Washington State

Revive I-5 work shifting lanes to allow for better traffic flow

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 3 days ago
Revive I-5 work Crews are replacing worn expansion joints on southbound I-5 from I-90 to Spokane Street. (WSDOT)

To help with traffic flow on Interstate 5 as crews complete the Revive I-5 project, Washington State Department of Transportation crews will shift their work to the right side of the highway beginning this weekend, WSDOT announced Wednesday.

To accommodate for crowds, crews have changed their work plan to focus on six expansion joints on the right side of the collector/distributor lanes.

The shift will allow the eastbound and westbound I-90 ramps to southbound I-5 to stay open all weekend, WSDOT said.

Drivers entering the collector/distributor lanes will have to exit to I-90, Dearborn Street, Fourth Avenue South, or Airport Way.

The ramp from the collector/distributor to southbound I-5 will be closed. People using southbound I-5 on-ramps at Spring or James streets will need to use a collector/distributor exit.

WSDOT is also reminding drivers that the I-90 bridge will not be closed during the Blue Angels’ practices or performances.

