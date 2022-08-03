Police departments in Chester County celebrate National Night Out

Read on www.dailylocal.com
Man Sentenced to 10-20 Years for Shooting at Police
WEST CHESTER, PA — Stephen Buxton, age 36, was sentenced by Judge Alita Rovito to 10-20 years for 12 counts of aggravated assault and two counts of terroristic threats, announced Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan. The defendant shot multiple times at 12 members of the West Chester Regional Emergency Response Team during a standoff at his East Goshen Township home in Feb. 2021.
6abc Meteorologist Adam Joseph to Emcee West Chester Christmas Parade
WEST CHESTER, PA — The Greater West Chester Chamber of Commerce has announced that 6abc Meteorologist Adam Joseph will emcee the West Chester Christmas Parade when the beloved holiday event returns from a two-year pandemic hiatus on Friday, December 2, 2022. “For many years now, Adam Joseph and 6abc...
Mother Pleads Guilty, Sentenced for Beating Daughter
WEST CHESER, PA — After pleading guilty to kidnapping, aggravated assault, conspiracy and endangering the welfare of a child, Judge Ann Marie Wheatcraft this week sentenced 33-year-old Julianne Lewis of West Chester to 28-56 years in prison, announced Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan. The defendant was charged along with her boyfriend, Dimitrios Moscharis, with the brutal beating, abuse and neglect of her 9-year-old daughter in 2020. Moscharis died in Chester County Prison in 2021 awaiting trial. The victim spent several months recovering at Nemours/AI DuPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington.
Advocates say there’s ‘no place’ for unhoused people in Norristown, where it may soon be illegal to stay in parks past dusk
Each time Tony Morano and Anne Douglass find a new place to pitch their tents, they face the threat of being forced to pack up their homes — and leave. Recently, they say, a borough officer told them to get out of Riverfront Park, in Norristown, Montgomery County. When they moved to a spot along the Norristown bike path in late July, a park ranger ordered them to vacate.
1 dead following two-vehicle crash in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Lancaster County on Saturday afternoon, according to county officials. First responders were dispatched to the 5400 block of Strasburg Road in Sadsbury Township on Saturday afternoon for a two-vehicle crash. One of the drivers, 41-year-old William...
Hazmat Situation At Reading YMCA Sends 20 People To Hospital
READING, Pa. (CBS) — Twenty people were taken to the hospital Friday after a hazmat situation at a YMCA in Reading. First responders were dispatched to the YMCA located at 631 Washington St. around 3 p.m. Fire officials say 21 people were injured and 20 people were taken to the hospital for evaluation. They’re all expected to recover. According to the Reading Fire Department, two YMCA staff members mixed two wrong chemicals together in the first-floor pool area, which lead to the emergency incident. The two staff members were among the 20 people taken to the hospital. Overall, 81 people were evacuated from the YMCA. The YMCA is investigating how the two chemicals were mistakenly mixed.
Multiple people sickened during hazmat situation at Reading, Pennsylvania YMCA
Officials said a mixture of chemicals in the area of the Y's indoor swimming pool created a gas that caused various reactions
Troopers Make Arrest in ‘Domestic Violence’ Incident
LANCASTER PA – A “domestic violence incident” that involved a Pottstown couple in a recreational vehicle required the attention of Pennsylvania State Police from the Troop J Barracks in Lancaster, they said in a report released Saturday (Aug. 6, 2022). Their investigation resulted in the arrest of a 31-year-old Pottstown area man on several charges.
Former Pennsylvania State Trooper Sentenced to 42-88 Years in Prison
WEST CHESTER, PA —Judge Alita Rovito sentenced former Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Darren Lawrence, age 62, of Wilmington, Delaware, to 42-88 years in prison for sexually abusing a child from 2006-2009, announced Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan. In September 2021, the defendant was convicted of 19 counts of abuse, including rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, and related charges. The abuse happened when the victim, now an adult, was between nine and twelve years old and left in his care.
43-Year-Old West Chester Man Arrested for Air Gun Fight
WEST CHESTER, PA — West Chester Police say that on July 29, 2022, an investigation began into an air gun fight that occurred in the 100 block of E. Market Street. As a result of that investigation, an arrest warrant was obtained for Shabazz Ray, a 43-year-old man from West Chester. On August 3, officers served the arrest warrant in the 50 block of S. Matlack Street and Ray resisted officers during the arrest. He was found to be in possession of cocaine once in custody and transported to the West Chester Police Station where he was processed and later transported to the Chester County Prison.
