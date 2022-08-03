ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Cowboys Signing Former Vikings Linebacker Anthony Barr

By Thomas Neumann
 4 days ago

Dallas is taking a flier on a former Minnesota standout.

The Cowboys are taking a flier on Anthony Barr.

Dallas agreed to terms with the former Vikings linebacker on a contract Wednesday, as first reported by NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo . The deal is a one-year pact, according to The Athletic’ s Jon Machota .

The Vikings allowed Barr to leave as a free agent after last season. Minnesota is carrying approximately $10 million in dead cap space this season due to a previously restructured contract with Barr, per Over the Cap .

Barr was the No. 9 pick in the 2014 NFL draft out of UCLA. During his eight seasons with the Vikings, he was named to four consecutive Pro Bowls from the 2015 to ’18 seasons.

Health could be a concern with Barr, who played 13 total games over the past two seasons. He played in all of Minnesota’s games just twice in eight years.

ClutchPoints

Ex-Raiders RB Bo Jackson speaks out after being revealed as anonymous donor for Uvalde shooting

America is still torn apart from the horrific incident that took place in Uvalde, Texas. 19 children and two teachers were killed in a shooting that could have been completely avoided with proper laws set in place. However, many were left having to set up the funerals, and apparently, former Las Vegas Raiders running back Bo Jackson helped out in a major way.
ClutchPoints

Green Bay police chief releases statement on incident with officer shoving Packers RB AJ Dillon

Recently, the Green Bay Packers rising star AJ Dillon attended the soccer game between Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The match took place on Lambeau Field and it seemed like a good time for everyone involved. However, a video went viral after Dillon was seen getting shoved by a police officer. Now, the Green Bay Police chief releases a statement on the incident.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Skip Bayless Reacts To Cowboys' Big Free Agent Signing

On Wednesday, the Dallas Cowboys signed veteran linebacker Anthony Barr to a one-year deal. Barr, a former first-round pick for the Minnesota Vikings, had 72 total tackles, five passes defended and three interceptions during the 2021 season. Fox Sports personality Skip Bayless, who happens to be a fan of the...
DALLAS, TX
TMZ.com

Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama

More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Report: Bears Have Signed Veteran Cornerback

With the second week of training camp almost in the books, the Chicago Bears have decided to bolster their secondary. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Bears are signing veteran cornerback and special teamer Davontae Harris. Harris, a former fifth-round pick out of Illinois State, started his career with the...
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

CeeDee Lamb smokes Trevon Diggs at Cowboys training camp

Training camp is a tantalizing tease for NFL fans. The months-long nightmare without football is finally over, even if they still have to endure another month until real football starts, aka, the regular season. One of the best parts of training camp, especially for those who can’t attend in-person practices,...
NFL
Popculture

Dallas Cowboys Sign Four-Time Pro Bowl Linebacker Ahead of 2022 Season

The Dallas Cowboys are looking to get a little stronger on defense before the 2022 NFL season kicks off. This week, the Cowboys announced they have agreed to sign linebacker Anthony Barr to a one-year contract. According to Todd Archer of ESPN, the deal is for $2 million but can Max out to $3 million. Barr joins a linebacker group that includes Micah Parsons and Leighton Vander Esch.
NFL
