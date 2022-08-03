ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Democrats sue to keep Green Party off North Carolina ballot

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Democrats, accused by the Green Party of meddling in its petitioning process to qualify candidates for the November ballot, have asked a state court to overturn a unanimous elections board vote granting the Green Party official recognition despite allegations of fraud. The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in Wake County Superior Court, precedes the first hearing next Monday in a Green Party lawsuit against the North Carolina State Board of Elections, when the newly certified party will fight for an extension to a statutory deadline preventing its candidates from appearing on the ballot. While the elections board investigated inconsistencies in the Green Party’s signature sheets, initially rejecting its petition at a June 30 meeting before reversing the decision Monday, the party missed the July 1 candidate filing deadline set in state law. With an Aug. 12 ballot printing deadline looming, the Green Party needs a favorable outcome in federal court next week for its U.S. Senate candidate to appear alongside Democrats, Republicans and Libertarians this fall.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
NBC News

Democratic group targets Ted Budd on abortion

A Democratic super PAC is launching a new TV ad in North Carolina's Senate race Tuesday, targeting GOP Rep. Ted Budd on abortion. Senate Majority PAC’s new ad is the group's first spot that directly attacks Budd. The group previously launched two TV ads defending Democrat Cheri Beasley against GOP attacks on her judicial record.
CONGRESS & COURTS
