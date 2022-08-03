Tonawanda man gets answers from National Fuel on lawn damage repair

Keith Krause likes to maintain his property, but said this summer, his lawn is "the only one that looks like this right now."

He's talking about the the crack that splits his lawn from his home to the sidewalk.

Krause said in January National Fuel moved his gas meter, and had to replace the gas line under his property. Krause said National Fuel moved snow, and dug up the ground to replace the pipe.

"They put all the dirt back, that was in January," said Krause. "In April I called them and asked if they're going to fix the lawn. At that time they said we'll get back to you."

Krause said he called in May, and was told the company would respond back to him in 10 days.

"I waited again, called them again, talked to another representative," explained Krause. "He told me 'Oh you’re on the list, and we’ll get to you sooner or later.'"

Krause said the company at one point told him he would be reimbursed if he fixed it himself, but he wants crews to come out and even out the soil.

"Would be nice if someone called me, and said what they are going to do and when they are going to do it," said Krause.

Krause said he called 7 Problem Solvers, because he "haven't had luck anywhere else."

7 Problem Solver Michael Schwartz called National Fuel. A company spokesperson assured the company is working with Krause to get it fixed. The company said:

Michael – National Fuel and its restoration contractors are working hard to catch up on all landscape restoration in recent months resulting from work that the Company has done to ensure the safe and reliable delivery of natural gas to its customers. The COVID-19 pandemic has complicated this with supply chain issues and limited workforces.

Generally, work that is done on customer property has a 30-day window for restoration. Work that is done during the winter heating season (November through March) National Fuel earmarks restoration no later than Memorial Weekend in late May.

Customers who have questions or concerns about landscape restoration should contact customer assistance at 716.686.6123 or outside of Buffalo at 1.800.365.3234 Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

If you have a consumer issue you need help getting answers to, email Michael at 7ProblemSolvers@WKBW.com

