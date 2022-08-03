Owner of 3 Las Vegas restaurants underreported cash sales by $5.1M, DOJ says

Read on www.fox5vegas.com
Rising rent inflation hurts low-income Las Vegas residents the most
FBI Report: Las Vegas man arrested for running a COVID-19 relief scam
A Las Vegas resident was sentenced on Thursday to four years in prison followed by three years of supervised release for possessing a stolen firearm and running a fake COVID-19 relief scam.
Nevada could get big windfall from lawsuit against online travel companies
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada could be looking at a billion-dollar payday, according to two Las Vegas communications executives. Sig Rogich, president of The Rogich Communications Group, and Mark Fierro, President of Fierro Communications, are suing several well-known travel companies, including Expedia, TripAdvisor and Priceline. The lawsuit claims those...
Las Vegas man accused of taking $160K in federal loans for non-existent business, prosecutors say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man is accused of taking government money during the coronavirus pandemic for a travel business that prosecutors said did not exist. On Wednesday, a grand jury indicted Ribal Hajj-Hussein on charges of wire fraud and money laundering, records showed. In the spring...
Officers arrest Las Vegas man for assaulting security at DMV office
Officers from the Nevada DMV apprehended 31-year-old Willie Demario Jones for an incident involving an assault on a DMV security guard.
3 Day Trip to Las Vegas
It started with an invitation from my friend. She invited me to go to Las Vegas, Nevada with her to celebrate her 30th birthday! Since I loved the trip I took to Las Vegas last year, and I wanted to celebrate her birthday with her, I happily accepted the invitation. It was going to be a short but fun 3 day trip to Las Vegas.
How Nevada is leading the nation in reducing animal-vehicle collisions
Last month, the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) released a study exploring the best ways to reduce the frequency of collisions. While analyzing the effectiveness of 30 different current mitigation tactics, researchers found that a combination of wildlife fences and over/underpasses reduce animal-vehicle collisions and protect habitat connectivity by more than 85 percent. The post How Nevada is leading the nation in reducing animal-vehicle collisions appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Nevada supporters tout funding to fight climate change in economic bill
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — I'm over at the Las Vegas solar panel company Sol-Up, talking with chief operating officer Steve Hamile. “We started in 2009, with just a handful - three employees. In 2020, we're at 30, and as of today we're 110,” he tells me. And thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, he expects that growth to get a lot better.
Las Vegas-based rental firm faces probes over pandemic evictions
LAS VEGAS (AP) - A Las Vegas-based corporate owner of thousands of residential rental properties in several U.S. states is facing investigations about whether it improperly evicted tenants during the coronavirus pandemic while receiving millions of federal dollars aimed at keeping people in their homes. Probes of The Siegel Group...
Bathtub Murder Spawns Hawaii Luxury Real Estate Discount
While an accused Hawaii visitor awaits trial later this month for a grotesque murder in Honolulu earlier this year, the now infamous luxury property where it happened just hit the Hawaii real estate market with what appears to be a big mark-down. The location is within the gated community that’s among Hawaii’s most exclusive, Hawaii Loa Ridge.
Fourth set of human remains found at drought-stricken Lake Mead
BOULDER CITY, Nev. — A fourth set of human remains have been found at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area east of Las Vegas, where the country’s largest reservoir is located, authorities said. The discovery comes 12 days after a third set of human remains was found in...
Indy DC Download: Senate holds weekend session on Democrats’ agenda as Nevada gets workforce funding
Nevadaworks, the state's workforce development hub in northern Nevada, received a $14.9 million federal grant as part of a new program to employ more than 50,000 in well-paying jobs across the nation. The post Indy DC Download: Senate holds weekend session on Democrats’ agenda as Nevada gets workforce funding appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Las Vegas restaurant owner pleads guilty to tax evasion
On Tuesday, a local business owner known for operating three Casa Don Juan restaurants across the Las Vegas valley pleaded guilty to tax evasion.
Vacation rental owners sue state, Clark County over new law
Policy, politics and progressive commentary An association representing vacation rental owners in Southern Nevada is asking a judge to enjoin the state and Clark County from enforcing what it says are unconstitutional regulations imposed last month on the so-called ‘Airbnb’ industry, and to declare the state and local laws unconstitutional. A state law passed in 2021 required the county, which […] The post Vacation rental owners sue state, Clark County over new law appeared first on Nevada Current.
City of Las Vegas launches initiative to eliminate all traffic fatalities
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of Las Vegas launched the Vision Zero Initiative with the goal of eliminating all traffic fatalities and severe injuries on Las Vegas roads by 2050. Vision Zero is an international strategy to eliminate traffic fatalities and severe injuries while increasing safe, healthy, and equitable mobility. The initiative was first […]
Crust & Roux - Gourmet Pie Company, Las Vegas
Amazing food and ambiance. The pizza and pie was outstanding . I ordered the Greek pizza and the strawberry pie ala mode and I instantly went into a food coma. I’ll be back many times!
Fourth set of human remains discovered at Lake Mead since May
Another set of skeletal remains was discovered at Lake Mead on Saturday morning.
Las Vegas woman 'impersonated a cop, flashed stun gun' before robbing man
On July 29, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police arrested a Nevada woman for impersonating a police officer to rob a man in the Flaming Hotel and Casino in 2021.
Short-term rental hosts sue Clark County over ordinance
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A group of short-term rental hosts is suing Clark County over a recently passed ordinance regulating the rentals. The founders of this group say they’re not opposed to regulations or paying taxes. Their hope through taking this action is that it will lead to what they call fair regulations that protect private property ownership.
Westside Mario’s finishes deal for building, hosts backpack drive
A building that sat unused for about eight months is open today, distributing backpacks just before school begins next week.
