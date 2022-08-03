EXPLAINER: Where will my extra tax money go if Duval approves referendum for teachers?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A group of Jacksonville leaders gathered Friday to demand more answers from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis about what they say are reproductive rights. At a morning news conference, local Democrats slammed Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over his positions on abortion and the fact that he suspended an elected state attorney for pledging not to enforce the state’s new 15-week abortion ban.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO