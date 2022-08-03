Read on www.carolinajournal.com
Democrats sue to keep Green Party off North Carolina ballot
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Democrats, accused by the Green Party of meddling in its petitioning process to qualify candidates for the November ballot, have asked a state court to overturn a unanimous elections board vote granting the Green Party official recognition despite allegations of fraud. The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in Wake County Superior Court, precedes the first hearing next Monday in a Green Party lawsuit against the North Carolina State Board of Elections, when the newly certified party will fight for an extension to a statutory deadline preventing its candidates from appearing on the ballot. While the elections board investigated inconsistencies in the Green Party’s signature sheets, initially rejecting its petition at a June 30 meeting before reversing the decision Monday, the party missed the July 1 candidate filing deadline set in state law. With an Aug. 12 ballot printing deadline looming, the Green Party needs a favorable outcome in federal court next week for its U.S. Senate candidate to appear alongside Democrats, Republicans and Libertarians this fall.
Democratic group targets Ted Budd on abortion
A Democratic super PAC is launching a new TV ad in North Carolina's Senate race Tuesday, targeting GOP Rep. Ted Budd on abortion. Senate Majority PAC’s new ad is the group's first spot that directly attacks Budd. The group previously launched two TV ads defending Democrat Cheri Beasley against GOP attacks on her judicial record.
Brief: Court-ordered funding transfers in North Carolina school spending case are unconstitutional
(The Center Square) — The John Locke Foundation and North Carolina Institute for Constitutional Law are urging the North Carolina Supreme Court to reject an "unconstitutional" transfer from the state Treasury ahead of oral arguments in the decades-long Leandro school funding lawsuit later this month. NCICL President Jeanette Doran...
Hear Liz Cheney's plan if Trump wins the GOP nomination
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) says that she believes she can win her primary race against a Trump-endorsed candidate by speaking the truth to Wyoming voters.
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
North Carolina racetrack shut down by Cooper's COVID-19 order will have its challenge heard in court
(The Center Square) — A North Carolina racetrack shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic will have its day in court. A panel with the North Carolina Court of Appeals this week greenlighted a lawsuit challenging the Cooper administration's authority to close down an Alamance County racetrack during the pandemic.
Slavery Comments Triggers Virginia's Historic Resources Board Appointee To Resign
(Mk17b/WikiCommons Images) After a massive uprising in Virginia several years ago, many confederate statues were defaced or completely torn down. As such, the topic of the confederate monuments still remains a controversial topic amongst Virginia citizens.
Senate 'vote-a-rama' continues as Democrats eye finish line for sweeping climate and health care bill
The Senate is continuing to work Sunday on a series of back-to-back amendment votes as Democrats hope to pass their sweeping health care and climate package.
U.S. Senate Democrats fend off amendments to $430 billion climate and drug bill
WASHINGTON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Sunday repelled attempts to amend a $430 billion measure sought by President Joe Biden, as Democrats forged ahead with efforts to pass a bill aimed at controlling climate change and cutting prescription drug costs for the elderly.
