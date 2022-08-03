ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint George, UT

Officer shoots, kills man holding weapon on Utah state line

By Jeff Tavss
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FPIlm_0h3itDPW00

A police officer shot and killed a man acting erratically and holding a gun near the Utah state line on Wednesday morning.

Utah Highway Patrol responded to a call at 7:38 a.m. of a suspicious vehicle in the Port of Entry on Interstate 15 near the Utah-Arizona state line, and were able to locate the man. Upon seeing the man's gun, troopers backed off and requested help from additional agencies.

Officers with the St. George Police Department, including a crisis negotiator, set up containment while remaining in contact with the unidentified man.

Police said that "despite officers' efforts to de-escalate this incident, the male was shot by an officer and died at the scene." There is no word on what led to the officer firing at the man or if any threats were made.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSLTV

Colorado man dead after UTV accident in Beaver County

BEAVER COUNTY, Utah — A man from Colorado is dead after a UTV accident Saturday afternoon. According to Beaver County Sheriffs, the 79-year-old man was found dead near Big Johns Flat in the Tushar Mountains around 12:05 p.m. Police said he was with a group of other riders on...
BEAVER COUNTY, UT
ABC4

UTV rider dies in crash on southern Utah trail

MARYSVALE, Utah (ABC4) – A Colorado man was declared deceased Saturday after a Utility Task Vehicle (UTV) accident on the Paiute ATV trail in southern Utah. At approximately 12:05 p.m. Saturday afternoon, the Beaver County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding a UTV accident near Big John Flat in the Tushar Mountains. When Deputies arrived […]
MARYSVALE, UT
ABC4

Two Utah fugitives arrested at Nevada hotel

MESQUITE, Nev. (ABC4) – Two female fugitives from Salt Lake County were arrested Thursday after police received a tip stating that the women were possibly staying in Mesquite, Nevada. Erika Rochelle Vigil, 31, of Magna was arrested along with 28-year-old Sherri Lee Vigil of Salt Lake City. Detectives followed up on the tip they initially […]
MESQUITE, NV
890kdxu.com

Arizona Man Sentenced For 2004 Cedar City Rape

(Cedar City, UT) -- An Arizona man could spend the rest of his life in prison for raping a Cedar City woman in 2004. David Slade was sentenced this week after pleading guilty and is currently serving 15 years in an Arizona prison for a similar crime. He was arrested after Arizona authorities identified him as the suspect in the Flagstaff rape in 2003 and the Cedar City rape in 2004. Both victims were around 18-years-old at the time.
CEDAR CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Saint George, UT Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
City
Saint George, UT
City
St. George, UT
State
Utah State
kjzz.com

Two Salt Lake County fugitives arrested in Nevada, connection with several burglaries

MESQUITE, Nev. (KUTV) — Two Salt Lake County fugitives were taken into custody in Nevada on Wednesday after discovering both were registered to a hotel room. According to Mesquite police, Erika Rochelle Vigil, 31 of Magna and Sherri Lee Vigil, 28, of Salt Lake were connected with eight different vehicle burglaries among other crimes.
ABC4

Utah group comes together for injured teen

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (ABC4) – Gracelyn Wilkinson was a teenager when she stepped on exposed live wires — and her life was changed forever. She was shocked. Since then, she’s needed open chest surgery, a kidney autotransplant — and she’s spent long stretches in the hospital. “Gracelyn is on a feeding tube, has been for […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Man shot and killed by police near Utah state border

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – An officer-involved shooting occurred on Wednesday near the Utah and Arizona Stateline, according to St. George Police. At approximately 7:21 a.m., Utah Highway Patrol received a call of a suspicious vehicle in the Port of Entry on I-15 northbound near the Stateline. Troopers arrived at 7:38 a.m. and located an […]
SAINT GEORGE, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Line#Arizona State#Utah Highway Patrol#Violent Crime
890kdxu.com

Teenager Badly Hurt In ATV Crash

(Beryl, UT) -- A 15-year-old girl is hospitalized at St. George Regional Hospital after crashing an all-terrain vehicle into a pickup truck hauling a horse trailer in Beryl. She was airlifted to St. George and was not wearing a helmet when she crashed. Iron County Sheriff Lieutenant Jeff Humphries says she was flown to St. George due to a head injury, but says is appears she will recover fine.
BERYL, UT
ksl.com

15-year-old flown to hospital after ATV collision in southern Utah

CEDAR CITY — A teenage girl was flown to a hospital Wednesday evening after being injured in an all-terrain vehicle crash in Beryl, Iron County. Iron County Sheriff's Lt. Jeff Humphries said the 15-year-old was driving a four-wheeler out of a driveway near 200 W. Center Street in Beryl at approximately 7 p.m. when the ATV struck the side of a passing pickup truck that was pulling a horse trailer.
BERYL, UT
Idaho State Journal

Authorities investigating disappearance of East Idaho man

Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating a missing East Idaho man. Mitchell J. Smaellie, 66, was last seen in Tetonia around 11 a.m. on Thursday, the Teton County Sheriff's Office reported. He was wearing a tan long sleeve shirt, blue Levi's jeans, work boots and a cap and was driving a camouflage ATV with an egg crate on the front at the time of his disappearance, authorities said. If you have any information on Smaellie's whereabouts please contact the Sheriff's Office at 208-354-2323.
TETONIA, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC4

Target shooting temporarily banned in these Utah wildlife areas

UTAH (ABC4) – A temporary ban on target shooting has been activated on 25 Utah wildlife areas due to continuing wildfire concerns. The Utah Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) says temporary restrictions on recreational target shooting with a firearm will be effective beginning Friday.  DWR hopes the ban will decrease the risk of wildfires being […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Addressing Utah’s high rape rate

UTAH (ABC4) – Utah’s rate of violent crime rate is notably lower than the national average, except in one category — rape.  Utah is one of the top ten states with the highest number of rapes per capita. This is just one of the many findings from the Utah State University’s Utah Women and Leadership […]
UTAH STATE
kvrr.com

North Dakota Man Found Dead In Swift County, MN Jail Cell

SWIFT CO., Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) — The death of a man from Bismarck is under investigation at the Swift County jail in Benson, Minnesota. The sheriff’s office says 45-year-old William Delmore was arrested Monday by Benson police for driving while impaired. Delmore died in his cell Tuesday morning. An...
BENSON, MN
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

28K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox13now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy