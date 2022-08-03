Date for 2022 NFL season set to begin Thursday with Hall of Fame Game

The date for the 2022 NFL season is set to begin this Thursday night with the Hall of Fame Game.

The matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders kicks off the 103rd season of the National Football League.

The game will take place at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, located in the city where the league was born, Canton, Ohio.

This will be the fourth appearance by the Raiders and only the second appearance from the Jaguars. The last appearance for the Jaguars in the Hall of Fame Game was the franchise's first NFL game.

Due to the coverage of the game, KOAA News5 will not be having its regular scheduled shows at 5 P.M. and 6 P.M. on air, however, you can still stream the regularly scheduled broadcasts on our mobile app, and website.

