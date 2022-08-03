Man wanted by FBI after allegedly shooting at agent, $250,000 reward for any information leading to arrest

GEORGIA (WJBF) – The FBI is offering a $250,000 reward for anyone with any information leading up to the arrest of a man wanted for allegedly shooting at an FBI agent.

According to authorities, Joshuia Johnathan Luke Brown is wanted for his alleged involvement in the firing of multiple rounds at an FBI Agent in Columbus Georgia.

The incident reportedly happened on July 28th, 2022.

According to the FBI, a federal arrest warrant was issued on August 1st, by the United States District Court for the Middle District of Georgia, Macon, Georgia, after Brown was charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person and Impeding a Federal Official.

Authorities say that Brown should be considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone has any information, please contact the FBI’s Atlanta Field Office at (770) 216-3000.

