Sasha Banks Tweets For The First Time Since Walking Out Of WWE
The Boss is back! At least on Twitter, anyway. In her first tweet since walking out of “WWE Raw” with fellow WWE superstar Naomi on May 16, Banks said, “I’m so excited to see you guys this weekend!!!! I love you.”. Banks’ tweet refers to her...
Spoilers: Results For AEW Battle Of The Belts III
Matches for Saturday night’s AEW Battle of the Belts III special were recorded Friday night at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Three title bouts were on the card, including Claudio Castagnoli’s first defense of the Ring of Honor World Championship. He won the title from Jonathan Gresham last month at ROH’s Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view. Castagnoli is being challenged by DDT Pro star Konosuke Takeshita.
WWE Reportedly Eases Policy On Several Forbidden Terms
While WWE’s talented roster of pro wrestlers will still be referred to as “Superstars” going forward, the new regime led by Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan and Triple H is reportedly open to the idea of talents using the terms “wrestler” and “wrestling” on air.
Backstage News On The Gate For Ric Flair’s Last Match
When you have Ric Flair competing in his latest swan song – regardless if it divides opinion whether the 73-year-old should be competing or not – you know that it is going to draw, and that’s exactly what happened this past weekend at Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair’s Last Match in Nashville, TN.
Jade Cargill Comments On Comparisons To Goldberg And Chyna
Jade Cargill is an undefeated and imposing woman’s wrestler in AEW with an impressive physique, and both her look and her streak have drawn comparisons to wrestling legends from the past — most notably Goldberg, whose undefeated streak in WCW was the stuff of legend, and Chyna, who revolutionized the role of women in WWE, and who Cargill has cited as an inspiration.
Drew McIntyre Has Hilarious Reaction To Karrion Kross’ WWE SmackDown Attack
Last night’s “WWE SmackDown” had several memorable moments but arguably none more significant than at the show’s finale, when former NXT Champion Karrion Kross returned to WWE with his wife and manager by his side, Scarlett. The first glimpse of Kross the fans saw was amid chaos, as he executed an ambush attack on the #1 contender for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, Drew McIntyre, repeatedly smashing his head into the steel steps.
Star Injured At AEW Battle Of The Belts III
An injury happened during tonight’s AEW Battle of the Belts III event. The event aired tonight on TNT, but was taped before Friday’s “Rampage.”. As first reported by Fightful Select, during the AEW Women’s Title match, Jamie Hayter sustained a broken nose. The match ended with Thunder Rosa retaining the AEW Women’s Title.
Mick Foley Comments On His Son Dewey’s Future Following WWE Exit
WWE Hall Famer Mick Foley has commented on his son Dewey’s future following his exit from WWE. He was released in June of this year. Foley mentioned that he feels like his son would be able to work better if he had fewer constraints, given his good track record. He said that he wouldn’t be surprised if Dewey ended up working somewhere else, given that he was working extreme hours while still part of WWE.
Sasha Banks Sporting New Hairstyle Ahead Of Reported WWE Return
Over the last couple of months, more and more info has come out about the ongoing situation inside WWE involving Sasha Banks and Naomi. As previously reported, the former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions walked out of the company after creative differences back in May, and the two haven’t been seen on television since.
WWE Commentators Weren’t Given Heads Up About Recent Scary Spot
WWE celebrated its 35th annual SummerSlam event on July 30 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, with the show showcasing a new era under the new head of WWE creative, Paul Levesque (fka Triple H). “The Biggest Party of the Summer” saw several returning stars and impactful moments, with the most memorable of the night happening in the main event.
Backstage Update On Riddle’s WWE Return
Riddle is reportedly expected to return to in-ring action at two WWE live events this weekend. According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Riddle will wrestle Seth Rollins at the “Saturday Night’s Main Event” show in North Charleston, SC, and then the “Sunday Stunner” event in Fayetteville, NC. Although the matches were previously advertised locally, there was uncertainty over Riddle’s availability due to the storyline injury he suffered on the 7/25 “WWE Raw” episode.
Bayley Reveals What Kind Of Female WWE Talent She Wanted In New Stable
At WWE SummerSlam, Bayley made her return to professional wrestling after being out of action for over a year. However, the former Triple Crown Champion was not alone, as she returned alongside a debuting IYO SKY, known as Io Shirai in “NXT,” and Dakota Kai, who had previously been released in April.
Paul Heyman Refuses To Say A Bad Word About Vince McMahon
Seemingly everyone in the wrestling world has been lining up to share their thoughts on the recently retired Vince McMahon, who resigned from his positions in WWE in the wake of numerous allegations of hush money payouts made to female employees to cover up reported sexual misconduct and abuse. The latest? Paul Heyman.
Becky Lynch Hints At WWE’s ‘New Era’ Bringing Back Banned Terms
WWE has undergone many transformations over the last few decades, and with Vince McMahon officially handing over the reins to new management, top female star Becky Lynch has hinted that the company will bring back previously banned terms. “Maybe we get to bring some words back,” foreshadowed Lynch to ESPN...
Road Dogg Comments On Triple H Taking Over WWE Creative
WWE has seen multiple changes since Vince McMahon officially resigned from all positions within WWE on July 22nd via Twitter, with one of the main changes in the landscape being 14-time World Champion Paul Levesque, fka Triple H, taking over as head of creative for the company moving forward. Seemingly everyone in wrestling has been asked to comment on the massive change, including Levesque’s best friends.
Bryan Danielson Opens Up About Why He Chose To Sign With AEW Over WWE
Bryan Danielson has revealed what led him to sign with AEW over WWE. “So people think I had two options between WWE and AEW, and the reality was I was considering three options, which was WWE, AEW, or just not being a full-time wrestler anymore and being more of a full-time dad,” Danielson revealed while speaking to “Renee Paquette on The Sessions.” “When I told that to Brie with the money that each company was offering to me, I think she might’ve wanted to kill me.”
CM Punk Feels ‘Solidarity’ With WWE Star Who Recently Walked Out
CM Punk had a memorable exit from WWE, walking out of the company ahead of a 2014 episode of “WWE Raw,” and the AEW World Champion understandably feels a kinship with a current WWE star who also walked out on “Raw,” albeit more than eight years later.
AEW Drops Hookhausen Easter Egg In Recent Graphic
AEW will be looking to shake the earth in Minnesota next week when they hold the first ever “Quake By The Lake” edition of “AEW Dynamite,” featuring a loaded card that includes two title matches. As fans wait for the show, the promotion is having a little fun with promotion, including a special surprise for fans that look hard enough at the “Quake By The Lakes” graphics.
Gauntlet Match To Determine WWE Title Contender Set For SmackDown
WWE has announced a high stakes gauntlet match for tonight’s edition of “WWE SmackDown”. Raquel Rodriguez, Xia Li, Sonya Deville, Aliyah, Natalya, Shotzi, and Shayna Baszler will battle to determine the next challenger to current “SmackDown” Women’s Champion Liv Morgan, a match that will take place at Clash of the Castle on September 3 at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. Two women will begin the action in the ring with one another. After one of them is pinned or submitted, another will enter and face the woman left standing, until all competitors have entered and only one remains. The order in which the women will enter has yet to be revealed.
Bryan Danielson Shoots On Why He Hated Total Bellas
Bryan Danielson has revealed his honest thoughts about his appearances on the reality show “Total Bellas” throughout its six-season run. “I don’t hate many things, but I hate, hate, hate filming reality TV,” Danielson candidly said to Renee Paquette of “The Sessions, “[I hate] all of it. You’re constantly changing clothes on the same day to go film something and pretend it’s a different day.”
