Madison resident travels to Kentucky to help with disaster response

x1071.com
Middleton celebrates National Mustard Day
MIDDLETON, Wis. — Mustard was the king of condiments in Middleton Saturday. The National Mustard Museum celebrated National Mustard Day with music, games, a raffle and, of course, mustard. Organizers said that mustard ice cream was, believe it or not, the top hit. “It’s important that we recognize the...
x1071.com
Tallman Arts Festival returns to Janesville
JANESVILLE, Wis. — The Tallman Arts Festival returned to Janesville Saturday, now with more fun than ever. For the first time in 64 years, the festival will be held over two days. The Rock County Historical Society has hosted the event for over six decades, bringing artists from across the country to the annual event.
x1071.com
Record Year For UW-Platteville Foundation Fundraising
It was a record year for UW-Platteville fundraising. For the third consecutive year, the University of Wisconsin-Platteville Foundation achieved a record year in donations. According to Joshua Boots, Assistant Vice Chancellor for Development and Alumni Engagement, more than $7.4 million was raised during the 2022 fiscal year, which ended June 30th.
x1071.com
Swim on! All PHMDC-monitored beaches open Saturday
MADISON, Wis. — Saturday is set to be a scorcher, and there’s no better way to cool off than by taking a dip at a local beach. Beach-goers are in luck. All of the beaches monitored by Public Health Madison and Dane County are open for swimmers. PHMDC...
x1071.com
Man missing in rural Lafayette County since Monday found, hospitalized
CUBA CITY, Wis. — Emergency crews in Lafayette County located a man who had been missing since Monday. Sheriff’s deputies were sent to the 9600 block of County H Thursday for a report of an unattended vehicle. An investigation led officials to begin looking for a 49-year-old man who had not been seen or heard from since Monday evening.
x1071.com
Lafayette County Authorities Find Missing Man Alive
Lafayette County Authorities were able to locate a 49 year old man from Benton who was found alive and had not been seen since Monday. On Thursday evening, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate a check welfare complaint.. Sheriff’s Office personnel were dispatched to the scene where an unattended vehicle was located. After information was gathered, the Benton Fire Department and Cuba City Fire Department were called to respond to the scene to provide search assistance, which continued into the late evening hours, without locating the missing person. Sheriff’s Office personnel returned to the scene at around 6:00am Friday morning. Members of the Benton Fire Department and Cuba City Fire Department arrived at the scene to continue the search for the missing person. Additional resources were requested and arrived from Wisconsin Emergency Management and the Wisconsin State Patrol; both deploying drones for the search. In addition, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources provided an airplane for a grid search. Additional K9 resources arrived to the scene from the Madison Medical Examiner’s Office and the Wisconsin K9 SOS Search and Rescue team. The Madison Police Department, Hazel Green Police Department, Iowa County Sheriff’s Office and Grant County Sheriff’s Office worked cooperatively with executing the search for the missing individual. At approximately 10:25am Friday, the Wisconsin State Patrol drone team was able to locate the missing man. Once the man was located, medical assistance was rendered by the Cuba City Rescue Squad. The man was taken to a medical facility for treatment. His name has not been released as a continuing investigation is in progress.
x1071.com
Athletes take to Capitol Square for CrossFit Games
MADISON, Wis. — People in downtown Madison Friday likely saw something a little different on the Capitol Square: athletes from the 2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games took to the steps outside the Capitol for part of their competition. Athletes ran 3.5 miles from the Alliant Energy Center to the Capitol...
x1071.com
Evers pardons 49 more people, bringing total to 603
MADISON (WKBT) — Gov. Tony Evers announced another 49 pardons Friday, bringing his total number of pardons granted to 603. The pardons allow people who have completed their criminal sentences to once again be able to serve on a jury, hold public office, and hold certain professional licenses. “It...
x1071.com
Crash on EB I-94 near Cottage Grove cleared
COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. — Eastbound Interstate 94 has cleared at County Highway N near Cottage Grove after a crash during the Friday evening rush hour, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The crash was reported around 5:30 p.m. A WisDOT traffic camera in the area appears to show...
