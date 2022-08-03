ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Date for 2022 NFL season set to begin Thursday with Hall of Fame Game

By Aidan Hulting
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YwK66_0h3ixwGL00

The date for the 2022 NFL season is set to begin this Thursday night with the Hall of Fame Game.

The matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders kicks off the 103rd season of the National Football League.

The game will take place at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, located in the city where the league was born, Canton, Ohio.

This will be the fourth appearance by the Raiders and only the second appearance from the Jaguars. The last appearance for the Jaguars in the Hall of Fame Game was the franchise's first NFL game.

Due to the coverage of the game, KOAA News5 will not be having its regular scheduled shows at 5 P.M. and 6 P.M. on air, however, you can still stream the regularly scheduled broadcasts on our mobile app, and website.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5 , download and start watching.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Pirates get rare win at Camden Yards, 8-1 over Orioles

BALTIMORE (AP) — Bryse Wilson pitched effectively into the sixth inning, Ke’Bryan Hayes homered and the Pittsburgh Pirates snapped Baltimore’s five-game winning streak Sunday with an 8-1 victory over the Orioles. The Pirates also ended their own nine-game skid at Camden Yards, improving to 2-11 at the ballpark. Wilson (2-6) allowed a run and four hits in five-plus innings, and Pittsburgh broke the game open in the seventh after a replay review changed a call at the plate. Orioles manager Brandon Hyde was ejected after that review. Pittsburgh’s Greg Allen initially was called out, but upon review, catcher Robinson Chirinos was ruled to have violated the home plate collision rule, and Allen was called safe. “The catcher’s initial setup completely in foul territory was illegal and he maintained that position without possession of the ball,” Major League Baseball said in a statement.
BALTIMORE, MD
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy