Body found in water near Ottawa Co. marina, death investigation underway
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A man was found dead in the water at a marina in Robinson Township, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says. Just before midnight on Saturday, deputies were called to the scene of Southern Grand Marina, located at 10367 North Cedar Drive. There, they discovered the body of a 59-year-old man from Marne in the water.
2 women shot at party in Kalamazoo early Sunday
Police are searching for suspects after two women suffered gunshot wounds at a party in the city early Sunday.
Body found in Southern Grand Marina
A body was found in the Southern Grand Marina late Saturday evening, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said.
WWMTCw
Plainwell youth football coach fired, South Haven plane crash & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Fire erupts outside of Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood. The shrill of a fire alarm and the smell of smoke filled the air surrounding Kalamazoo's Planned Parenthood Sunday. A fire erupted outside of the healthcare clinic on...
Questions remain after South Haven plane crash, neighbor reacts
The investigation continues into a plane crash in South Haven that took the lives of two men. Many questions remain, including when and how the plane went down.
Fox17
Car fire closes I-94
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo County Consolidated Dispatch tells us a car fire near Portage Road caused police to close the westbound lanes early Friday morning. The first alert went out just after 2 a.m. and the road reopened nearly three hours later. Traffic was diverted off of the Sprinkle Road ramp.
MSP: 1 dead in crash on I-96 near 28th Street
One person has died after a crash on I-96 Friday evening, according to Michigan State Police.
Man dies after crash with tree in Allegan Co.
A man died in a crash that trapped him in his vehicle Saturday evening in Allegan County, deputies say.
Portage police arrest teenager in connection with stabbing investigation
The Portage Department of Public Safety says officers arrested a teenager Saturday who’s accused of stabbing a man during a domestic dispute.
State police investigate deadly 3-vehicle Kent Co. crash
Michigan State Police say one person died after a three-vehicle crash happened Friday afternoon on I-96 in Kent County.
Adult, 3 kids jump from 2nd-story to escape Benton Harbor house fire
The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety says four people had to jump from the second-story to escape a house fire.
Man stabbed in Portage hotel room, suspect in jail
A man was found stabbed in a Portage hotel room after he called 911 to report the attack, police say.
1 Dead In A Three-Vehicle Crash On I-96 (Grand Rapids, MI)
The Police officers responded to a three-vehicle crash on August 5. The crash happened on I-96 Friday afternoon. The multi-vehicle collision has left one person dead, according to the police. Eastbound I -96 remained closed following the crash. Any information [..]
Paw Paw Man Charged in Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood Arson
A 25-year-old Van Buren county man is now facing Federal charges for allegedly attempting to burn down a Planned Parenthood building in Kalamazoo. The suspect, Joshua Brereton, posted a video on his youtube page calling abortion "a genocide of babies" before he allegedly set Planned Parenthood on fire Sunday. That video has since been removed from the suspect's youtube page. The FBI used his video to connect him to the fire which led to the arrest. In fact, the FBI gathered a lot of evidence in a short time that connected the 25-year-old Paw Paw man to the crime.
wkzo.com
Two road projects in Portage prepare for completion
PORTAGE MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The final paving project on Romence Rd between Angling Rd. and Oakland Dr. is set to commence at 6 am, Monday, August 8th. During the repaving, only the eastbound lane will be open, and there will be intermittent flagging operations. The detour route for...
Police Search for Wanted West Michigan Woman
The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a woman wanted for multiple felonies. Police say 33-year-old Megan Lea Stanton is wanted for an active arrest warrant on four felony counts for Forgery (Uttering and Publishing), Felony for Fraud (Illegal use Credit Card), and Failure to Appear (Criminal Bench) for Uttering and Publishing, and a misdemeanor traffic offense.
Fox17
911 outage in Kalamazoo County, dispatch advises other contacts
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — A service outage may be affecting people's ability to call 911, says the Kalamazoo County Central Dispatch. KCCDA is saying that Charter Communications notified them around 6:00 pm about a service interruption, which could possibly keep people from calling 911. For now, KCCDA urges people...
2 men killed in plane crash near South Haven ID’d
The names of the two men who were killed in a Tuesday morning plane crash near South Haven have been released.
Gunman caught thanks to Eaton Co. drone
An early morning Thursday report of shots fired turned into one man arrested, all because of a drone.
Boil water advisory for part of Kalamazoo Twp.
Water infrastructure repairs have prompted a boil water advisory in Kalamazoo Township.
