a logic and accuracy test demonstration Friday to invite the public to learn about how ballots are taken in and counted on election night.
Jacksonville Democrats slam Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for suspending elected prosecutor over new abortion law
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A group of Jacksonville leaders gathered Friday to demand more answers from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis about what they say are reproductive rights. At a morning news conference, local Democrats slammed Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over his positions on abortion and the fact that he suspended an elected state attorney for pledging not to enforce the state’s new 15-week abortion ban.
Lake Ray’s estranged sister endorses, donates to HD 16 Primary opponent
The family drama complicates a story about a small dollar donation in Jacksonville House race. Intrigue continues in the three-way Republican Primary race in Duval County’s House District 16, with one candidate’s sister donating to an opponent in what seems to be an ongoing churn of family drama.
Duval County Public Schools narrows list of bidders for headquarters move
Duval County Public Schools has narrowed the slate of companies vying for a piece of the district’s effort to sell its Downtown Southbank administration building and develop a new headquarters off the riverfront. A July 7 purchasing department memo shows a bid evaluation committee recommended the district start negotiations...
Ben Frazier takes his message international, heads to Switzerland to address UN
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Ben Frazier is en route to Geneva Saturday, where he’s expected to address the United Nations with a message that is critical of the DeSantis Administration and Republican-dominated Florida legislature. Frazier plans to speak before the Committee to Eradicate Racial Discrimination (CERD) on Tuesday. The...
New $16 million dollar WM of Jacksonville facility open on Southside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — WM of Jacksonville opened its new $16 million facility that will be serving commercial and industrial customers in Duval County and residential and commercial customers in the City of Jacksonville Beach. The new WM of Jacksonville facility at 6876 Greenland Industrial Boulevard includes a 14,000-square-foot two-story...
Candidates for Jacksonville sheriff to answer your questions in live debate on Channel 4 & News4JAX.com
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Over the past month, you’ve seen them one-by-one on News4JAX making their pitch to become Jacksonville’s next sheriff, but on Wednesday, all five candidates will appear together during a News4JAX-Jacksonville University Public Policy Institute debate. The sheriff’s debate goes live Wednesday at 8 p.m.,...
Day of festival fun has bigger mission of ending Jacksonville violence, code of silence
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Fun, games, giving away school supplies and providing food were all a part of the vision Deborah Riley-Harris had for a community festival in A. Philip Randolph Heritage Park on Sunday. But there was also a bigger mission: Stopping the violence in Duval County and ending...
Chet Stokes Smears DeSantis Endorsed 'Angel Mom' Kiyan Michael
Kiyan Michael (R), an "Angel Mom "who has recently been endorsed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the State House District 16 race, is being antagonized for her past membership with the Democrat party by her Republican primary opponent, Chet Stokes. Kiyan Michael became a Republican after becoming an Angel...
Biden taps ex-Jacksonville Mayor Brown
President Joe Biden nominated former Jacksonville Mayor Alvin Brown to serve on the National Transportation Safety Board, the White House announced Wednesday. STORY: TODAY: Action News Jax Family Focus ‘Tools for School’ supply drive. Brown was elected in 2011 as Jacksonville’s first Black mayor and served one term....
Jacksonville councilman proposes $3M bill to help struggling families with rent, light bills
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Councilman Reggie Gaffney filed a bill Monday to allocate $3 million for struggling families in the Jacksonville area and to continue the fight to decrease violence across the city. The money allocated to this funding is funded by the $73 million set aside in the Mayor’s...
Companies looking to fill over 2,000 positions at job fair in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Editor's Note: The video above is not related to this story) Looking for a job? Over 35 companies will be looking to fill over 2,000 jobs at an event in Jacksonville at the end of August. Job News USA, along with 1915 South - Ashley, GATE...
Question: If electric vehicles and solar panels were more affordable, would you buy them?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Electric vehicles and solar panels for homes can help save money on gas and energy costs, but as of right now, they can be more costly than traditional vehicles and energy consumption that can also be worse for the environment. We want to know: If the...
Adecco Group preparing move to Florida Blue campus
The Adecco Group is preparing for its relocation in South Jacksonville. The city issued permits Aug. 4 for the $6.2 million tenant build-out for the staffing company to relocate its Jacksonville operations to the Florida Blue Campus. Danis Builders LLC is the contractor for the project, which comprises almost 91,000...
