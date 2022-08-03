Dane County gives over $265K to local schools to expand mental health staffing

Read on www.x1071.com
Record Year For UW-Platteville Foundation Fundraising
It was a record year for UW-Platteville fundraising. For the third consecutive year, the University of Wisconsin-Platteville Foundation achieved a record year in donations. According to Joshua Boots, Assistant Vice Chancellor for Development and Alumni Engagement, more than $7.4 million was raised during the 2022 fiscal year, which ended June 30th.
Help us Fill the Boat with school supplies for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County
MADISON, Wis. — News 3 Now’s partnership with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County to help make sure local kids have what they need to start the school year with everything they need continues today with a Fill the Boat supply drive at Wingra Boats. News...
Dane County drops to medium levels of COVID-19, according to CDC
MADISON, Wis. — Dane County has dropped from a high level of COVID-19 in the community to a medium level, according to the latest update from the Centers for Disease Control. Virus activity in Dane County has decreased based on data that was collected earlier this week, the CDC...
Teacher shortages loom ahead of the new school year. UW-Madison’s School of Education is trying to help.
MADISON, Wis. – As the start of the 2022-2023 school year nears, some students in the Madison Metropolitan School District may not know who their teacher will be this fall. District spokesperson Tim LeMonds told News 3 Now Friday there are 199 teacher vacancies and 124 vacancies for non-teaching staff.
New UW-Madison chancellor meets with students, staff on first day on campus
MADISON, Wis. — New University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin met with students and staff members Thursday during an ice cream social to mark her first day on campus. Mnookin, who was named the university’s next leader in May, spent her first day on campus touring Engineering Hall, meeting...
Women in Green Co. jail sent to Iowa Co. due to staffing shortages
MONROE, Wis. — The Green County Sheriff’s Office says it can no longer house women in its jail due to a shortage of female jail deputies. In a public release Friday, Green County Sheriff Jeff Skatrud says the female deputy shortage and the design of the Green County jail has made it too difficult to keep women in the jail, forcing them to reroute female inmates to the Iowa County jail, nearly an hour away in Dodgeville.
Man missing in rural Lafayette County since Monday found, hospitalized
CUBA CITY, Wis. — Emergency crews in Lafayette County located a man who had been missing since Monday. Sheriff’s deputies were sent to the 9600 block of County H Thursday for a report of an unattended vehicle. An investigation led officials to begin looking for a 49-year-old man who had not been seen or heard from since Monday evening.
‘That jail is like a setup’: One man’s experience in the oldest part of the Dane County Jail
MADISON, Wis. — In March, Garrett Olson had just moved into his own apartment after being homeless for the last four years when he was arrested after a fight. He was booked into the oldest part of the Dane County Jail, where he would spend the next four months.
Lafayette County Authorities Find Missing Man Alive
Lafayette County Authorities were able to locate a 49 year old man from Benton who was found alive and had not been seen since Monday. On Thursday evening, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate a check welfare complaint.. Sheriff’s Office personnel were dispatched to the scene where an unattended vehicle was located. After information was gathered, the Benton Fire Department and Cuba City Fire Department were called to respond to the scene to provide search assistance, which continued into the late evening hours, without locating the missing person. Sheriff’s Office personnel returned to the scene at around 6:00am Friday morning. Members of the Benton Fire Department and Cuba City Fire Department arrived at the scene to continue the search for the missing person. Additional resources were requested and arrived from Wisconsin Emergency Management and the Wisconsin State Patrol; both deploying drones for the search. In addition, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources provided an airplane for a grid search. Additional K9 resources arrived to the scene from the Madison Medical Examiner’s Office and the Wisconsin K9 SOS Search and Rescue team. The Madison Police Department, Hazel Green Police Department, Iowa County Sheriff’s Office and Grant County Sheriff’s Office worked cooperatively with executing the search for the missing individual. At approximately 10:25am Friday, the Wisconsin State Patrol drone team was able to locate the missing man. Once the man was located, medical assistance was rendered by the Cuba City Rescue Squad. The man was taken to a medical facility for treatment. His name has not been released as a continuing investigation is in progress.