x1071.com
Rebecca Kleefisch Campaigns in Platteville
Republican gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch made a campaign stop in Platteville Friday morning. She spoke to a group at Pioneer Lanes about her successes as Lt. Governor from 2010 to 2018. Kleefisch also talked about investments in small businesses, something that was part of “Wisconsin: Open For Business” where she recruited businesses from Illinois to move to Wisconsin. Kleefisch received an endorsement from former Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday. Kleefich is seeking the Republican nomination for Governor against Tim Michaels and Tim Ramthun. The primary election is Tuesday. The winner of the primary will face Governor Tony Evers in the November general election.
x1071.com
FBI: Man who shot at agent in Georgia may be in south-central Wisconsin; $25K reward offered
COLUMBUS, Ga. — The FBI said a man who reportedly shot at one of its agents in western Georgia last week may be in south-central Wisconsin. The agency’s Milwaukee field office said it has reason to believe Joshuia Johnathon Luke Brown, 24, may be in the Johnson Creek area in Jefferson County. It was not immediately clear why the bureau believes Brown may be in Wisconsin.
x1071.com
Black Earth man killed after crashing into rock wall near Lone Rock
LONE ROCK, Wis. — A Black Earth man was killed Saturday after crashing into a rock wall outside Lone Rock. Iowa County Sheriff’s officials said Tyler Russel was driving south on State Highway 130 when he failed to stop at the intersection with State Highway 133 and collided with the wall.
x1071.com
One dead after Beltline crash early Saturday morning
MADISON, WI– A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a vehicle on the Beltline Saturday morning. It was a single vehicle accident, according to Madison Police. It happened around 5 a.m. near Agricultural Road causing lanes to close headed west bound. The man was pronounced dead on the...
x1071.com
Trump campaigns for Michels in Waukesha days ahead of primary election
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Days before Wisconsinites head to the polls in the state’s primary election, former President Donald Trump campaigned in Waukesha for Tim Michels, a fellow businessman and one of the Republicans hoping to become Wisconsin’s next governor. Trump took to the podium just before 8:40...
x1071.com
Two People From Avoca Arrested
Two people from Avoca were placed under arrest Tuesday on North 8th Street in Avoca shortly after 10pm. An Avoca Police Officer and an Iowa County deputy made an arrest of 34 year old Ashley Bird of Avoca on two Iowa County warrants. Bird was taken to the Iowa County Jail, where she was booked and remains in custody. Also arrested was 39 year old Derek Stauffer of Avoca, who was arrested for Resisting or Obstructing an Officer, and Harboring or Aiding a Felon. Stauffer was taken to the Iowa County Jail where he was booked and remains in custody.
x1071.com
American Girl leasing space in former Middleton corporate office; warehouse consolidation complete
MIDDLETON, Wis. — More than six months after announcing it would be consolidating its warehouse operations and moving its corporate office, American Girl says the consolidation of its Middleton warehouse operations with facilities in DeForest and elsewhere in the country is complete. In January, American Girl said it would...
x1071.com
Madison woman beaten, has car stolen while loading groceries; suspect arrested after multi-county chase
MADISON, Wis. — A 34-year-old Middleton man was arrested Friday morning after police said he beat a woman and stole her car at a Madison Walmart before leading deputies on a chase through parts of Sauk, Columbia and Dane counties. The Madison Police Department said a woman reported being...
x1071.com
14-year-old passenger in stolen car arrested in Fitchburg, driver gets away
FITCHBURG, Wis. — Fitchburg police say they have arrested a 14-year-old boy after stopping a stolen car Friday morning. The incident began when a Madison police officer spotted a Nissan sedan that had been reported stolen in Milwaukee driving in the area of Midvale Boulevard at about 1:40 a.m. Friday, police said. Several officers were tracking the car when it was spotted again by a Fitchburg officer in the area of King James Way.
x1071.com
Orangeville Man Arrested For Drug Possession
A Northwest Illinois man was stopped and arrested for drug possession while traveling through Lafayette County early Thursday. According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department, 26 year old Alex Stites of Orangeville was arrested for Possession of THC and Operating while Revoked on County Highway KK in Gratiot Township around 12:15am. Stites was taken to the Lafayette County Jail where he was booked and released. In addition, Stites was cited for Excessive Window Tint.
x1071.com
Crash Closes Highway 18 Between Cobb and Edmund
Highway 18 between Cobb and Edmund was closed for around an hour Thursday afternoon following a crash involving a semi-truck. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported the crash happened around 2:55 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 18 and Whitson Road. All lanes of Highway 18 reopened as of 4 p.m. The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a semi was involved. No other information was made available.