Man Charged with Criminal Attempt Homicide in Parkesburg
PARKESBURG, PA — Clifford E. Wilson, age 41, of West Lampeter Township, Lancaster County has been charged with criminal attempt homicide and related charges after the Chester County District Attorney’s Office approved the filing on August 4th, 2022. Parkesburg Borough Police say that on July 8, 2022, officers...
Pa. police department swears in mini horse to its force
A borough in Lancaster County was looking to improve its police-community relations and swore in a new police officer to carry out that mission — a 330-pound miniature horse. On Aug. 2, Officer McGillicuddy was sworn into the Quarryville Police Department as a “community relations specialist.”. Quarryville Mayor...
Police Arrest Wanted Brookhaven Man After Foot Chase
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a wanted Brookhaven man and recovered a dirt bike. Authorities state that on August 1 at approximately 11:50 a.m., police responded to the 800 block of West 25th Street in reference to a subject with a dirt bike. As officers arrived, multiple subjects fled on foot. After a brief foot pursuit, police took 20-year-old Christopher Jimenez of Brookhaven, Pennsylvania, into custody without incident.
Coatesville VA Medical Center Holds Walk-in Job Fair on August 10
COATESVILLE, PA — Looking for a job in the medical field? Look no further! Coatesville VA Medical Center is holding a Walk-in Job Fair on Wednesday, August 10th. This is your chance to interview on the spot with facility representatives for positions such as physicians, PAs/NPs, RNs, LPNs, psychologists, dieticians, social workers, pharmacists and pharmacy technicians, health technicians, nursing assistants and lab techs.
Three Men Arrested After Wilmington Police Find Loaded Gun, Drugs
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested three men on gun and drug charges:. Authorities state that on July 27 at approximately 4:27 p.m., police on patrol conducted a vehicle stop in the unit block of East 24th Street. Police made contact with the operator, 23-year-old Jabrei Chase, and two occupants, 22-year-old Elijah Collins and 23-year-old Jerry Toston of Newark. Following a brief investigation, police recovered a loaded .40 caliber handgun, 90 grams of marijuana, and $553 in currency. Police took all three subjects into custody without incident.
Multiple People Sickened, Some Hospitalized In Chemical Exposure At Reading YMCA: Officials
Multiple people -- some kids -- were sickened by a chemical exposure at a YMCA in Reading, sending two to three people to the hospital Friday, Aug. 5, officials said. A mixture of chemicals near the pool inside the building on Washington Street created some kind of gas that, after inhaling, caused various reactions such as mucus, irritation, and rash, said Christian Crespo, the city's communication coordinator.
Emaciated dog dies after being found in crate surrounded by brush on Delaware roadside
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities in Delaware say an emaciated dog died after it was found "clinging to life" inside a wire crate surrounded by brush on the side of the road. Officials say workers from the Delaware Department of Transportation made the gruesome discovery off North Little Creek Road near the Route 1 overpass.
Delaware man arrested after ramming police vehicles
DOVER, Del. — Police in Delaware say they arrested a 27-year-old Wilmington man on gun and drug charges after he allegedly rammed his vehicle into police vehicles as he tried to flee. Delaware State News reported that the arrest was made Friday in the parking lot of Bally’s Resort...
12-Year-Old Autumn Oglesby Reported Missing in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Detectives in Philadelphia are asking for the public’s help in locating 12-year-old Autumn Oglesby. She was last seen on Wednesday, July 31st on the 5800 block of N. Marshall St and was reported missing the following day. Oglesby is 5’6″, heavy build, has brown eyes and a light complexion. She was last seen wearing a blue mickey mouse sweater, black tights, and tie-dye crocs.
Oxford Woman Arrested on Bench Warrant
OXFORD, PA — On July 1, 2022, Oxford Police arrested 39-year-old Amanda Norris on an active Chester County Bench Warrant. Authorities state that Norris was found in the area of Wheeler Blvd, after she had fled on foot, and was taken into custody by officers. She was transported to...