Rebecca Kleefisch Campaigns in Platteville
Republican gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch made a campaign stop in Platteville Friday morning. She spoke to a group at Pioneer Lanes about her successes as Lt. Governor from 2010 to 2018. Kleefisch also talked about investments in small businesses, something that was part of “Wisconsin: Open For Business” where she recruited businesses from Illinois to move to Wisconsin. Kleefisch received an endorsement from former Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday. Kleefich is seeking the Republican nomination for Governor against Tim Michaels and Tim Ramthun. The primary election is Tuesday. The winner of the primary will face Governor Tony Evers in the November general election.
Emmi Roth breaks ground on new headquarters, conversion facility in Stoughton
STOUGHTON, Wis. — Officials from cheesemaker Emmi Roth officially broke ground Thursday on the company’s new headquarters and conversion facility in Stoughton. The company said the new 134,0000-square-foot building on Stoughton’s north side will result in 100 new jobs being created. It’s a project that has been three years in the making.
American Girl leasing space in former Middleton corporate office; warehouse consolidation complete
MIDDLETON, Wis. — More than six months after announcing it would be consolidating its warehouse operations and moving its corporate office, American Girl says the consolidation of its Middleton warehouse operations with facilities in DeForest and elsewhere in the country is complete. In January, American Girl said it would...
Swim on! All PHMDC-monitored beaches open Saturday
MADISON, Wis. — Saturday is set to be a scorcher, and there’s no better way to cool off than by taking a dip at a local beach. Beach-goers are in luck. All of the beaches monitored by Public Health Madison and Dane County are open for swimmers. PHMDC...
FBI: Man who shot at agent in Georgia may be in south-central Wisconsin; $25K reward offered
COLUMBUS, Ga. — The FBI said a man who reportedly shot at one of its agents in western Georgia last week may be in south-central Wisconsin. The agency’s Milwaukee field office said it has reason to believe Joshuia Johnathon Luke Brown, 24, may be in the Johnson Creek area in Jefferson County. It was not immediately clear why the bureau believes Brown may be in Wisconsin.
Madison woman beaten, has car stolen while loading groceries; suspect arrested after multi-county chase
MADISON, Wis. — A 34-year-old Middleton man was arrested Friday morning after police said he beat a woman and stole her car at a Madison Walmart before leading deputies on a chase through parts of Sauk, Columbia and Dane counties. The Madison Police Department said a woman reported being...
Athletes take to Capitol Square for CrossFit Games
MADISON, Wis. — People in downtown Madison Friday likely saw something a little different on the Capitol Square: athletes from the 2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games took to the steps outside the Capitol for part of their competition. Athletes ran 3.5 miles from the Alliant Energy Center to the Capitol...
When thunder roars, go indoors: 12 people have now died from lightning in US this year
MADISON, Wis. — The deaths of three people, including a Janesville couple, from a lightning strike just steps from the White House on Thursday are bringing renewed attention to severe weather safety protocols. The trio’s deaths bring the total number of people killed by lightning nationwide so far in...
Orangeville Man Arrested For Drug Possession
A Northwest Illinois man was stopped and arrested for drug possession while traveling through Lafayette County early Thursday. According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department, 26 year old Alex Stites of Orangeville was arrested for Possession of THC and Operating while Revoked on County Highway KK in Gratiot Township around 12:15am. Stites was taken to the Lafayette County Jail where he was booked and released. In addition, Stites was cited for Excessive Window Tint.
Two People From Avoca Arrested
Two people from Avoca were placed under arrest Tuesday on North 8th Street in Avoca shortly after 10pm. An Avoca Police Officer and an Iowa County deputy made an arrest of 34 year old Ashley Bird of Avoca on two Iowa County warrants. Bird was taken to the Iowa County Jail, where she was booked and remains in custody. Also arrested was 39 year old Derek Stauffer of Avoca, who was arrested for Resisting or Obstructing an Officer, and Harboring or Aiding a Felon. Stauffer was taken to the Iowa County Jail where he was booked and remains in custody.
Fitchburg police searching for missing woman last seen Friday
FITCHBURG, Wis. — Fitchburg police are searching for a woman who was last seen Friday evening. Marcela Nicole Suazo-Vargas, 24, was last seen in the 5400 block of Williamsburg Way at around 7 p.m. She is about 5’2″ tall, 153 lbs with long, shoulder-length black hair. Suazo-Vargas...
